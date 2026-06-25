9 Reasons People Who Order Their Groceries Online Instead Of Going To The Store Are Way Happier

Convenience isn't always a bad thing when it happens in moderation. In fact, it can actually make people's lives better, especially when it's used to protect their luxury of time, rather than being an irresponsible avenue for comfort.

So, when people order their groceries online instead of shopping at a store, they're often way happier than the average person. Not only are they relieving their anxiety that comes from shopping in-person, but they're freeing themselves from the chaos of public spaces.

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People who order their groceries online instead of going to the store are happier for these reasons

1. They have more free time

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So many people, usually those who can't afford to pay for convenience and outsourced labor, end up spending their "free" time on household labor and childcare. The time when they're not working is essentially another full-time job filled with all kinds of new responsibilities.

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On the other hand, adults often report higher levels of happiness when they spend money on time-saving items and services. For some, that means getting groceries delivered instead of going to the grocery store. For others, that means investing in a nanny or a babysitter on weekends.

2. They have access to healthier foods

Many people can easily make better choices around groceries when ordering on their phones, especially without all the added advertisements and stimulation that physical stores promote. Fresh foods and nutritious options may even be more accessible.

While there are all kinds of trade-offs, even people using food assistance benefits have access to more nutritious, healthy food options when ordering grocery deliveries online. Instead of being confined to the stores in their areas, which tend to be much less healthy in low-income areas, they can order the kinds of fresh foods they need.

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3. It relieves stress

When you've had a long day at work or are constantly managing a busy, chaotic schedule, sometimes making things easier with convenience is the right move. It takes things off your plate and reduces your cognitive load, leading to less stress.

For some people, like parents with young kids, going to the grocery store is their stress reliever. However, not everyone is relieved by the idea of giving up their solitude or quality time at home for an errand, or bringing all their kids to the grocery store for an evening outing.

4. They're more present at home

While convenience is often condemned for making people less mindful and more urgent, the truth is that intentional use of convenience, like ordering groceries online to save time, can be healthy. They may not be slowing down in the grocery store and with errands, but the free time this habit offers allows them to be more present at home.

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From busy parents to corporate workers who have little time to themselves at home anyway, these kinds of habits make their lives a bit more peaceful.

5. It helps reduce impulsiveness and guilt

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Especially for people prone to using food as a coping mechanism or for comfort, ordering groceries online can support better, healthier choices. Not only are people less likely to make impulsive purchases when using home deliveries, but they also make healthier ones.

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Yes, impulsiveness often predicts instant comfort, but in the long run it sparks all kinds of complex feelings of guilt and shame. By using these convenience mechanisms, people can subconsciously reduce their risk for these complex feelings.

6. They avoid decision fatigue

Instead of being bombarded with a million options and sales in the grocery store, people ordering delivery online can often avoid decision fatigue. Making decisions can be easy when they have a set list to search for or the same order to place every single time.

When decision fatigue reduces our willpower and mental energy, avoiding it with convenience options makes us happier, healthier people.

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7. It protects their energy

For anyone who's feeling drained from the day, choosing convenience in home grocery deliveries can protect their energy. When socializing and unexpected run-ins with acquaintances can seriously drain them and deplete their social batteries, choosing to avoid these spaces on difficult days is in their best interest.

They don't have to worry about entertaining small talk. They can take their time looking at food options without stress. And for introverts, they can enjoy their energizing alone time without feeling isolated.

8. They're more consistent

When your groceries arrive right at your door, and you know exactly what to expect, you save time. However, you also have space to cook for yourself and time to spend doing other healthy habits. You get to be more consistent when you don't have to carve out two or more hours to drive to a grocery store to shop.

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It may seem like a waste of money for someone who enjoys going to the grocery store and spending time in these social settings, but for most, the price of convenience is more than worth it.

9. They're investing in themselves

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When making the choice to spend on convenience, online shoppers are essentially investing in a future version of themselves. They're saving time and removing invisible labor from their lives, making sure their future self has the healthy food they need at home to take care of themselves.

When they know that it's going to be a busy week, online shoppers are happier by using convenience to their advantage.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.