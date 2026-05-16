People Who've Had The Same Hairstyle Their Entire Adult Life Have 11 Distinct Personality Traits

The hairstyle someone chooses is a powerful form of self-expression and can actually tell others a lot about the kind of person they are.

Caroline Brooks, founder of The Glasshouse Salon and Spa, explained, “Hairstyles can reflect your personality, style, and confidence, and all of these factors can influence how people view you.”

Some people decide to change their hairstyle frequently, whether that’s through the color or cut, because they think it’s fun and don’t want to feel locked into one look. There are a lot of other people who hate changing up their hair and have stuck with the same look for their whole adult lives. These unique traits can help explain why they make the choice to do so.

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People who’ve had the hairstyle their entire adult life have 11 distinct personality traits

1. They don’t like change

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A lot of people don’t like any kind of change, but you obviously can’t stop it from happening. If it feels like every other aspect of life is constantly shifting, it may be comforting for someone to keep their hair the same because it’s something they do have control over.

One of the biggest reasons people try to avoid change is that the uncertainty of it makes them feel anxious. A hairstyle doesn’t have to be permanent, but someone might worry that a look they’ve never tried before won’t turn out the way they expected. This is enough to hold them back from doing anything differently.

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2. They are minimalists

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It might not seem like everyone who keeps their hairstyle the same is really choosing a minimalistic approach because maintaining the same look could mean regularly having long salon appointments. But, they are choosing a more minimalist lifestyle because they aren’t constantly making changes and adding new things.

Most minimalists are able to cut through all the distractions and see what’s really important in their lives, which gives them more freedom. This is true for people who stick with the same hairstyle because they’re not only exercising their freedom to choose not to change their hair, but they’re also choosing something that feels easier for them.

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3. They are frugal

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Statistics from 2024 show that women spend an average of $286 on haircuts and colors each year, plus $31 a month on related products. Men spend a slightly lower $268 at the salon and $27 on products. That’s a lot of money, and many people would see it as unnecessary, especially with the current state of the economy.

In a lot of cases, people who don’t change their hair make that choice based on their frugality. Maybe they really don’t have the money to spend on expensive upkeep, or maybe they would just rather save it. Whatever their reasoning is, they aren’t big spenders, and they aren’t about to change that habit so they can shock people with a new hairstyle.

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4. They are low maintenance

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We’re all taught to pay careful attention to our appearance from a young age, which can be attributed to the halo effect. Psychologist Edward Thorndike was the first to use the term in 1920 to refer to what happens when we think people will have other positive traits if they’re attractive.

No matter how shallow it is, human minds have a tendency to work this way. Some people actively reject this philosophy, though, and spend as little time thinking about their appearance as possible. This is the kind of person who isn’t going to care about always changing up their hair to impress others.

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5. They don’t care about trends

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Psychologist Pamela B. Rutledge explained that following trends is basically a part of human evolution because it’s linked to our need for social connection. This is something that’s good to have today, but quite literally meant the difference between life and death centuries ago when our ancestors had to live in groups to survive.

Even though this means it’s totally natural for humans to pay attention to and follow trends, some people just really don’t care. Some people even avoid trends on purpose to live a more individualistic lifestyle. This could describe someone who doesn’t change up their hair often. Certain styles and colors rise and fall in popularity, but they don’t want to be like everyone else.

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6. They have a strong sense of identity

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There are a lot of different factors that combine to create someone’s identity, some of which they have control over and some they don’t. It’s possible that a person who doesn’t change their hairstyle feels very assured and confident in who they are, and they see their hair as an important piece of what makes them a unique individual.

It might not seem like a big deal when it involves some changeable traits, but a person’s identity affects almost everything they do. Psychiatrist Asfia Qaadir, DO, said, “Your identity plays an important role in how you treat others and how you carry yourself in the world.”

If someone knows who they are, and they feel comfortable in their skin, they probably won’t see any reason to change something like their hair that contributes to their identity.

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7. They are controlling

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Obviously there is a big difference between being the type of person who is controlling in a way that is manipulative and possibly even abusive and just not handling it well when things are out of your control. This is still something to be mindful of because feeling like a control freak can be a sign of anxiety or past trauma, and it can become so overwhelming that you need to see a doctor or therapist.

If all someone feels the need to control is their hair, it’s probably not that big of a deal, though. In an unpredictable world where it feels like everything is constantly slipping out of our hands, exercising some control over something as minor as your hairstyle can feel soothing. It doesn’t mean you’re losing it; it just means you want something to feel familiar.

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8. They control their impulses

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Acting impulsively basically means someone does something without really thinking it through, which can be negative in many situations, but isn’t always. Professor Kimberly Kirkpatrick said, “Impulsivity is not universally bad. There are situations where seizing opportunities on an impulse can be quite good.”

Someone who’s a bit more impulsive would probably be more likely to change up their hairstyle because it just feels right. On the other hand, those who stick with the same look are likely less impulsive because they’re weighing their decisions a bit more carefully. Neither approach is wrong, but one is more common for people who have the same hairstyle.

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9. They are perfectionists

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Have you ever found something that works so well for you that you’ve felt no need to change it, no matter how much time passes? That’s pretty comparable to how people who keep their hair the same feel. That style is perfect for them, so there’s no reason for them to potentially mess it up by trying something new.

This could be a sign of perfectionism, which is often a bad thing since it’s accompanied by setting unreasonable expectations and intensely criticizing yourself. But, as long as someone isn’t taking it to toxic extremes, there’s nothing wrong with feeling like they’ve landed on the perfect haircut and have no need to change it.

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10. They are sentimental

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Some might judge sentimentality as being a negative quality, even if it’s just because they don’t appreciate sappiness. It’s true that it can sometimes get in the way of success if someone feels like they can’t throw anything away because they have some sort of emotional attachment to it. Research shows that being sentimental is pretty common, though, and it can make certain aspects of life, like relationships, even stronger.

For some people, feeling sentimental about hair sounds ridiculous, but this is simply the reality for others. Maybe they had a certain hairstyle on an important occasion, or that’s how their hair looked when they encountered some good fortune. Whatever the case, they associate that look with good memories, and it would make them sad if they had to change it.

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11. They are habitual

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Many people are driven by habits, which can influence their hair. Getting their hair cut the same way every time they go to the salon is a habit in itself, but even deeper habits appear in how they care for their hair and how they style it each day. If someone likes sticking to their habits, there’s a good chance that they’ll stick with the same haircut so their habits surrounding their hair care don’t have to change.

Although no one really wants to think that they aren’t actively making decisions or are influenced by what feels the most habitual, that’s probably true. Psychologist Wendy Wood, PhD, said, “We think we do most things because we make decisions or we’re asserting willpower, but instead our research shows that a lot of human behavior is repeated often enough in the same context to form habits.”

Being a habitual person can help you be more efficient and productive, so it’s not a bad thing at all. It may hold you back from trying out a new hairstyle, though.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.