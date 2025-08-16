At one point, I worked in an office with a coworker who always ate the same thing, at the same time, with the same condiments. It was like clockwork. For a while, I thought he was an alien. Yet, no, he was not from Planet Kleborp. He was just a man of routine.

I’ve often wondered what makes a person eat the same thing every day. Believe it or not, there are some fairly surprising reasons as to why this is more common than you’d think.

People who eat the same thing every single day usually have these 10 reasons

1. Autism

Did you know that one of the more unusual signs of autism deals with very strict dietary preferences? People who are diagnosed with autism are more likely to prefer a limited, monotonous, and repetitive diet compared to those who aren’t.

In other words, the coworker who eats a lot of the same foods might just be keeping themselves happy, without the texture or flavor sensory overloads of different foods.

2. Thrifty habits

Another common reason why food might get repetitive day after day deals with budgeting. Some people tend to go for bulk-buying, even when they’re a household of one. When you have the same ingredients day after day, it’s normal to end up eating similar (or identical) dishes every day.

For people like this, food is an expense, not an experience. They eat to live, not live to eat. And from what at least one blogger can say, it can help make you rich.

3. Weight loss

Speaking of eating to live, did you hear about the studies that came out about eating a monotonous diet? As it turns out, monotony can make you get tired of food, making it easier for you to shed the pounds.

After all, one person ate the same meal for six months and lost 115 pounds. If you overeat as a result of cravings, this might actually make a lot of sense for you to try.

4. Allergies

Food allergies can make many items on a menu off-limits, even if they’re considered to be school-safe. In most cases, people only get allergic to one or two food items. However, some aren’t so lucky.

If you maintain a very strict diet for a long period of time, you can develop food sensitivities that make it harder to enjoy various meals. So, getting stuck in a rut can end with you staying in that rut, possibly for life.

5. Control issues

It’s not surprising to hear that many people are struggling with the craziness of the world today. Everything feels like it’s out of control, doesn’t it? Well, if you’re like some people, you will try to seize control over your life in a myriad of different ways.

One of the more subtle ways people tend to gain control of their lives is to keep to a very strict, limited diet. This can lead to them eating the same meals over and over again, just to give themselves an iota of stability.

6. Disliking disappointment

Have you ever had a moment where everyone raved about a food, only to try it and hate it? Most of the time, it’s a minor letdown. For others, it’s a bad experience that makes you rethink trying something different later on.

It can be strange to think of, but sometimes, people prefer the tried-and-true versus the new simply because they want to avoid disappointment.

7. Routine vibes

For some people, breaking out of the norm isn’t what they want to do. Instead, they tend to be the people who feel happiest when they know exactly what is happening next. There’s nothing wrong with this, either.

If you’re a fan of routine, you probably look forward to your lunch sandwich, complete with soda and a snack. You might also be happy with the simple morning routine you have, which involves preparing it. And you know what? If that’s what gets you through the day, that’s perfectly fine.

Some studies suggest that having a routine can help you navigate bigger issues. If it works, it works.

8. Limited availability of options

Let’s not forget that there’s also a chance that the daily identical food matter can also be an issue of food availability. Children, teens, and members of unusually large families might just bring whatever they can get out of the kitchen, regardless of whether they like it.

If your job has a cafeteria and only one of those items really jives with the individual’s needs, they’ll obviously choose that every time they get the chance. That’s just logic!

9. Doctor’s orders

While this is not the most common reason for a monotonous diet, there’s always a chance that the meals you’re eating may be medicine-related. Sometimes, doctors will prescribe a strict food routine as a way of determining food allergies or to help alleviate certain symptoms of illness.

If you notice your coworker or friend eating very monotonous meals, it’s best not to ask questions. They may be sensitive about their medical issues, you know.

10. Lack of time

Sometimes, the most obvious reason is also the most viable one. When I was working in New York, I’d always end up buying my lunch from this one place in the subway. I fell into a routine simply because it was the fastest thing for workers to make, and I didn’t have to think twice when I ordered it.

A lack of free time makes routines easier to stick to. Who’d have thought it’d apply to food, too?

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.