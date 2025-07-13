7 Invisible Choices Chronically Unhappy People Make On A Daily Basis

Staying motivated is a challenge for nearly everyone, at some point. But when you feel chronically unlucky, it's likely you're playing a role in your own self-defeat. We have to be mindful of our thoughts and attitudes, then be ready to readjust when we become negative, frustrated, or want to give up.

Some things will build you up, assist you in your journey to follow your dreams, and help you keep a positive attitude. Yet, there are plenty of things to tear you down and take your positivity away. Here are three major factors that zap your motivation:

Here are 7 invisible choices chronically unhappy people make daily:

1. They take on other people's negativity

Everyone has an opinion, right? This is true, but if you listen to certain people, they’ll only tell you every reason why you’ll fail and why you should scrap your idea. If I had listened to everyone’s negative feedback about my dream and gone along with the negativity of others, I would have never even started.

2. Their project failure

Remember, your perception is your reality. This means that if you perceive that you’re capable of reaching your goal, then you are. The flip side, though, is if you have no faith in yourself and perceive that you’ll fail, well, you probably will.

Similarly, if you perceive that the world is filled with opportunity and your hard work will pay off, then it likely will. But if you feel that everyone and everything is against you, then you will find it much more difficult to stay motivated.

3. They take on too much

It may be okay to multitask in some areas of your life, but when it comes to maintaining your level of motivation, taking on too many goals at once will likely sabotage you in the long run.

In my early years, I attempted to build an online presence, take on new clients, and do two workshops a week. Bad idea. I ended up overwhelmed, frustrated, and ready to quit. After I came to my senses, I took on one task at a time and restored my motivation and positive attitude.

Remember, understanding how to stay motivated isn’t always easy. It takes a lot of work, depending on what is happening in your life.

4. They zoom out too far and get overwhelmed

Take small steps to set goals for yourself. Part of effective goal-setting includes breaking down the main goal into smaller ones and then rewarding yourself. After all, your level of motivation depends on your ability to see that you’re accomplishing smaller goals and making progress towards your main goal.

If you don’t see the small wins and then pat yourself on the back, you’re sure to run out of steam and motivation before you reach your big goal.

5. They get stuck in negative self-talk

I used to think complimenting myself in the mirror was a silly waste of time. I’ve since learned that this is one of the most powerful and effective ways to help you stay motivated. I tell clients to think of daily affirmations and positive self-talk as the mechanisms that reprogram their internal tape recorder.

From childhood, our world has taught us what we can’t do instead of what we can, and all that we aren’t instead of what we are. No wonder we think negatively! Making a conscious effort to verbalize positive messages to ourselves changes our internal tape recorder and helps us stay positive, motivated, and happy.

6. They forget to take care of themselves

A healthy and well-rested body fuels your mental and emotional strength. As you can imagine, it's much easier to remain motivated, tolerate stress, and move towards your goals when both your mind and body are healthy.

Eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, and consistent and restful sleep will help your body fuel your mind.

7. They think fun is kid stuff

No, you're not a kid anymore, but that doesn't mean you need to give up playtime and stop having fun. Make time once a week to do an activity that you did as a kid.

As I kid, I loved to play in the sandbox, climb trees, and ride my bike. I may look odd playing in a sandbox or climbing a tree, but I fit right in riding a bike. Every few weeks, I’m able to have fun and recharge my level of energy and motivation.

Remember: each of us can choose our level of motivation and happiness. While you can’t expect to be 100 percent motivated all the time, it is possible to maintain a level that allows you to reach your goals and new heights.

Jess Brighton is a Life, Adversity, and Reinvention Coach who helps clients reinvent themselves.