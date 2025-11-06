While one study published in Scientific Reports suggests that sleeping with a pet often disrupts the quality of your sleep, the bondedness an owner has with their pet also plays a role in whether or not letting your pup or kitten into your bed at night is a good idea. Many people can’t sleep without their pet in the bed with them, and they usually have some specific reasons that cause them to sleep better when they’re together.

From appreciating the comfort of their presence to enjoying the routine, sentimental dog lovers sometimes can’t help but prioritize their pet’s comfort over their own. They may feel extremely attached to their furry friend, or their pet may have gotten so used to the habit that they don't know how to unwind it. Whatever the reason, these people simply will not turn in for the night without their fur-child tucked snuggly under (or on top of) their covers.

People who can’t sleep without their pet in the bed with them usually have these 11 reasons

1. They see their pet as their child

Many people are incredibly bonded with their pets on a deep, emotional level. It’s not just their dog or their cat, but their child and companion. They offer comfort because they’re connected on such a deep level that they know when the other needs love and support.

Having them in bed at night or following them around the house is a subtle comfort, even if the owner is only subconsciously aware of it. They can’t sleep without their pet in bed because they’re bonded to the point of thinking about and worrying about them when they’re not in eyesight.

2. It’s comforting to have another presence in the bed

For people who deal with anxiety at night or struggle to fall asleep easily, having a pet in bed with them can provide an added layer of security and comfort. They’re built-in weighted blankets that always offer calming, good vibes, even after a stressful day for the owner.

Many pets, especially dogs, can sense their owner’s emotions and general cues, which helps to build this sense of comfort. If their owner is scared or stressed, their pets respond, helping to ease the burdens of those complicated emotions. Even if it’s hypervigilance they’re dealing with, having an added layer of security in a dog or pet can be comforting on its own.

3. They fear being alone

Owning a pet is often associated with lower levels of social isolation. So, being a pet owner not only helps people cope with feelings of loneliness or uncertainty but also shields them from social isolation. Especially considering that many pets need time outside and require a certain level of social interaction to thrive, these healthy habits could help owners feel less alone.

People who can’t sleep without their pet in bed with them usually have these reasons. They fear being alone or would prefer to have another comforting presence with them, even if it’s just to sleep during the night.

4. Their pet has separation anxiety

If a person lets their pet sleep in bed with them and struggles to fall asleep if they’re not together, it could be because of separation anxiety. Not only do their pets struggle with anxiety when they’re not around, but they also prefer to be close to their pets and share quality time at home.

When they’re not together, they’re always dealing with a subtle layer of stress and anxiety that can quickly sabotage their sleeping habits if they’re not careful.

5. They’re emotionally connected

According to a study published in the Animals journal, pets often have a positive impact on their owners’ mental health because of the emotional connection they cultivate together. They have the power to bring joy, happiness, and love to their lives because of it. It’s more than just having a companion or something to take care of. They’re a part of the family.

People who can’t sleep without their pet in bed often share this kind of emotional connection with their pet. They believe that sleeping apart from their pets is a betrayal.

6. Their pet helps them cope with insomnia

Pet owners who sleep with their pets often have an easier time falling asleep than those who don’t. Especially for people who struggle with insomnia, having a living creature and a cuddly pet in bed with them can make the act of unwinding and disconnecting much easier at night.

Whether it’s the soothing nature of their presence to cope with nightmares or a comforting energy that helps people struggling with insomnia fall asleep every night, people who can’t sleep without their pet in the bed know how powerful they really are.

7. They live alone

People who live alone and feel somewhat isolated at night or in the morning may sleep with their pet in bed to ease those feelings. From having a living creature to spend time with and care for to sleeping next to each other in bed, feeling lonely can be much easier to grapple with when you’re a pet owner.

People who can’t sleep without their pet may find the reassurance of having a living companion comforting. It boosts their mood and makes them feel more empowered to actually go out into the world, make new friends, and start prioritizing healthier habits.

8. They want to monitor their pet

If their pet is older or has health issues, sleeping together in the same bed can help pet owners ensure their pet is okay. They want to be able to notice shifts in their behavior or be immediately available if their pet needs something during the night, rather than having to visit or put their pet in a separate bed or room.

Many people consider their pets to be their kids, so of course, they’re willing to do whatever it takes to safeguard their health and well-being.

9. They’re touch-deprived

When people feel isolated from other people and experience touch deprivation, it can have several psychological and physical health consequences. Not only does it amplify a person’s loneliness and throw them into a cycle of isolation, but it can also prompt poor habits and rituals that put general well-being at risk.

However, people who can’t sleep without their pet in bed with them may be mitigating this deprivation by cuddling up to their dog or having their pet lie at their feet.

10. It’s become a routine

Once you’ve crafted a routine that works for you and found comfort in indulging in it every day, chances are you’re not going to be excited to change it. For some people who can’t sleep without their pet in the bed with them, it’s simply become a part of their routine.

The consistency of their routine and the predictability of their evening rituals bring an element of stability to their life, when it may otherwise feel uncertain or chaotic.

11. They struggle to unwind and relax without them

Pets have a lot of power in our lives. They not only help us reduce stress and improve our physical health, but they also promote a happier, more fulfilling life. So, if you struggle to unwind and relax at night, you may rely on a pet to bring that calming energy.

Even if it’s become a subconscious ritual in their routine, people who can’t sleep without their pet in bed with them usually have these reasons. They’re a cue for the brain to unwind, and their touch is the perfect remedy for relaxation.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.