When it’s time to hit the punch card at work, are you ready to sit down and watch TV for two days straight? What about video games? If so, congrats. You’re like most of the people I know. Heck, I’ve been that person too.

However, there are some people who can’t stand the idea of staying at home alone every weekend. They’re always outside, doing something crazy, cool, or crazy-cool. Ever wonder what’s up with that? I have the scoop as someone who used to be that way.

People who can’t let themselves do nothing on weekends usually have these 11 reasons

1. They're starting a business

Ivanko_Brnjakovic from Getty Images Pro via Canva

I’ll let you in on a secret as someone who has their own company: you can’t rest on weekends during a launch phase. There is always some networking to do, some setups to make, some planning…and if you don’t do it in a timely manner, you’ll regret it later on.

Business creation is time-consuming. If you have a regular job, then you are probably going to have to use your weekends to kick it off.

Advertisement

2. They're trying to find themselves

zianlob from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Here’s a wild truth bomb I’ve learned: it’s hard to find yourself all alone. While it’s possible, most people have that “Aha!” moment when they talk to others who inspire them and encourage them to come out of their shell.

Many people end up learning what they do and don’t want in life by listening to others. Or, at the very least, that’s how it’s been for me.

Advertisement

3. Staying at home bores them

Antonio Guillem via Canva

Did you ever notice how purposeless much of the stuff to do at home can feel? Some suggest that getting bored easily is a sign of a lack of purpose, which is a warning that you’re not reaching your maximum potential.

People who are easily bored aren’t going to be willing to stay put for the next season of reality TV. They want to go out and do something. Needless to say, they’re often outside every other weekend.

Advertisement

4. They're lonely

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Loneliness is one of those things that most people try their hardest to either ignore or camouflage. After all, admitting you’re lonely is akin to desperation, and no one wants to be around a desperate person.

If you can’t find someone to meet up with or call someone over, the easiest way to find someone to chat up is to go outside. People often tell others to “find your tribe,” and attending various events is often the most commonly suggested way to make that happen. Some lonely people also go out and about to distract themselves from their painful emotions.

Advertisement

5. Something fascinates them out there

thepraetorian from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Some folks are all about enjoying their hobbies, sometimes to the point of potential obsession. If the person in question always brings up a specific activity, such as clubbing, hiking, or going to the gym, chances are high that they’re constantly at a venue that allows them to engage in that activity.

People often underestimate how much joy a specific hobby can offer. For those who truly adore a specific hobby or “scene,” staying indoors without access to it is unthinkable.

Advertisement

6. They're extroverted

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Extroverts, introverts, and ambiverts all have their own ways of recharging. Introverts and ambiverts often need time alone to feel energized and put together. Extroverts gain their energy from talking to other people. They need that connection.

Being around people refreshes and revitalizes extroverted people. If you have a friend who works a lonely job but loves people, going out on the weekend could be a sign of extroversion.

Advertisement

7. Others might be pressuring them to go out

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Most of us have met a person who insists on going out or visiting them, even when it’s clear the pressured individual doesn’t want to go out at all. Sometimes, the pressure comes with a lot of hype. Other times, it can become a guilt trip or even a form of emotional blackmail.

If you’re in a situation where you have a lot of people pressuring you to spend time with them, there is a chance they’re outside every weekend as a result. Not everyone has the courage to say no, you know.

Advertisement

8. Partying could be their way of feeling accepted

georgeclerk from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Many people wonder why some folks always hit the bar every weekend, and it often boils down to wanting to feel accepted by others. Going out is a simple, easy way to bond with others and show that you have an active social life.

Going out to different activities makes it easy to say, “Hey, I’m not a total outcast. I belong to this group, that group, and also hang out here.”

Advertisement

9. They're prioritizing self-improvement

irynakhabliuk via Canva

Not all activities require going out. Some people who still need to do something might be doing it at home, alone. Such is the case when you’re working on yourself. If the person in question is trying to do some self-improvement, they might be using apps to learn a new language or work on meditation as a solo activity.

Self-improvement requires conscious work. If they’re busy all the time, they could be trying to get their life together.

Advertisement

10. They may be avoiding issues at home

Titova Ilona via Canva

Being highly active with a strong outdoor schedule can be a sign that they’re engaging in healthy activities, but if it’s overly noticeable, it could have a deeper meaning. People who have unhappy home lives often try to do anything to prevent going through that door.

If they are avoiding a spouse or an abusive parent, they may try to enroll in a bunch of activities to give themselves an excuse to keep away from them. It’s a lot easier to say, “Sorry, I have a tennis class,” than it is to say, “Yeah, I just don’t want to go home.”

Advertisement

11. They have a demanding job that requires it

RDNE Stock Project from Pexels via Canva

Some fields are more demanding than others. While the standard work hours are 9-to-5 on weekdays, certain industries implicitly demand more time. For example, if you work in entertainment, it’s normal for your job to take up your entire life.

Doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals also complain about overwork for this reason. Being in a demanding field often means that you literally just can’t be doing nothing at any time. As a result, the industry tends to turn you into a workaholic, with all the habits that come with it.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.