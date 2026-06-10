Most people like to think they're independent and able to make their own decisions, but they usually tend to be easily influenced.

In fact, we don't actually have as much control over our thoughts or actions as we think. We often take cues from the environment around us and other people on how to act. But there are certain people who look at others to make decisions and pursue habits or hobbies.

People who are so easy to control usually do certain things without even thinking about them, and it becomes simple for them to rely on others to call the shots. But before they know it, every single thing they're doing is based on what works well for everyone else rather than what works best for them.

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People who are so easy to control usually do 10 things without even thinking about them

1. They apologize for everything

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Even when they haven't done anything wrong, these individuals will quickly spout out an apology. This habit makes them more susceptible to being walked all over and people taking advantage of them.

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Over-apologizing comes from a place of needing reassurance constantly, and because of that others can see that they'll always be the one who has no problem taking the blame for things. It can make it hard for over-apologizers to recognize when someone is genuinely treating them in an unfair manner since their first instinct is always to wonder what they did wrong.

2. They let others set the pace

For people who are very easy to control, it's rare for them to put their foot down and actually voice what they want and need. Instead, they wait for others to make decisions or take action to determine what the next move will be. They focus entirely on keeping up with what others expect of them.

But people who let others set the pace for them become so focused on adapting and changing that they fail to see how much of themselves they're losing in someone else. Their own goals and interests get put on hold and they morph into the kind of person that bends over backwards for others when they wouldn't get the same treatment.

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3. They avoid conflict at all costs

These individuals would much rather stay silent than risk being stuck in an uncomfortable conversation. The moment a disagreement might be brewing, they look for the quickest way out of it and to make it disappear altogether. They are constantly brushing things under the rug, and as easy as that is for them, it does make them easier to manipulate and control.

Someone who knows that there will be no pushback quickly learns they can get their way. They make decisions without consulting these individuals and will cross boundaries knowing they won't be challenged. Conflict avoidance makes it hard to repair relationships. Before long, their role becomes constantly agreeing rather than standing up for themselves.

4. They change their opinions to fit in

Their views tend to shift depending on who they're around. If they sense that their opinion could create some tension, they'll quickly join the majority rather than risk being an outlier.

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They go along with whatever seems popular at the moment and that makes them an easy person to control. In many cases, they're uncomfortable with standing out and those that want to control them use it to their advantage. It means they don't have to work very hard to persuade them to do something they want them to do.

5. They fear being disliked

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The thought of upsetting someone can feel worse to them than actually being taken advantage of. People who are so easy to control tend to spend a good amount of time worrying about whether everyone around actually approves of them or not. If they have an awkward interaction with someone, it will be on their mind for days or even weeks afterward.

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They are constantly analyzing their words and behaviors for the slightest hint of a mistake they might have made. This makes it impossible for them to see when someone doesn't have their best interests at heart, because they're too worried about fitting in and being liked.

6. They struggle to say no

Individuals who are easy to control usually end up putting themselves in that situation because they don't know how to actually say no to people. They agree to do things even when they don't want to at all.

The inability to never be able to say no comes from the same place as them needing approval and validation. But when they struggle to put their foot down, people who want to take advantage of them will know that they will agree to anything and everything.

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7. They ignore their first reaction

A lot of people tend to trust their gut the second something happens, and that makes it easier for them to get a read on people and make decisions that work for them. But those on the opposite side of the spectrum who struggle with trusting their first reaction tend to constantly doubt themselves.

Their default is to pause and question themselves and their instincts. The issue with that is the fact they will give other people the benefit of the doubt but won't extend that same grace to themselves. But if they can't trust their own judgment, they tend to ignore the red flags in others.

8. They constantly seek approval

People who are easily able to be controlled usually look to other people for validation. Even for the smallest decision, they're quickly going to someone they know to help them make it.

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But the problem with always seeking approval is that they don't know what will actually work for them because they're getting input from others. These individuals end up suppressing their own feelings in the process as well.

9. They feel responsible for other people's needs

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Some people tend to have a habit of treating other people's needs like it's their own personal responsibility. If someone around them is feeling a type of way about something, they immediately feel like it's on them to try and fix it.

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Even when the situation has nothing to do with them, they'll insert themselves into it without a second thought. They constantly feel compelled to intervene, but that level of emotional involvement can be quite draining and lead them to taking on the emotions of others when they don't even deserve that in the first place.

10. They let others interrupt them

In conversations, these individuals don't ever seem to put their foot down when it comes to people interrupting them. They let the interruption happen. Over time, people learn that they can easily overpower them during a discussion and they won't care at all.

It's mostly because they don't want to come across as being rude, and they worry that by correcting someone when it happens, they'll come across as aggressive. But the key to handling over-talkers is by speaking up rather than remaining unfazed. Avoiding it completely or making excuses only ends up making it worse.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.