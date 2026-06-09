Most people dislike rain because it's inconvenient, but going out in the rain is more than cinematic.

Not only are there all kinds of benefits for going out into the rain and appreciating it, but people who are happiest when it's raining outside usually have highly intelligent traits as well. These qualities allow them to appreciate gloomy weather, even when the rest of the world is annoyed and begrudgingly forced inside. To them, rain is quite a beautiful thing.

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People who are happiest when it's raining outside usually have 9 highly intelligent traits

1. They're intentional and thoughtful

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Consciousness, according to a PNAS study, is often associated with intelligence. In daily life, this often means smart people are vigilant about well-being and intentional with how they speak, but during stormy weather, it also means they're tough about what they spend their energy on.

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Instead of complaining and taking on all kinds of negative energy about the weather, they lean into the coziness. They find space for more alone time and solitude. They lean into comfort shows and movies. They might even find space to rest if their schedule allows. They work with what they're given, instead of sabotaging their mood and energy trying to push back.

2. They're quiet

Most intelligent people prefer their alone time because of a tendency toward stillness and quietness, but they're also introverted in conversations. They appreciate being able to soak up information from others and make them feel heard, while also going inward and appreciating the intentionality of not speaking, but actively listening.

So, it's not surprising that the most intelligent people love rainy weather and storms. They're naturally permitted to stay inside and appreciate solitude, investing in quietness as they would out in the world.

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3. They're imaginative

Creativity requires idleness to thrive. So, the most creative people are prone to spending more time alone, or at least at home doing nothing but investing in thought or rest. Considering intelligence and creativity are linked by the same processes in our brains, that partially explains why smart people love alone time and quiet space.

They love when it's rainy outside because they can hole up at home, whether it means exercising their creative thinking or leaning into the daydreaming habits they're so regularly scolded for out in the world.

4. They're curious about new things

According to a study from Neuron, the most intelligent people are often the most curious and willing to investigate new ideas. While it's sometimes hard to go deeper and answer complex questions amid the hustle and bustle of the world, when it's raining and everyone retreats indoors, intelligent people finally have that space.

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Even when everyone else seems to be sulking at home, intelligent people boost their well-being and add to a more psychologically rich life by leaning into their curiosity.

5. They're sensitive

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Many intelligent people, with the capacity to think about things and hold tons of information in complex ways, are inherently sensitive people. They can't help but read into things and cultivate all kinds of nuanced, complicated emotions, because they're the furthest away from superficial they could be.

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So, they enjoy the quietness and safety of the rain outside. They can stay at home without explaining themselves, avoiding the stimulating environments that stress them out while leaning into hobbies that actually create meaning in their lives.

6. They appreciate softness

Despite having deep, complex minds, many intelligent people still appreciate the depth of humanity and the softness of art on another level. They don't overlook the power of a great movie or a lesson in appreciating art, which makes rainy days the perfect time for capturing these meaningful moments.

Whether they're cozy on the couch watching a movie or writing in their journal near a window, they'll never overlook the opportunity to romanticize their lives, even if they're often mistakenly judged as cold and rigid.

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7. They're not reactive

The average person may be immediately thrown off by rain and disappointed by a change in plans caused by the weather. Their entire day is thrown off. However, intelligent people are less likely to react and are much more thoughtful with how they respond.

As an Intelligence study explains, smart people with higher cognitive skills have reduced emotional processing. Essentially, their emotional reactions are less instant and often appear slowly, offering room for reflection and unbiased thought.

When the rain ruins their plans, they can look on the bright side and appreciate what it offers, which makes it far more enjoyable than the average person might believe it is.

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8. They need more time to think

Intelligent people are thoughtful thinkers who often need more space and time to solve complex problems than the average person. That usually means they gain a lot from rainy days, when everyone is at home and avoiding plans. They can appreciate alone time and rest, but they can also use this extra time to dive deeper into problems and complicated interests that typical conversations don't always allow.

They appreciate rainy weather and storms because they can stay inside and think deeply, investing in solitary hobbies without the pressure and social stigma of being alone.

9. They're happy without social pressure

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Many intelligent people are happier with fewer friends and a smaller social network. They appreciate and are often protective of their alone time, which is why they're picky with whom they choose to spend time and effort.

When it's sunny and great weather, they may find themselves constantly over-explaining to their small friend groups and turning down invitations to spend time with people. However, when it's raining, they can invest in those small relationships or the one they have with themselves without needing to prove to other people that their time is well spent.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.