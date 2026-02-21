People Who Are Always Waiting For Something To Go Wrong Usually Say These 11 Phrases On A Regular Basis

There are certain phrases people use pretty regularly when they're the type of person who is always waiting for something to go wrong. I know this because I’m a perennial pessimist. I have this bad tendency of expecting every little thing to go wrong.

With that said, this is a trait that often takes one to know one. If you are worried that someone tends to assume the worst in any situation, watch for these phrases. Most people who live by Murphy’s Law tend to say them on a near-daily basis.

1. 'I’m not okay'

Ever notice how many pessimists seem to be under the weather, emotionally? They always seem depressed or jittery, don’t they? It’s not coincidental, nor is it your imagination. Studies show that pessimists tend to have worse mental health than optimists.

It’s almost as if talking negatively makes your brain think negatively, even when they might subconsciously know it’s not rational to feel scared or worried. This is often why people avoid pessimists. That mindset can drag others down, too.

2. 'I swear, I must be cursed'

One of the reasons why I am trying to change my pessimistic ways is the fact that pessimism has been scientifically linked to worse luck. Optimists actually make their own luck thanks to their sunny dispositions, which often lead others to give them an open door.

When you’re pessimistic, you don’t always realize how much people are doing for you. You might not be grateful for help at the level you should be. As a result, people are less likely to help you out, and you might not even notice when luck comes your way. In other words, it’s not a good way to live.

3. 'I’ve been through enough to know this is how things happen'

Most people assume that pessimists are just grumpy, frumpy folks who are annoyingly miserable because they want to be. This is not always true. According to experts at BetterHelp, pessimists are often made, not born.

Factors such as low self-esteem, bad luck, and, yes, a past in which everything possible went wrong can all contribute to long-term pessimism. Having pessimistic parents, going through serious trauma, and having a bad self-image can all make a person see their proverbial glass as half-empty.

4. 'It’s Murphy’s Law'

Many pessimists will go out of their way to cite Murphy’s Law as a reason to plan a backup plan. For those not in the know, Murphy’s Law claims, among other things, that “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.”

It’s originally an engineering adage attributed to Edward Murphy back in the late 1940s. It was often used to warn new engineers to have a Plan B available if something in the original design failed. However, it quickly became the motto of almost every hardcore pessimist. Today, saying it is almost synonymous with seeing the world in a bleak way.

5. 'Good luck tends to happen to others who are not me'

If you’re like me, you’ve had a lot of bad luck hit you in life. After seeing others get what you want and work for, it’s hard not to take it personally. Some people genuinely feel left out of getting the good things in life.

I’ve said this phrase quite a few times in my life, especially when it comes to love and dating. It’s a sign they feel helpless and left out of good fortune. It’s also a sign that your pessimist might need a hug.

6. 'I’m so happy for you'

This is a sad truth I’ve noticed: pessimistic people are often resentful. If they hear others bragging about their new lovers, new weddings, or even their booming businesses, they tend to show their resentment. When they say they’re happy for someone, it often feels forced or fake.

I’ve been guilty of this. It’s hard when you see others attain what you want, only to feel hopeless about your own situation. If they sound resentful, it’s important to realize that they often can’t help how they feel. That’s life as a pessimist.

7. 'Yeah, as if that will work'

Pessimism can be harmful to your mental and physical health. It can also harm your career. After all, who likes to deal with a constant naysayer? If a person’s first reaction is to come up with a reason why they can’t do something, it’s likely that they’re a pessimist or just lazy.

Either way, many pessimists tend to brace themselves for the idea that nothing can be fixed. They assume that they can’t fix their own problems because it’s easier to say that than it is to try something and fail.

8. 'I’m not that good-looking/fun/exciting'

Here’s a not-so-fun fact about pessimism: it can affect your self-esteem. After all, if you’re used to seeing the worst that life has to offer, that will always end up reflecting back on how you see yourself. This is particularly true if your pessimism stems from a need to defend yourself against others' accusations or attacks.

People who tend to verbally beat themselves up also tend to be the ones who are waiting for the next tragedy to occur. Why? It’s part of that pessimistic mindset.

9. 'So how long will this last before it falls apart?'

One thing that most people tend to overlook about people who always brace for impact is that it’s often a trauma response. I got so used to everything going wrong that I no longer really trust that everything will be okay. I just think, “Alright, everything is okay for now.”

After a certain point of having things continue to go wrong, you just get stuck in this weird trauma loop where you constantly wait for the other shoe to drop. Your sense of safety is ruined. And that’s often what causes your pessimistic views in the first place.

10. 'Ugh, lemme guess. I should do affirmations?!'

Affirmations have become one of the most common fixes for pessimism. The art of positive self-talk is even encouraged by therapists because it can really work. However, not everyone is going to put much stock in it. Many pessimists, particularly those who were disappointed by others, are not ready to just positive-talk.

Many people in my situation get annoyed when others tell them to try affirmations, often because they don’t actually help. Needless to say, it’s not unusual to hear us mocking this practice or rolling our eyes at the suggestion.

11. 'Just in case, let’s have a Plan B and Plan C'

People tend to laugh at me when it comes to my plans because I tend to plan for failure. Rather than just have a single plan, it’ll be Plan A, B, and C. Why does this happen? It’s simple: it’s because I expect something to go haywire.

This might seem a little weird at first, but it’s actually a great skill to have. Planning this way always leaves you prepared for the worst and always gives you a great way to keep yourself on track, even when everything else goes off kilter!

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.