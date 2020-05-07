6 Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar — From Weight Loss To Disinfecting Your Home

ACV not be a miracle cure, but it's pretty darn amazing!

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has been used for centuries in cooking and medicinally. Hippocrates is believed to have prescribed apple cider vinegar for a variety of ailments.

In order to get the health benefits from ACV, it has to be raw and unpasteurized which keeps the beneficial enzymes and trace minerals intact.

Raw apple cider vinegar contains strands of enzymes and friendly bacteria that give the product a murky appearance. This part is referred to as the "mother."

Many people believe the mother is responsible for its health benefits. You can see it as darker cloudy strings in the bottom of the bottle.

Apple cider vinegar is made in a two-step process.

First, the apples are crushed and the liquid is squeezed out. Bacteria and yeast are added to the liquid to start the fermentation process in which the sugars are turned into alcohol.

Next, the alcohol is converted into vinegar with bacteria that covert it into acetic acid, the active compound in vinegar.

Acetic acid is not vinegar, it is a bacteria found in vinegar that is a byproduct of the fermentation process. This bacteria is responsible for the many benefits you’ll read about below.

Here are 6 health benefits of including apple cider vinegar in your diet.

1. It balances blood sugar.

ACV has been shown to have numerous benefits for improving insulin function and blood sugar levels.

Recent scientific data shows has found evidence of the following ways apple cider vinegar positively affects on your blood sugar:

Drinking one tablespoon of ACV in water before meals increases insulin sensitivity and significantly lowers blood sugar spikes during meals, an anti-glycemic effect.

Drinking a mixture of 20 g apple cider vinegar, 40 g water, and one tsp saccharine two-minutes before eating Improves insulin sensitivity to high carbohydrate meals.

Adding one gram of apple cider vinegar to salad dressing has a positive impact on blood glucose and acetate response during meals.

Drinking two tablespoons of ACV mixed in water before bedtime reduces fasting blood sugar levels in adults with well-controlled type 2 diabetes, and may help you sleep better.

2. It helps with healthy weight loss.

The acetic acid in ACV has been shown in studies to increase satiety, helping you eat less food, resulting in weight loss.

3. It reduces unhealthy food cravings.

The blood sugar balancing aspect of ACV can reduce cravings for sweets.

If you’re having a sugar craving, try drinking eight ounces of water mixed with one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Your craving should go away.

4. It improves cholesterol.

Studies have shown that ACV can protect cholesterol from oxidation or damage, which is the main risk of high cholesterol.

This is because apple cider vinegar contains chlorogenic acids that help lower LDL or bad cholesterol, preventing it from accumulating and crystallizing in the bloodstream.

5. It balances pH and boosts stomach acid.

Even though acetic acid, the major component in apple cider vinegar, is acidic outside the body, like lemon water, it has an alkalizing effect on your body, which helps balance your pH.

The acetic acid in ACV has been clinically shown to boost stomach acid production in people with low HCL production. It can also increase the body's absorption of important minerals from the foods we eat.

6. It makes a fantastic disinfectant and bacteria killer.

Hippocrates, commonly referred to as the father of medicine, used vinegar to treat wounds over 2000 years ago, and modern research has shown it can kill certain types of bacteria, like E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus, two common culprits in food poisoning.

It may not be as effective as Clorox, but it may also be a much safer product to use in your home.

Additional uses of apple cider vinegar, including specific doses and directions for weight loss:

To use apple cider vinegar for weight loss: Mix 2 tablespoons of ACV in two cups of water and drink before your lunch and dinner.

Mix 2 tablespoons of ACV in two cups of water and drink before your lunch and dinner. To use apple cider vinegar for washing vegetables: Fill up the sink or a bowl with water, add a few big splashes of apple cider vinegar and soak for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Rinse and dry.

Fill up the sink or a bowl with water, add a few big splashes of apple cider vinegar and soak for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Rinse and dry. To use apple cider vinegar for an effective all natural household cleaner: Mix equal parts ACV with water.

Mix equal parts ACV with water. To use apple cider vinegar in salad dressing: Mix in anywhere from one tablespoon to 1/4 of a cup of ACV for a healthy tangy taste. One of my favorite recipes using ACV is a watercress and avocado salad.

Be sure to use raw and unpasteurized ACV, such as Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinegar. It contains all of the enzymes and beneficial bacteria found in vinegar that are destroyed during pasteurization.

I like to drink one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a cup of water before meals to improve digestion and keep my pH levels balanced for better overall health.

Some risks and precautions to keep in mind:

ACV is not recommended for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

ACV may lower blood sugar levels; therefore, patients on diabetes medications should consult with their primary care physician before using ACV medicinally.

If you’re taking Digoxin (Lanoxin), Insulin, or Diuretics consult with your doctor as these medicines can lower potassium levels. Large amounts of ACV can decrease potassium levels as well, and the combination may result in a potassium deficiency.

While apple cider vinegar is not a miracle cure, it is a wonderful tonic for better health.

Ingrid DeHart is a Nutritional Coach, Food Blogger and founder of Eat Well, Enjoy Life. Visit her website for delicious, healthy, easy recipes and powerful transformational processes or sign up for her weekly email newsletter of recipes and tips for you to eat well, stay healthy and enjoy your wonderful life.

This article was originally published at Eat Well Enjoy Life. Reprinted with permission from the author.