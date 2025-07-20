People Who Seem Way More Relaxed Than Everyone Else Do 9 Things A Regular Basis

Some stress is positive. It causes our bodies to release adrenaline, which helps us to accomplish assignments and projects, and can even enhance our performance and problem-solving ability. But there are certain stressors, which are constant and persist over an extended period can be debilitating and overwhelming.

I hate to break it to you, but you aren’t a brave martyr by taking on unnecessary stress. We perform better when we’re happier and more relaxed. Our gifts are used more effectively when we aren’t anchored by stress.

People who seem way more relaxed than everyone else often do these nine things on a regular basis:

1. Shake off self-doubt

Thoughts about how bad everything is will come whether you ask for them or not. The difference is in whether you choose to flood those thoughts with your attention or whether you turn away stoically. Doing more of the latter will reward you with an ever-growing sense of optimism.

Research argues that while a small amount of self-doubt can be a motivator for self-improvement, excessive self-doubt can lead to significant negative effects on your well-being. Overcoming self-doubt allows us to sustain a growth mindset and using setbacks as steps toward success.

2. Own everything that's happened to them

All of it. This is relieving because, guess what, now you can’t blame anyone else anymore. You’re in the driver’s seat. Blame is another way of saying: imprisonment.

By cultivating a mindset of personal responsibility and believing in your ability to influence your life's path, you can enhance your sense of control, build self-efficacy, and foster resilience. Research argues that individuals with a growth mindset are less likely to be deterred by setbacks and more likely to see themselves as capable of overcoming obstacles.

3. Indulge in a daily pleasure

Many of us are stressed because we have this lingering feeling that we aren’t living the life we were supposed to live. Don’t leave the non-negotiables until retirement. Start writing that novel today. Just a page.

Research shows that making time for activities that bring joy and a sense of purpose can act as a powerful antidote to the demands of modern life, offering a holistic approach to managing stress and fostering overall mental health.

4. Master their mind

The key to all of mental wellness is seeing that our surroundings and other people do not cause our stress. Our thoughts do. Our feelings are the flipside to our thoughts. Understanding this is all you need to diminish stress by 90%.

Self-regulation is vital for managing thoughts, feelings, and reactions to achieve goals and maintain well-being. Research suggests that introspection helps understand the reasons behind emotions and actions.

5. Turn off the news

The news thrives on the attention and emotional stirring generated by bad news. They want you upset, and they want you hooked, so they can sell you more trash via ads. Ignore the news.

Let the important stuff come to you naturally. You don’t need to stay informed about all the garbage happening on the other side of the planet; you need to live your life.

Studies have shown that even brief exposure to upsetting news can trigger the body's stress response and increase symptoms of anxiety. Limiting news intake, similar to managing other potential stressors, can be beneficial for overall well-being.

6. Accept people as they are

The best you can do is live a great life and inspire the snot out of the people you love. But you can’t change them if they are not willing to change.

Research suggests that embracing acceptance, cultivating an internal locus of control, and practicing mindfulness can lead to a more peaceful, fulfilling, and less stressful life, even when faced with the unchangeable aspects of others' behavior.

7. Refuse to indulge in drama

They are testing you. Many people thrive on drama because drama is attention, so when you react in anger, you’re giving them what they want, and waving a big banner in the air that says: ‘I am the soppy drama guy!‘

This aligns with the reinforcement theory ,which argues that behaviors are shaped by their consequences. When this behavior doesn't achieve its desired outcome, individual might feel the need to seek more effective ways to communicate.

8. Pay close attention to their mood

Stress happens when we identify with our stressful thoughts. We think something stressful, feel it in our necks and chests, and then get lost in these emotions. That’s how to allow stress to age you.

Instead, develop the habit of watching your emotions ripple over you like you’re watching a duck float on a pond. You are awareness itself. In the spiritual sense, this is true. Be more woo-woo if you don’t want to go to the grave with a permanently furrowed brow.

9. Ask one question every single day

‘What would I do if I knew this were easy?‘

You’re more resourceful than you think. You know how to make life easier. You know how to enjoy whatever task you set your sights on. Make it easy.

This simple question offers a more constructive approach to challenges can be activated, reducing the impact of stress and encouraging a more positive and effective mindset. A recent study found that prioritizing key components and adjusting expectations about perfection could reduce the overall workload and stress and make you more relaxed.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

