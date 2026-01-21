The strain of life can put pressure on your mental health and make it feel like you need to turn everything around and head the opposite direction. Before you pull a complete 180-degree shift in all aspects of your life, consider some simple lifestyle changes. A few tweaks to your daily habits and routines can make all the difference for improving your mental health when the pressure of the world makes you want to run away.

People are revealing 7 simple lifestyle changes that completely turned their mental health around:

1. They put the phone down for an hour

Put your phone and computer away for at least an hour a day to enjoy life and the people around you. Research on the effects of excessive smartphone use on physical and mental health associated smartphone use with a variety of serious psychiatric, cognitive, emotional, medical, and brain changes. Put down the phone and get face-to-face with a friend. Nothing is more energizing than a good laugh with the people you love.

2. They make stress management a priority

This one may be a little obvious, but stress is something that can easily drain our energy every day. Take control of your stress and manage it. Make that a priority so your valuable energy can be spent on something bigger and better than stress.

"In learning how to deal with stress and feelings of overwhelm, the first action step is simple: go for a walk," suggested life coach Debra Smouse. "It’s an approach to exercise that almost anyone can do. And there’s no equipment necessary. All you need is a decent pair of shoes and somewhere safe to take a stroll. This can be around the block, at the mall, or on a treadmill somewhere."

3. They don't self-diagnose

We all Google some symptoms from time to time, but self-diagnosing from the internet creates unnecessary stress. Just avoid it at all costs. If you are sick, see a doctor, and if your mental health needs some work, invest in a therapist. Your energy is better spent on professionals.

Social worker Joe Kort, Ph.D., explained that, "people usually come to therapy when they sense they can no longer fully function in their daily lives or when the pain of living with their wounds is greater than their fear of becoming vulnerable to recognizing and re-experiencing those wounds. For the record, everyone has these fears, even therapists. Thus, I truly believe that almost everyone needs therapy, not just therapeutic band-aids."

4. They exercise more

Working up the energy to exercise may seem tough, but you actually gain more energy afterward. If you truly struggle with mornings, force yourself to wake up a little earlier and hit the gym. It sounds counter-productive but research showed how exercising actually boosts your energy and is an easy way to kickstart your day. Even if you choose to work out during the day or at night, it's a good way to use your energy and become energized at the same time.

5. They sleep more

We should all get 8 hours of sleep a night. It's a good way to re-energize yourself for the day and can actually make you happier. Not getting enough sleep is a one-way ticket to being tired all the time.

Psychologist Judith Tutin put it bluntly: "Sleep deprivation causes irritability, relationship issues, depression, anxiety, weight gain, medical problems, cognitive deficits, impaired work performance, car crashes, and a host of other ills way beyond the toll it takes on physical beauty. Makeup will not solve these problems."

6. They count to 10 when angry

When you're angry, you don't think clearly and can say or do things you'll regret later on. Before reacting, count to 10. Those 10 seconds can give you a little more clarity on the issue at hand, so you can better handle the situation.

"The worst time to address, repair, resolve, or deal with what got to you is when you are upset," warned psychotherapist Carole H Spivack. "Avoid discussing what occurred at that moment at all costs, or at least to whatever extent you can. You may not be thinking clearly and may perceive the situation in a biased way. Give yourself time to digest what happened."

7. They listen to their body

Don't neglect your body — listen to it. Those pains and aches and gut feelings are your body's way of communicating what you need. Spiritual coach Polly Wirum explained, "Your internal guide, also known as your intuition, comes from a place of greater awareness. This part of you carries a feeling of strength and purpose and feels good.

If you hear a voice spewing negative thoughts about you, this is fear, not your inner voice. Recognizing fear-based thoughts versus your intuition can be a very powerful self-awareness tool." Your body knows what's best for you, and it's best to take notice when it's telling you something. Don't ignore your body's check engine light!

