We've all met someone who is so compelling and collected, we cannot help but admire them. These classy people often do a few rare things that make them unique, things that make them admirable. From their good manners to their polite tone, classy people find it easy to attract others to them. For them, first impressions can open doors most people didn't dream were possible.

But being classy isn't quite that simple, as most people don't have the proper resources to get started. Thankfully, there are a few simple characteristics of classy people that can teach everyone around them to follow suit.

Classy people do these 11 rare things without even thinking about it

1. They stay true to their word

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

Classy people always stay true to their word and don't break promises. They won't commit to plans and then bail at the last minute; to them, this type of betrayal is rude and classless.

According to a study published in the journal Behaviour Research and Therapy, betrayal leads to feelings of shock, grief, loss, anger, and damaged self-esteem. Researchers noted that this is made worse for people suffering from anxiety, OCD, and PTSD.

For classy people, they commit to the promises they make for the sake of their relationships and reputation, which can become strained or tarnished if they don't remain true to their word.

2. They keep their composure

fizkes | Shutterstock

Classy people seem to always keep their cool in stressful situations. They don't let their anger or frustration overwhelm them or allow them to snap at others. Instead, they take a deep breath and move through the circumstances. This may seem effortless, but it comes from practice.

Lacking self-control makes a person appear careless, unpredictable and unreliable. This isn't just a surface judgment. According to research, people with good self-control have fewer mental health issues, stronger relationships, and have less impulsive tendencies.

For individuals wanting to become classier, it's important to recognize their bad behavior. They should take the proper steps to emotionally regulate and ground themselves.

3. They listen more than they talk

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

People who listen come off as charming and likable, and classy people want to make others feel like their words matter. They will sit up straight, keep direct eye contact, and nod as their friends or loved ones talk. When they do talk, they ask questions that keep the conversation going and are genuinely interested in what the other person has to say.

According to a study published in the journal Current Opinion in Psychology, people who listen better tend to be viewed as more trustworthy. Additionally, speakers are increasingly likely to open up when they feel heard, which can lead to better relationships and social connectedness.

So, it won't hurt to talk a little less and listen a little more. Not only will it help people appear charming and classy, but it can lead to stronger relationships as well.

4. They're mindful of body language

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Many people don't realize that the way they present themselves and move can affect another person's perception of them more than what they say. Crossing their arms, rolling their eyes, or tapping their foot can all be signs of disinterest and will unconsciously make people believe they're purposely upsetting others.

Research from the journal Neuron found that body language, like facial expressions, triggers emotional responses in others. This is because people understand emotions from gestures, which are linked to their own feelings.

However, people might withdraw and grow meek if they notice passive-aggressive body language. Unfortunately, emotional suppression has been shown to impact mental health. One study found that emotional suppression leads to an increase in depression, personality disorders, somatoform disorders, and other psychopathological symptoms.

Classy people are well aware and mindful of their body language when talking to others. They make sure they don't unintentionally come off as aggressive.

5. They pay attention to the details

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

Something classy people do without even thinking about it is remembering the little details that someone has mentioned in passing. A friend or even acquaintance will mention they like red roses once, and a classy person will remember it forever. This trait makes other people feel important and cherished.

Whenever people have the opportunity, they should be more mindful of what other people around them say, recognizing the tiny details. It will then encourage others to do the same. This helps people seen, heard and truly cared for, and that is something classy people always prioritize with the people they love.

6. They're continuously learning

Arthur Bargan | Shutterstock

Classy individuals make a point of continuing to learn and expand their knowledge as they move through life. They don't need degrees to prove they are well educated; rather, they tend to read a lot and use their life experience to expand their horizons.

We all know how great reading is for children, increasing general knowledge and vocabulary, improving verbal knowledge. In adults, reading books is shown to reduce stress, encourage empathy, improve conversation skills and even enhance your conversation skills. No wonder classy people are often caught holding books!

7. They refrain from gossip

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Classy people put their foot down when it comes to gossiping about others. Unlike many, they don't get a kick out of demeaning people they barely know. They understand how damaging gossiping can be for a person's self-esteem and mental health. As such, they refuse to entertain others by joining in on the drama and will simply exit the conversation.

Resisting gossip earns them the respect of others and dissuades people from taking gossip past the line. This fosters a positive environment built on encouragement instead of negativity, and that is one of the ways classy people make the world a better place.

8. They uplift others

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Classy people don't feel the need to tear down others. Because they are confident in themselves, they uplift others to their level. They cheer on their loved ones or celebrate successes and wins; they loudly express their admiration and admit how proud they are.

Moreover, when their friends are going through something challenging, they don't put them down; instead, they offer empathy and understanding.

They make it a point to offer words of encouragement or hugs for support. And, in turn, they have better relationships. Being classy means supporting others by being positive of their accomplishments, and not acting out of jealousy.

9. They practice gratitude daily

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Classy people show grace to other people and appreciate what they have. In order to get there, they likely practice gratitude on a daily basis and have made it such a steady habit they no longer have to think about being grateful. Not only does it help them look inward and reflect, but it's also great for their mental health.

According to a 2020 study, practicing gratitude led to improved mental health. Additional research published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that gratitude leads to greater relationship satisfaction in couples.

Classy individuals experience a plethora of positives in their lives because they give thanks for the little things. And in order for others to follow in their footsteps, they should start off by writing down the things that make them grateful. It doesn't need to be much, but writing down three small things is a great place to start.

10. They offer help without being asked

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

Classy people take the initiative to help others rather than waiting for someone to ask. When they notice an older person crossing the street, they rush over to offer assistance. If their friend is struggling to hold something, they step in and take the literal weight off their shoulders.

Genuine kindness has many more benefits than just improving relationships. A study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that kindness can alleviate depression and other mental health disorders. They also determined that kindness increases people's happiness.

It doesn't hurt to be kind, and classy people truly grasp this concept.

11. They respect people who are different from them

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

As mentioned above, classy people feel no need to tear anyone else down. In addition, they respect that everyone is different and try to focus on what they have on common with people rather than what they do not. This makes them seem generous, thoughtful and kind, which are all key components of being classy.

Respecting people who are different from you is a form of empathy, something that people can hone and learn, even as adults. Even better than being classy, accepting people's differences, along with other prosocial behaviors, is a sign of intelligence, and we know that intelligence is another key facet of being seen as classy.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.