People Raised In The 60s, 70s & 80s Usually Say 'No' To 9 Things Younger Generations Can't Resist

Growing up without social media and one-click convenience taught people a very different set of habits.

People raised in the 60s, 70s, and 80s didn't have instant access to entertainment, shopping, or others' opinions. They often had to wait, figure things out on their own, and make what they already owned last longer. Older people may not have stronger willpower, and younger people don't necessarily lack self-control, but those childhood experiences may explain why older generations can more easily say "no" to certain modern temptations.

Advertisement

People who grew up in the 60s, 70s, and 80s usually resist 9 things younger generations can't:

1. Posting every part of their life online

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Many Gen Xers raised during this time period were constantly reminded by their parents about privacy. Especially when it came to money issues and family matters, daily life wasn't something you broadcast around town for everyone to see.

Advertisement

While Gen Zers and other young people may not be oversharing to strangers on the street, especially since many younger people already struggle with loneliness and social anxiety, they do have the internet at their fingertips. At such an impressionable age in such an uncertain time, of course, the allure of seeking validation or attention by posting every win from the day is enticing.

2. Canceling plans last minute

So many Gen Zers are canceling plans at the last minute, using their phones and the protection of online communication as a comfortable advantage. For some, it's to ease the pressure and anxiety of a social interaction. For others, it's sheer convenience. Even when in the name of protecting their peace, it's just not something Gen Xers were raised to do.

Many Gen Zers are even canceling plans to spend more time online. So, yes, constant online access can contribute to loneliness, but in many ways, it also perpetuates it by leaning into the convenience of moments when community comes at the price of inconvenience.

Advertisement

3. Buying whatever is trending

The 70s and 80s were full of trends for Gen Xers to follow, but rarely to the scale that Gen Zers consume today. Especially with e-commerce integrations on social media and online shopping sites that make it easy to overspend on a whim, of course, younger people can't resist the allure.

On top of all the accessibility issues, many Gen Zers are also using trends to feel like they belong. They offer a sense of community, even online, that helps them feel connected to something bigger than themselves, even when it comes at the expense of their financial well-being or authenticity.

4. Worrying about what everyone thinks

Cancel culture is being challenged by all generations today, but that doesn't mean Gen Zers aren't still tempted to overanalyze people's thoughts and opinions. Especially when their beliefs can feel closely tied to their identity, a disagreement or a differing opinion can feel like a personal attack.

Advertisement

They're afraid of saying or doing the wrong thing, but they're also simultaneously calling people out and reading into what everyone else is doing. Especially with the comfort of online anonymity, it's easier than ever to join online criticism without stopping to consider the full situation, even if other generations push back.

5. Texting when a phone call would be easier

AYO Production | Shutterstock.com

Many Gen Zers are facing phone anxiety, where they ignore incoming phone calls in favor of texting or email. Even in the workplace, young people are afraid to talk on the phone, without the comfort of time to help them come up with the perfect response.

Advertisement

However, for older generations who relied entirely on phone calls when they couldn't speak face-to-face, of course, they're less willing to choose convenience. They value the directness and personal connection of a phone call or meeting, especially at work, and are easily annoyed when their younger counterparts ignore these chances to connect.

6. Googling anything they don't know

Gen Xers are often called the latchkey generation for a reason. They were often left on their own to figure things out, solve problems, and take care of themselves without a ton of supervision. So, today, when they come across something they don't know or a problem they don't immediately know the answer to, they have the foundation for critical-thinking skills they need to consider it.

However, for Gen Zers who were more supervised and collectively grew up with the convenience of search engines and their phones, of course, they're wired to look it up. Yes, it’s great to have all this information at their fingertips; they may be missing chances to practice solving problems on their own when they search for every answer immediately.

Advertisement

7. Replacing things that still work or could be repaired

With the pressure from the internet and social media telling Gen Zers they always need the next best thing, of course they can't resist upgrading all their material things. Whether it's a phone upgrade every year or a new closet when the next trend rolls around, they may place more value on owning the newest version than older generations typically do.

Gen Xers were bred into resourcefulness and frugality. They're also less affected by rapid trend cycles and online comparison, at least to the extent that younger generations are. They take care of what they own and fix it before they buy something new, especially when they don't have the money to spend.

8. Signing up for another subscription

Gen X may spend money on several monthly subscriptions, but they're often more loyal to the services they already use. They aren't easily swayed by new subscriptions and convenience-driven opportunities compared to younger generations, who seem more fickle about the brands and platforms they spend their money on.

Advertisement

While Gen Zers have been swept up in food delivery services and at-home streaming, Gen Xers are relatively consistent in the subscriptions they thoughtfully spend on month to month.

9. Paying extra for convenience

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Much like their subscription habits, Gen Zers are often more willing to spend money to avoid inconvenience. Constant access to phones, delivery apps, and on-demand services may make convenience feel normal, and they believe that a taste of discomfort or unfamiliarity is a bad thing.

Yes, there are plenty of young people who can tolerate minor inconveniences and discomfort in their daily lives, but collectively, they're easily drawn to comfort, even when it comes at a cost Gen Xers aren't willing to pay.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.