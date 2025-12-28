People Who Pretty Much Never Burn Out Do These 3 'Selfish' Things Regularly

How many excuses do you have to not let yourself have quality time on a regular basis? Not three minutes of deep breathing before walking into work, but a whole day to do anything ... or nothing at all! Probably not! It's hard to imagine stopping for a moment, especially when you're taking care of others. You may even feel selfish for doing so.

It is easy to think, as soon as I get this never ending deluge of tasks done I will take care of myself. But does that "later" ever come? Often times it is the slow mental and body fatigue leaks we get used to over time that can really take their toll resulting in illness or serious exhaustion.

I see clients daily who have collapsed into adrenal exhaustion or are forced to take a break because of illness or accident all which could have been avoided if they would have paced themselves along the way.

Research indicates time and again that there is a relationship between self-care strategies and lower levels of burnout. Here are a few easy ways to improve or if you are new to self care then to begin taking better care of your body, mind and spirit.

People who pretty much never burn out do these three so-called selfish things regularly:

1. They commit early to regular self-care appointments.

People who are able to keep going without burning out often commit to anything that helps them feel renewed about three months out ahead. So get out your calendar and pick out what therapy or supportive appointment feels good and book it for the whole season!

Even if it is one appointment per month of an ongoing spa commitment (or trying different styles of energy therapy), booking yourself out can keep you on track for better long term balance.

2. They say 'no' to emotionally draining obligations, even when others might be disappointed.

People who rarely feel burned out say "no" to distracting social and office invites that are costing you personal balance. Yes, people look at them funny at first, but soon they learn that these people are successful because of their willingness to set boundaries, not despite it!

I have lost count of how many times I almost canceled a spa or energy therapy appointment thinking I was “okay.” Yet after going, I realized my mind was in the way and my body was always thrilled with the rejuvenation experience and that I greatly benefited on many levels from going.

3. They adapt when something no longer serves them.

Those who seem happy and renewed, even when they are busy, try new services for their constantly changing needs.

See, just like our internet continuously seems to need upgrading, our physical and emotional needs are always changing too. Constantly adapting and upgrading your diet, workout routine and coaching support can be the difference between ‘getting by’ or living as your most authentic, most blissful you.

American Psychological Associations chair Jennifer Doran claims that self-care is important, for our own well-being and for the care of our clients. All of our work will be better if we are psychologically and physically healthy.

So no matter if you are practicing awesome self-care or working non-stop as a borderline droid, it is never too late to start a healthy self care routine.

Cathleen Miller is a Holistic Medium Practitioner focused on guiding clients around the world into greater health, relationships and soul success.

