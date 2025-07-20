People Who Are Naturally Neat Usually Live By These 7 Go-To Rules To Keep Their Homes Spotless

We all have stuff. It’s just what Americans do. We collect stuff. Some of us have more of it than others, and some of us have a harder time keeping that stuff under control. But for the naturally neat people among us, they tend to follow a few specific rules to keep their homes spick and span.

Having a messy home can cause a ton of stress. (Messy home often means a messy mind.) But, there is an efficient way to get rid of all of that stress-inducing stuff, a few secrets of which I am going to share with you here today, straight from the minds of people who keep their pads spotlessly clean and well-kept.

People who are naturally neat usually live by these go-to rules to keep their homes spotless:

1. Identify what room needs to be cleaned first

This is the key. If you look around the house and think, "I need to get rid of ALL this stuff", you will get so overwhelmed that you will just go watch an episode of Orange is the New Black instead.

Choose one room. Any room. If you want to start small, do so, like the mudroom or the laundry or even a dresser drawer. Completing the task of de-stuffing that room or drawer will make you feel so good that you'll want to tackle a larger room next.

2. Give themselves a good chunk of time to start and finish cleaning

This is also key. You need to make a date with that room, one that you won’t break. If you try to do this "when you have time"... well, it most likely just won’t happen.

Research explains that this approach leads to improved mental well-being by reducing stress and fostering a sense of control. Time management enhances productivity by boosting focus, minimizing procrastination, and optimizing resource allocation. Prioritizing tasks facilitates goal achievement, promotes sound decision-making, and contributes to a more balanced and fulfilling life.

3. Turn on upbeat music while they tidy up

Throwing things away is way easier when done to music. Get out your favorite playlist, put on some comfy clothes and get ready to get down to it.

Spring cleaning, though often seen as a chore, can offer significant psychological benefits by decluttering our physical space and, in turn, our minds. Research and surveys found that incorporating music into this process can further enhance these positive effects.

4. Start in one corner of the room

This is a huge secret and one that works. In the chosen corner of the room, garbage bag in hand, I start throwing things away.

Things that you aren’t using, that are broken, that are expired, put them in that garbage bag. Things that you're still using and keeping get placed nicely back where they belong.

If you aren’t sure whether or not something needs to be thrown out, consider the last time that you touched that thing or even thought about it. If it was over 3 months ago, it’s gone. Acknowledge and be thankful for the role that it played in your life, and then say goodbye.

Work your way around the room, repeating this process over and over. Don’t skip ahead. Do all four sides of the room.

5. Use the middle of the room

While you're throwing away the things that are broken and leaving the things that aren’t, you will come across things that can be recycled or given to the Salvation Army.

Put those things in the middle of the room in two piles. When you are done you can put the recycled stuff at the curb and you can call the Salvation Army to come pick up the rest.

NOTE: If this step is overwhelming, just skip it and get a bigger garbage bag.

6. Take a minute and look around

Stand in the doorway of that room and appreciate how de-stuffed it is. Notice how it makes you feel. Less stressed? Recognize that you did this. All by yourself. If you can do this, just imagine what else you can do.

A cluttered environment can contribute to feelings of chaos and overwhelm, increasing stress levels. Observing the clear space you've created can promote a sense of calm and tranquility, helping to reduce stress and anxiety. Studies have shown that a tidy environment can lower cortisol, and reduce anxiety symptoms.

7. Do not buy more stuff

I know this seems obvious, but really, it’s what we do. We go to Sam’s Club and think to ourselves, "Oh, look. This croquet set is so cheap, and summer is coming, and we could play together as a family and…"

The reality is that, maybe, it will get used once and then put away to gather dust. Consider purchases carefully before making them. You will not only reduce your stress, but you will save yourself money. Money that you can use for a massage or something else that will make your life a better place.

Getting rid of stuff can change your life. De-cluttering your house can de-clutter your mind, freeing it up for way more important things.

Mitzi Bockmann is a NYC-based Certified Life Coach who works with individuals who strive to heal their toxic relationships so they can have their happily ever after. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, among many others.

