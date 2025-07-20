People Who Are Naturally Neat Usually Live By These 7 Go-To Rules To Keep Their Homes Spotless

Neat freaks follow a set of unbreakable rules to keep the mess away.

Last updated on Jul 20, 2025

Naturally neat person. Getty images | Unsplash
Advertisement

We all have stuff. It’s just what Americans do. We collect stuff. Some of us have more of it than others, and some of us have a harder time keeping that stuff under control. But for the naturally neat people among us, they tend to follow a few specific rules to keep their homes spick and span. 

Having a messy home can cause a ton of stress. (Messy home often means a messy mind.) But, there is an efficient way to get rid of all of that stress-inducing stuff, a few secrets of which I am going to share with you here today, straight from the minds of people who keep their pads spotlessly clean and well-kept.

People who are naturally neat usually live by these go-to rules to keep their homes spotless:

1. Identify what room needs to be cleaned first

woman who can't stand a mess live by these rules identify what room StockPhotoDirectors / Shutterstock

This is the key. If you look around the house and think, "I need to get rid of ALL this stuff", you will get so overwhelmed that you will just go watch an episode of Orange is the New Black instead.

Choose one room. Any room. If you want to start small, do so, like the mudroom or the laundry or even a dresser drawer. Completing the task of de-stuffing that room or drawer will make you feel so good that you'll want to tackle a larger room next.

RELATED: 7 Things That Simply Don’t Exist In A Happy Person’s Life, According To Psychology

Advertisement

2. Give themselves a good chunk of time to start and finish cleaning

woman who can't stand a mess living by the rule to give herself enough time Yuri A / Shutterstock

This is also key. You need to make a date with that room, one that you won’t break. If you try to do this "when you have time"... well, it most likely just won’t happen.

Research explains that this approach leads to improved mental well-being by reducing stress and fostering a sense of control. Time management enhances productivity by boosting focus, minimizing procrastination, and optimizing resource allocation. Prioritizing tasks facilitates goal achievement, promotes sound decision-making, and contributes to a more balanced and fulfilling life.

RELATED: The 6-Step Decluttering Process That Simplifies Your Entire Life

Advertisement

3. Turn on upbeat music while they tidy up

woman who can't stand a mess living by the rule set up an ipod DukiPh / Shutterstock

Throwing things away is way easier when done to music. Get out your favorite playlist, put on some comfy clothes and get ready to get down to it.

Spring cleaning, though often seen as a chore, can offer significant psychological benefits by decluttering our physical space and, in turn, our minds. Research and surveys found that incorporating music into this process can further enhance these positive effects.

RELATED: 8 Lifestyle Tips For Starting Over Fresh

Advertisement

4. Start in one corner of the room

woman who can't stand a mess living by these rules starting in corner of room Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

This is a huge secret and one that works. In the chosen corner of the room, garbage bag in hand, I start throwing things away. 

Things that you aren’t using, that are broken, that are expired, put them in that garbage bag. Things that you're still using and keeping get placed nicely back where they belong.

If you aren’t sure whether or not something needs to be thrown out, consider the last time that you touched that thing or even thought about it. If it was over 3 months ago, it’s gone. Acknowledge and be thankful for the role that it played in your life, and then say goodbye.

Work your way around the room, repeating this process over and over. Don’t skip ahead. Do all four sides of the room.

RELATED: Do These 7 Things With Your Front Door To Attract Financial Abundance, Says A Feng Shui Expert

Advertisement

5. Use the middle of the room

person who can't stand a mess living by the rule of using the middle of the room Studio Romantic / Shutterstock

While you're throwing away the things that are broken and leaving the things that aren’t, you will come across things that can be recycled or given to the Salvation Army. 

Put those things in the middle of the room in two piles. When you are done you can put the recycled stuff at the curb and you can call the Salvation Army to come pick up the rest.

NOTE: If this step is overwhelming, just skip it and get a bigger garbage bag.

RELATED: 20 Ways The Clutter In Your Home Might Be Making You Sick, According To Feng Shui Expert

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
How To Build The Relationship You’ve Always Wanted (Without Losing Yourself)

6. Take a minute and look around

woman who can't stand a mess taking a minute to look around Comaniciu Dan / Shutterstock

Stand in the doorway of that room and appreciate how de-stuffed it is. Notice how it makes you feel. Less stressed?  Recognize that you did this. All by yourself. If you can do this, just imagine what else you can do.

A cluttered environment can contribute to feelings of chaos and overwhelm, increasing stress levels. Observing the clear space you've created can promote a sense of calm and tranquility, helping to reduce stress and anxiety. Studies have shown that a tidy environment can lower cortisol, and reduce anxiety symptoms.

RELATED: 10 Things Minimalist People Do On A Regular Basis To Declutter Their Lives

Advertisement

7. Do not buy more stuff

woman who can't stand a mess living by the rule to not buy more stuff Alliance Images / Shutterstock

I know this seems obvious, but really, it’s what we do. We go to Sam’s Club and think to ourselves, "Oh, look. This croquet set is so cheap, and summer is coming, and we could play together as a family and…"

The reality is that, maybe, it will get used once and then put away to gather dust. Consider purchases carefully before making them. You will not only reduce your stress, but you will save yourself money. Money that you can use for a massage or something else that will make your life a better place.

Getting rid of stuff can change your life. De-cluttering your house can de-clutter your mind, freeing it up for way more important things.

RELATED: 7 Signs You're Evolving Into The Most Authentic Version Of Yourself, According To Psychology

Mitzi Bockmann is a NYC-based Certified Life Coach who works with individuals who strive to heal their toxic relationships so they can have their happily ever after. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, among many others.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Work Messages After Hours Aren't Harmless — Research Says They're A Health Risk
New Research Reveals One Thing About The 2024 Election That Made People More Miserable Than The Actual Results
Women With The Happiest Husbands Do 9 Things That Most People Don't Even Think About

This article was originally published at Let Your Dreams Begin. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...