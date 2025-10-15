The ISTP (Introverted, Sensing, Thinking, and Perceiving) personality, also referred to as the "Virtuoso," is one of 16 personalities that make up the the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), which is based on how a person thinks, communicates, and lives life. Though each personality type has its own perks and pitfalls, one of the more intriguing personality types is the ISTP, known for being brilliant, adventurous, and notoriously difficult to read.

Practical, independent, creative, and logical, people with the most fearless personality type usually share these specific traits. ISTPs are confident and level-headed, but also tend to be apathetic, easily bored, and don't exactly care for the emotions of other people. However, though they have a fearless spirit, their risk-taking behavior can push the boundaries of others.

People with the most fearless personality type usually share these 12 specific traits

1. Relaxed

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

You would think that ISTPs would be neurotic people, but they’re really not. They’re very relaxed in their day-to-day life and have a tendency to help other people calm down with their infectiously laid-back demeanor.

As well-being and resilience life coach Helen Dos Santos points out, "Staying calm allows you to discuss things rather than fall out. If you stay calm, you will be able to discuss problems with ease and certainty. Problems are to be dealt with patience."

Advertisement

2. Calculated

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

“Grey area” things do not make ISTPs happy. Rather, they love concrete, data-oriented facts when it comes to decision-making and working. This is why they tend to be very good with science-based jobs like programming, or actually physically being a mechanic.

For ISTPs, when it comes to making choices, they take their time to ensure they are choosing correctly. They don't fall for misinformation or lies, instead relying on truth and objective facts.

Advertisement

3. Logical

Impact Photography | Shutterstock

People with the most fearless personality type usually are also logical and analytical. ISTPs need to understand the rationale behind something before they get excited to do it and, as a result, will often ask people why things are the way they are. Soon after, they’ll typically ask how things are done.

Despite how logical they are, ISTPs also have a taste for adventure and want to explore the world around them. Rather than going on a shopping trip or having a low-key night at home, they need something to be curious about. Whether it's rock climbing or an interactive game, as long as they are enticed and are doing something with some kind of risk, they will have a great time.

Advertisement

4. Observant

New Africa | Shutterstock

ISTPs are the people who are able to deal with tedious tasks easily, making them incredibly co-workers and employees. Due to their observant nature, they easily come up with their own solutions, preferring to work alone instead of having too much structure or restriction.

According to nonverbal communications and body language expert Joe Navarro, "Observation is not about being judgmental, it is not about good or bad, it is about seeing the world around you, having situational awareness, and interpreting what it is that others are communicating both verbally and nonverbally. To observe is to see but also to understand and that requires listening to how you feel."

Advertisement

5. Selfish

fizkes | Shutterstock

Social settings are not places where ISTPs work well. Because they avoid conflict, they often allow social problems to grow until they blow up. They also tend to put themselves first, which can make others feel like they're selfish and mean. And it makes it difficult for them to make friends or nurture relationships.

In many cases, ISTPs tend to end up hurting people unintentionally, simply because they don’t have the social skills to handle situations well. And in their romantic relationships, in particular, they don't usually show empathy, choosing their own feelings and thoughts over those of their partner.

Advertisement

6. Procrastinator

Lazy_Bear | Shutterstock

While there are other Myers-Briggs personality types who are goal-oriented and ambitious, ISTPs are big procrastinators. They tend to get easily distracted, especially at work. They also forget appointments, leave dirty dishes in the sink, and even forget about paying their bills on time.

One study from JAMA Network found that procrastination can lead to harmful health effects, including depression, anxiety, and even sleep deprivation. It just goes to show that ISTPs should probably prioritize accomplishing their tasks.

Advertisement

7. Chaotic

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

People with the most fearless personality type usually tend to be chaotic. They're incredibly unstructured and thrive in atmospheres that lack organization. If they're given a lot of rules, they’ll check out and leave the moment they can. They're really just not a “by the books” person.

Unfortunately, their tendency to act this way sometimes makes people confuse them with narcissists, as they, too, thrive in chaotic conditions.

Advertisement

8. Loner

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

ISTPs are not people you will find at a party. Instead, they are very much locked in their own little worlds and will guard themselves from letting others in. They might only have one or two real friends, and even then, their idea of hanging out will be very quiet.

A deep fear of rejection is often what causes a lot of their issues. At times, ISTPs may even sabotage their relationships out of fear of getting too close.

Advertisement

9. Moody

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Moodiness and broodiness tend to make ISTPs somewhat difficult to connect with. This personality type is prone to impulsive behavior, depression, and mood swings if they don’t work on controlling themselves.

In addition to their moodiness, they can be incredibly insensitive, which means that if they have an emotional outburst, they don't really care who they affect. This could also be linked to a possible bout of depression.

Advertisement

10. Stubborn

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

If there’s one thing ISTPs hate more than getting close to people, it’s change. They have set routines and rules that they prefer to follow, many of which may seem strange to outsiders. They're not only stubborn with their choices, but their emotions as well.

Though ISTPs aren't open about how they feel and prefer to shove them deep down, when someone discusses a topic they're passionate about, they tend to drop their guard a little bit. Just know that their topic of conversation will never be focused on anything insignificant.

Advertisement

11. Calm

fizkes | Shutterstock

One of the best personality traits ISTPs have is their ability to work well in emergencies. Their level-headed approach helps reduce problems immensely and eases any tension that could be lingering. They may even end up making a career out of it in certain situations.

According to life coach Neel Raman, "Developing the characteristics of level-headed people will help us be mentally strong, result in better mental and emotional health, and a higher level of self-confidence and self-esteem. The challenge is knowing how to be level-headed, while staying true to who we are, and not coming across as someone that’s robotic, who does the same things and operates the same way over and over."

Advertisement

12. Creative

PintoArt | Shutterstock

Whether it's expressing themselves by making their own clothes or painting to relax, people with the most fearless personality type usually share these specific traits. Perhaps it's why they're called the “the Mechanic” of the Myers-Briggs types — they really do thrive on creating, getting into projects, and putting together things.

ISTPs know that being creative doesn't mean they need to have genius-level intellect, either. In fact, study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Educational Research found that all it takes to be creative is motivation and fun.

Samantha Maffucci is a writer and editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, numerology, and astrology.