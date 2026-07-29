People Who Are Mentally Tough But Soft-Hearted Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Being both mntally strong and kind-hearted is totally possible with a little work and attention.

People like this know that social connection directly impacts their health, so they resist the urge to be hyper-independent. They share their life-affirming philosophy with others in everyday conversation with these simple phrases.

The phrases mentally tough, soft-hearted people say in casual conversation:

1. 'It's okay, we'll figure it out'

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Learning how to lean on others is a sign someone is both strong and soft. They've evolved to learn that asking for help is important, but they can also stand on their own two feet. This is why saying, "It's okay, we'll figure it out," is so crucial. They're willing to solve the problem, and they'll do it with support (or offer support) if needed.

Independence is crucial, as developing the right type tends to be linked to greater life satisfaction. It doesn't mean isolation, it means the ability to connect when needed. Those who can confidently say this phrase aren't just efficient, they're living their best lives in connection with others.

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2. 'We'll get through this'

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Even if it's terrifying for a naturally tough person, learning to rely on others is the key to the difference between thriving and failing in life. This is why tough, but soft-hearted people often say, "We'll get through this."

In difficult situations, they make it clear that they're in it as a team. Optimistic, these individuals believe that life's challenges are easier to overcome if everyone pulls together.

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3. 'I'm here if you need anything'

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True strength isn't only about solving problems. People who have that special combination of strength and compassion know that offering to help someone else takes nothing away from themselves.

This is because they don't crumble under pressure. While others complain that their friends' problems are too much, strong people help carry the burden without thinking twice.

However, because of their emotional strength, they also look for relationships where that supportive energy is mutual. If it's not, they can find the inner strength to cut someone off or set boundaries to protect themselves.

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4. 'I'm willing to forgive'

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It's hard not to hold a grudge against those who've done you dirty. After spending months or years dealing with heartache, it takes a lot of strength to be willing to forgive.

As marriage and family therapist Kathy McCoy, Ph.D. warns, "Grudges can keep people stuck in anger, bitterness, and blame, negatively impacting subsequent relationships." Strong people want to let that go for themselves, and often have enough compassion to give that peace to the person who wronged them, too.

It doesn't matter how hard it is, strong people find a way to move past the hurt someone else causes them. If someone is truly resilient, they'll learn to let go in the ways that are meaningful to them, and they know themselves well enough to know what way that is.

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5. 'Don't be too hard on yourself'

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Sometimes it seems like people are either way too hard on themselves or way too comfortable passing the blame, as if there's no middle-ground or balance. Those who balance toughness with their soft side remind others not to be too hard on themselves, without letting them off the hook when they need to take responsibility. They do this for themselves, too.

After all, they know that they aren't perfect and it doesn't take much to find that balance of self-flagellation and making excuses. Simply uttering the phrase, "Don't be too hard on yourself," is often enough to get the job done.

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6. 'I'm not giving up'

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It isn't enough to be kind all the time. While soft-hearted people do their best to show others grace, strong people know that true kindness is made possible by pouring into themselves. It's no wonder one of their go-to phrases is "I'm not giving up."

They don't mean to be dramatic, but that's how they feel. They don't allow life to defeat them or keep them from helping others.

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7. 'I can handle it'

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Most people hate the thought of change and can't stand when life doesn't go their way. It sucks, but low self-esteem has a way of bringing out the worst in us. Then when times get rough, it can cause an existential crisis.

As the NHS explains, "If you have low self-esteem or confidence, you may hide yourself away from social situations, stop trying new things, and avoid things you find challenging." The problem, then, is you reinforce your weakness and the sense that the world is a scary place.

Strong people face their fears, knowing they only get stronger when they stand up against what feels intimidating. They know they can handle it, even if they fail or things go wrong.

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8. 'All we can do is our best'

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There are more things in life that we can't control than we can. We can't control the weather, the economy or even our friends and family! Try as we may, it isn't productive to obsess over every little worry, and those special people who are both strong and soft-hearted work hard to remember that.

They want to believe that everything will work in their favor, but accept that it's uncertain and even that it could go wrong. Rather than stressing, strong people put their energy into being optimistic. Because they are so kind, they extend this grace to others, too.

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9. 'Let's try again'

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Success doesn't happen overnight, even in relationships with other people. Ask the most successful people out there how many times they failed, and they'd probably say, "Too many to count." It isn't fun, but it's a part of the process of growing.

Tough-but-soft people understand this. Not just at work or in reaching external goals, but also with other people. Instead of letting an argument or bad blood spin out of control, they stop and and say something like, "Let's try this again."

Unlike most people, they don't allow failure to scare them off. They keep trying, learning and growing.

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10. 'It's never too late to start over'

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Everyone's terrified of starting over, and there's a good reason for it. The brain hates change and it really hates having to do the same thing twice. But strong people know that going back to the beginning doesn't mean doing things the same way. You get an opportunity to do something better with what you've learned.

According to Professor Keith M. Bellizzi, "Your brain is hard-wired to protect you, which can lead to reinforcing your opinions and beliefs, even when they’re misguided."

These people have the willingness and resilience to start over. Even more importantly, they don't repeat their mistakes when they do so, and they don't allow life to harden them from experiencing something new.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.