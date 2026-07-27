Couples Who Deeply Resent Each Other Usually Say 7 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Written on Jul 27, 2026

couple feeling resentful of each other looking serious Rombeard | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Conflict is sure to come up in relationships, but there comes a point where it goes beyond disagreeing and veers into something much more negative.

When couples deeply resent one another, they use certain words and phrases that shift blame and make everyone feel bad. Unfortunately, when couples say things like this, it's almost expected that their relationship will begin to fall apart.

When couples deeply resent each other, they use these phrases often

1. 'You never do what I ask you to do'

resentful woman turned away from her partner PerfectWave | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Using absolute words such as "never" can be detrimental to a relationship. It's not a good idea to express contempt towards your partner, especially if the goal is to hold them accountable for their actions and then come to an understanding.

If a couple uses this phrase, it usually means they resent having their needs unmet time and time again. They're heightening emotions instead of resolving issues. It's important for both partners to remain aware of how they're contributing to their bond, rather than keeping score.

RELATED: If A Man Doesn't Fully Trust You In A Relationship, These 7 Unspoken Reasons Are Usually Why

Advertisement

2. 'How do you expect me to know that?'

In relationships, there are going to be moments of miscommunication or misunderstandings that cause tension. But when a couple resents each other, they've likely made it a habit to stop listening altogether.

Nobody should expect their partner to read their mind, which is why open communication is essential. When all the details and information isn't there, people make assumptions and become defensive, and that's no way to maintain a healthy connection.

3. 'You can go somewhere else'

Couples who are happy with one another are often just fine spending time together, even if they're not particularly interested in cuddling or even chatting. They don't need to say anything to feel comfortable.

But when there's resentment in a relationship, one partner may be frustrated or annoyed at the mere presence of the other. There are times where it's necessary for couples to get some space and focus more on themselves. Being independent in a relationship is vital to maintaining a healthy sense of self, but telling your partner to go somewhere else is cold.

Advertisement

RELATED: 15 Subtle Signs Your Partner Doesn't Value Or Care About You, According To Psychology

4. 'I'm leaving the house, I need some air'

Loving couples generally enjoy being around one another, and their home is a place to reset from the day and reconnect. But if one partner is angry and hurt by the other, and they need to leave the house for a bit to cool off, that's can indicate resentment.

If there's conflict, sometimes we just need a moment to think it through. But when there's so much tension caused by feelings of resentment, a couple is going to prefer avoiding one another. And eventually, that may mean not spending any quality time together at all.

5. 'Well, I don't know how to do that'

frustrated man feeling resentful of his partner in conversation PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Advertisement

No two brains or people are the same, and in couples, each has different needs. So, it's important to share knowledge and be open about how you're feeling, whether it's showing one partner how to fold clothes or verbally expressing expectations for around the house.

Partners who learn and grow with one another preserve their relationship's longevity. But when one partner is harboring resentment, they may refuse to learn anything more from their partner. They may become hostile and say things like, "I don't know how to do that, so stop asking."

This phrase is commonly used as a precursor for weaponized incompetence, or pretending to be bad at something so your partner does more of the emotional and physical labor. It closes off any chances of listening to one another, and means a relationship is likely unhappy.

RELATED: Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of What True Love Looks Like

Advertisement

6. 'Remember when you forgot...'

Whether it's something small like taking out the garbage or a bigger occasion like an anniversary, when someone forgets an important date or responsibility, it's incredibly frustrating and hurtful in some cases. But by bringing it up again, especially after the issue was addressed and resolved, it indicates a high level of resentment.

This phrase is most certainly a form of weaponizing the past to gain more argument leverage in the present. This is a toxic cycle, and as relationship expert Sylvia Smith explained, "Nothing is worse than being constantly reminded of the times you were your worst self by someone you loved dearly."

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
11 Signs You Already Found The Person Who'll Love You For The Rest Of Your Life
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

7. 'I don't care what you do'

This phrase is incredibly devastating, and it's blatantly obvious that a couple using it is resentful. They're so checked out of their relationship emotionally, they no longer care what their partner does, even if it's at their expense.

Advertisement

It can also be a form of emotional manipulation, using reverse psychology to say you don't care to make the other person try to make you care more. It's just pushing the problems down and letting them fester, where things will get worse over time.

RELATED: 10 Phrases Men Say Once They've Mentally & Emotionally Checked Out Of A Relationship

Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, astrology, and human interest topics.

Related Stories From YourTango:
People Who Share Deep Love For Each Other Usually Have These 11 Rare Traits
Men Who Are Emotionally & Mentally Immature Often Do 9 Things That Women Find Totally Exhausting
People Who Share A Core Love For Each Other Usually Do 3 Things Casually In Everyday Life
Loading...