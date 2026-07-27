Truly Good & Honest People Just Won't Ever Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

We've all been fortunate enough to have someone in our lives who doesn't gossip and gives the best advice. They're a breath of fresh air in a world that's filled with lying and self-doubt.

It's easy to credit it to them being an enlightened person, but they're really just good, honest people at heart. And it's evident based on the words you'll never hear them say to anyone, because they lead with compassion and not cruelty.

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Good, honest people never say these things in conversations

1. 'You're wrong'

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It seems to be a universal experience to look back on a heated argument and regret something you've said. Sometimes we say things we didn't mean or misrepresent our intentions.

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But for honest, good people, they will never tell someone they're wrong. They know that it's natural to disagree with others, but it doesn't stop them from making sure the other person feels heard and valued despite a difference in opinions.

If they disagree with someone else's sentiments, they'll let them know honestly and kindly without. They're secure in their values and morals, so they don't need to rip down others' in order to boost their own ego.

2. 'I hate that person'

When people say they "hate" something or someone, it becomes a particularly toxic habit when it's incorporated into meaningless gossip about those we dislike. But honest people skip out on using that word altogether.

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They can't be fake to unlikeable people, but choose to keep them out of their circle entirely rather than speak negatively behind their back. And they'll steer the conversation away from any gossip that comes up about them.

When they're opposed to someone, they lay it all out on the table and remove them from their life, instead of creating a relationship built on lies.

3. 'You always...'

"Always" is a word that we drop constantly, but it can turn an innocent sentence into an accusation. It makes other people feel embarrassed or like they're being accused of something.

Honest people refrain from using absolute words and generalizations. They don't make assumptions and don't want to belittle anyone. It lets them avoid thinking in extremes, and instead approaching conversations or interactions with an open mind.

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They hold people accountable without being unfair, and are highly apologetic without sacrificing their own morals.

4. 'Not my problem'

A truly good person is highly empathetic, offering help when someone is struggling. But there are people who feel the complete opposite. If someone isn't doing well, they view it as an "out of sight, out of mind" situation. So long as it doesn't interfere with their life, it doesn't involve them.

A good person won't ever tell someone their struggles aren't "their problem." No issue is too big or too small to them. They're natural problem-solvers and are emotionally intelligent, and let their strong morals guide them.

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5. 'You lost a lot of weight'

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Discussing someone's body or weight is highly inappropriate and rude. It oversteps boundaries and makes others feel uncomfortable. Even if there are good intentions behind using this phrase, like trying to offer a compliment, it's still harmful.

Good, honest people know that they can offer a compliment without calling attention to someone's appearance. They say things like "You look great!" or "I love that outfit on you" instead, which is positive and safe.

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6. 'I told you so'

Sometimes our friends make bad decisions that we warn them about. When it goes poorly, some people want to gloat, but honest, kind people don't need to rub it in. They don't need to be validated for being right, and they get no satisfaction over another person suffering.

They will never throw their successes back in their friends' and loved ones' faces. Instead, they're a comforting shoulder to cry on, prepared and helpful in times of stress and struggle.

7. 'Chill out'

When you've having a stressful moment, the absolute last thing you want to hear someone say is "chill out" or "relax." Not only will it make you more stressed and likely very angry, but it makes you feel bad for getting upset at all.

This phrase comes across as condescending and rude, like you've got it all figured out and they don't. It's completely unhelpful and doesn't add anything positive to the situation.

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But by never invalidating someone's emotions or feelings, this makes someone honest and trustworthy. These people want to help, leading with patience and understanding, and not undermining another person's experience.

8. 'You look tired'

Pointing out how exhausted someone physically looks never goes well. By pointing out someone's under-eye circles or how aloof they seem brings a conversation to an awkward place, making the other person feel insecure.

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We don't know what someone may be going through that's making them appear tired. Maybe they're not sleeping well or are experiencing personal issues that are stressful.

Honest people are quick to understand that they shouldn't make assumptions or comment on another person's appearance. They ask "How are you doing?" instead, and wait for the person to respond.

9. 'No offense, but...'

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When someone begins a sentence with "no offense, but..." it's likely they're going to say something offensive. They're probably going to disguise some sort of criticism as a piece of advice, but all they're doing is making someone feel bad about themselves.

For honest people, these are words they will never utter. They don't need to be critical or rude to get through to someone. They're instead compassionate and kind, and offer a listening ear to better understand what someone is experiencing.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her work focuses on lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationship topics.