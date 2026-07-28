People Who Share A Deep Love For Each Other Rarely Say 7 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Last updated on Jul 28, 2026

Couple shares a deep love. Constantinis | Canva
Advertisement

Letting your spouse know that their thoughts and feelings are heard and acknowledged is one of the most important elements of a happy relationship. This, after all, lets people know that they are not being ignored or casually disregarded. Conversely, denying a partner's feelings and trivializing their opinions can quickly sabotage marriage and cause all sorts of relationship problems. 

Unfortunately, one might ignore or write off their partner's feelings without realizing it. This is something to be conscious of and judiciously avoided, and there are a few phrases people say in casual conversation that invalidate their partner that should be avoided at all costs.

People who share a deep love for each other rarely say these casual phrases:

1. 'I'm sorry you feel that way'

unhappy couple sitting in bed Kampus Production / Pexels

This is a total non-apology that absolves you of any responsibility and shifts the blame back onto your spouse. They're not upset about something you did; this phrase is saying they're just upset and it's inconveniencing you. Apologizing is meant to be taking responsibility for your actions. Saying that you're sorry about how your spouse feels doesn't do that. According to dating and relationship coach Rosalind Sedacca, "Telling your partner ‘I'm sorry you're upset' is like saying ‘I'm not sorry about the thing I did that made you upset, but I don't want you to be upset.'"

RELATED: People Who Stay Married Out Of Habit Instead Of Love Usually Never Say These 11 Things To Each Other

Advertisement

2. 'It's not worth getting upset about'

upset couple having conversation Timur Weber / Pexels

Such phrases not only trivialize whatever it is that has your partner upset, but also suggest that it's something they are choosing to be upset about. Adds Erin Parisi, a licensed mental health counselor, "Placing a value judgment on why they're upset treats it like a ‘decision' and may contribute to negative feelings. Whereas just listening to your partner when they are upset is a much more powerful way of aligning yourself."

RELATED: Couples Who Use These 4 Phrases On A Regular Basis Are 95% Less Likely To Stay Together

Advertisement

3. 'It's not about you'

unhappy couple outside by a tree Vera Arsic / Pexels

This is a sweeping generalization that takes everything your spouse said and negates it, and it completely invalidates their feelings and place in your life. It says that, no matter what they're actually feeling, they're actually only thinking about their own needs and desires. It robs whatever they are coming to you about of any importance. "This dismissive comment implies your partner is a narcissist with nothing of value to offer if they use the word ‘I' in a conversation," adds Sedacca. "It's unfair and would put anyone on the defensive."

RELATED: 9 Common Phrases That May Trigger Your Partner's Past Wounds, And Exactly What To Say Instead

Advertisement

4. 'You're being crazy'

unhappy couple with man grabbing woman's arm Alex Green / Pexels

Saying this phrase is just another way of attributing legitimate feelings to irrational emotions. Telling your partner they're being "crazy" is saying that what they are feeling is solely a result of being emotionally imbalanced and, if his or her head were on straight, they would never be feeling this way. "This phrase immediately knocks people down and puts them on the defensive," says Meg Josephson, a licensed clinical social worker. "It doesn't acknowledge or honor the pain they are going through and puts you at odds with them." Using this phrase casually is definitely not a good way to support your partner.

RELATED: If A Couple's Chemistry Is Completely Gone, You'll Hear Them Say These 11 Awkward Phrases

Advertisement

5. 'Think of all the good things in your life'

woman turned away from man upset SHVETS production / Pexels

Yes, it's good to be grateful for the things in your life that are going well, and most people probably do have a lot to be thankful for. But that still doesn't mean that they don't have struggles. When you tell your partner to be happy for what they do have, it invalidates their feelings and also piles on a healthy dose of guilt and blame. It tells them, "You have no right to be upset because of what you have" and can make them feel worse than they did before. "A spouse may hear, ‘Stop feeling sad or grieving or frustrated. You don't get to feel anything but happy because you have good things in your life,'" quips licensed clinical social worker Julie Fanning.

RELATED: 7 Inoffensive Secrets Husbands Should Never Feel Obligated To Tell Their Wives

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
11 Signs You Already Found The Person Who'll Love You For The Rest Of Your Life
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

6. 'I thought this was a strength of yours'

couple having argument at breakfast table Vitaly Gariev / Pexels

If your spouse offers to help with something or take on a task and then somehow doesn't quite get it right, they're already going to have their pride stung. What they need from you at that moment is support and encouragement, not twisting the knife by passive-aggressively questioning their abilities. "When a significant other drops the ball in an area of life where they normally excel, they will probably notice and feel it at a core level without it being pointed out that they typically handle these situations better," says licensed clinical social worker and best-selling author Shannon Thomas.

RELATED: 11 Non-Negotiable Rules Happy Couples Secretly Follow

Advertisement

7. 'Calm down'

man telling woman to calm down RDNE Stock project / Pexels

This is another common phrase that wipes out any rational cause for a person's emotions and whittles it all down to pure emotion. It's telling your partner that the reason they're upset is strictly because of an irrational reaction to a situation and not because they have a valid reason. "Calm down" can make your partner feel like you're not listening and that you don't understand them. Life coach Stacy Caprio has a bit of advice, adding, "If you ever feel tempted to tell your partner to calm down, take a step back and see what you could say or ask them that shows you have empathy for what they are feeling."

RELATED: 5 Tiny Things Annoyingly Happy Couples Do Differently

Jeremy Brown is a writer, author, and editor. His work has appeared in many magazines, websites, and newspapers around the world, including Medium, Fatherly, Health Digest, Yahoo, Thrive Global, and many others.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Men Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Mature Usually Have 12 Casual Traits Women Like
People Who Share A Deep Love Often Casually Do 10 Things In Everyday Life
Couples Who Deeply Resent Each Other Usually Say 7 Phrases In Casual Conversation

This article was originally published at Fatherly. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...