Maintaining your mental, physical, and emotional well-being is an important way to live a full life and look years younger than you actually are. Even if you are constantly busy, you still can find a few minutes a day to improve your health and preserve your youthful energy and appearance.

Researchers studying how to age well have suggested that the most common themes in successful aging include the importance of engaging in social relationships, good cognitive and physical functioning, the avoidance of disease, and resilience. So with that in mind, focus on the habits that won't just help you look younger, they'll help you remain youthful in how you feel, think, and show up in other people's lives.

People who look years younger than they are often follow these 7 daily habits:

1. They practice yoga and meditation

Many of us know that yoga and meditation can help us cope with stress and anxiety. A study of the neurophysiological effects of meditation showed that it releases endorphins, which makes us feel happier.

Life coach Keya Murthy explained, "Your body exists in four states: sitting, standing, lying down, or moving. In each of these states, you could remain mindful. While your body exists in either of these states, if you are aware of it, that’s called mindfulness meditation. When your mind is aware of the state your body is in, that’s mindfulness, that’s meditation."

2. They stand up straight

"Most explanations for the prevalence of back pain blame our upright walking posture and the wear and tear from hard use," said neuroscientist Dr. John Kruse. "But we’ve had at least four million years to adapt to walking, and before that, our ancestors were mostly swinging through the trees, upright. Countries where people expend much more physical effort daily don’t have higher rates of back pain than those in more sedentary countries."

Chronic back pain can significantly reduce your ability to perform daily activities. The discomfort may affect your self-image as well. If you want to get rid of back pain, you should maintain proper posture, choose ergonomic seating in your workplace, and strengthen your back muscles.

3. They listen to music

Music has a positive effect on our mood and well-being. If you’re in a bad mood, take a few minutes to immerse yourself in your favorite song. Music is a distraction from the troubles of life. Listening to music can reduce your stress and anxiety. A study of music and relaxation showed that listening to music before a stressful situation can help reduce the impact of stress.

4. They find reasons to laugh

Research confirms: Laughter can help you cope with stress, reduce your blood pressure, and cheer you up. Take some time once per day to look up funny cat videos or your favorite comedy routines. Just make sure your fun doesn’t distract you from your responsibilities.

"What's especially interesting is the relationship between the biochemistry of anxiety and laughter," elaborated psychologist Alicia H. Clark. "The amygdala is a very small area of the brain and is at the center of our threat response or fight-or-flight response. Yet, the amygdala is also involved in laughter. While there's much more to learn about the biology of laughter, it can be particularly effective when it comes to releasing tension and stress, as well as tolerating anxiety and pain."

5. They never feel done learning

Our language is constantly changing, and we come across unfamiliar words often. If you want to keep your mind sharp, learn at least one new word per day. Studies of active aging have stressed the importance of continued learning. Focusing your learning on building a vocabulary will help you sound smart in any situation. Moreover, it can help you improve at work.

6. They have a lifelong curiosity

A study of adaptive aging explained that although curiosity tends to decline with age, it plays an important role in maintaining cognitive function, mental health, and physical health in older adults. There are many ways to experience other cultures and stay curious and open-minded. For example, you can visit a theatre or art exhibition at least every few months. Even if you don’t have the time or opportunity to get out of the house often, there are many other ways to immerse yourself in culture. You can visit museum websites to learn about different cultures or watch informative YouTube videos about art.

7. They stay positive

Numerous studies indicate that maintaining a positive mindset provides you with more frequent happiness and decreases your risk of disease. To help you stay positive, write down three happy moments every day and notice why you felt so happy. In our busy world, focusing on your well-being may seem silly, but it’ll make you a happier, healthier person overall. So, try out these tips and find your bliss. Your time and effort will be worth it.

