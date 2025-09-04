I've always been proud that I look younger than my age. Even in my late 40s, people often mistook me for someone in my late 30s. But as I edge closer to 50, I can’t ignore the wrinkles on my forehead, the dark spots on my cheeks, and the perpetual puffiness around my eyes. When did I start looking my age?

The mirror doesn’t lie. Earlier this year, I started making some changes to slow down my aging process. Nothing crazy. Just small shifts — things I wish I’d done earlier.

People who look remarkably young for their age typically do these 9 things on a regular basis:

1. Start their day with warm water

Even when it was a hot summer day, I either drank room-temperature or warm water. I boil water the night before and pour it into my insulated bottle so it’s perfect in the morning.

Warm water is supposed to be better for digestion and circulation. And because your body gets dehydrated while you sleep, rehydrating right away is important.

I didn’t know this, but apparently, our collagen production starts to decline in our 30s. Staying hydrated helps support skin elasticity and joint health. It’s a small thing, but it feels like a win first thing in the morning.

2. Work out first thing in the morning

I was never a gym person. And I used to come up with every excuse. “I’m tired,” “It’s cold,” “I’ll do it tomorrow.” But when I saw an overweight friend lose a lot of weight because she started moving her body every day, I told myself I could do it too.

There wasn’t any journaling, goal setting, or planning. Just one day, I decided to do the same. I started walking every day. And then a friend gave me three free Pilates classes. I did it for the first time, and got hooked. Since then, I’ve been doing Pilates at least 3 times a week.

I chose to get my workout in first thing in the morning (after a glass of water) so I won’t have excuses for being tired after work. Turns out, this habit has been keeping my energy level high in the morning, and I feel less hungry.

3. Stop eating when they're ninety percent full

I used to be a human bin. My parents taught me not to waste food, so I’d always finish what’s on the plate, even when I was already full.

But one night, I woke up struggling to breathe. I was bloated and couldn’t burp. Air was stuck in my chest, and I couldn't release it.

After this happened a couple of times, I saw a naturopath who recommended digestive enzymes. Within two days, my bloating subsided. I also started eating more mindfully, stopping at 90% full to avoid discomfort.

4. Add yoga to their exercise routine

I like movement that makes me feel strong, that’s why I do Pilates and bouldering regularly. But I’ve learned that recovery days are important too.

Yin yoga used to bore me; I struggled to hold a pose for 3–5 minutes, it was too “slow.” Now, I realise Yin yoga is the best form of recovery. It helped you stretch your body and rest the muscles you’ve been working very hard.

The slow movement also helps with mindfulness. I focus on the pose and nothing else. It helped to clear my mind.

5. Take supplements and eat more protein

I never quite understood why supplements were so costly, and they weren’t something you could see results from immediately. Until I started taking the enzymes for my stomach issue, I finally understood why people still purchase supplements even though they were an extra cost.

Your body needs more than just what you consume daily. Because what you eat may not give you the best nutrition, adding the appropriate supplements to your day-to-day diet is essential.

I also started eating more protein, because apparently, we lose muscle as we age, and protein helps to build and retain muscle.

I still love my noodles, rice, and pizza, but I try to add more protein to my meals, especially the first meal after my workout. I would make myself a smoothie with protein powder; it was surprisingly filling and kept me full till lunch.

6. Teach themself to see the upside

Some people are born to be the half-glass-full type of person. I’m the opposite. I’ve always been half glass empty.

But negativity is exhausting. It drags your energy down, and you age faster when you’re always stressed. Now I try to shift my focus, even at times, I still get cranky or annoyed. I try my absolute hardest to see the good in every situation.

7. Protect their peace

This one took me years. Women, especially, are very good at giving people the benefit of the doubt. “He’s just busy.” “She’s having a rough time.”

We always sacrifice our needs and boundaries and let others take advantage of us. Now, I don’t do that anymore. If someone doesn’t treat me right, they don’t get access to me. Full stop.

Stress gets you grey hair and wrinkles. Protecting your peace is anti-aging.

8. Hang out with younger people

Years ago, I went on a date with a guy eight years older. He looked amazing for his age. I asked him his secret, and he said, “Surround yourself with younger people.”

At the time, I didn’t get it. I liked being the youngest in the group. But now, most of my friends are younger than me. They introduced me to activities like roller skating and bouldering, something that I would’ve never done on my own.

These little adventures challenged me and also brought me so much joy, and joy is the essence of being youthful.

9. Stick to a basic skin care routine

I know many people follow a diligent skin care routine. They also try different cosmetic procedures to help them stay young.

I don’t do any of these as I believe the fewer chemicals on my face, the better. I aim for natural products (I mostly use Korean products as they are light and work well on my skin).

I also stopped using cleansing products on my face in the morning. Since I cleanse thoroughly at night, my skin isn’t dirty when I wake up. Over-cleansing can strip away natural oils, which are essential for skin health.

By skipping the morning cleanse, I maintain my skin’s natural moisture barrier. These are the nine things I’ve been actively doing to slow down my aging process.

The change doesn’t happen overnight. But gradually, I noticed improvements in my energy levels, skin texture, and overall well-being.

One day, you’ll look in the mirror and feel good about what you see — not just how you look, but how you feel in your body.

Sarina Chiu works in HR by day and writes part-time to explore her creativity. She shares insights on investing, side hustles, and empowering single, middle-aged women to live fulfilling, independent lives. Her work appears on Medium, and she runs a Substack publication focused on achieving financial independence as a late starter.

