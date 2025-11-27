Our messy living spaces and general sense of cleanliness usually tell people a lot about our routines and mental health, like psychology educator Kendra Cherry explains, but they’re often subtly rooted in personality quirks as well. From being perceived as uncaring to having high amounts of creativity, people who leave small messes everywhere usually have these distinct personality quirks.

While we’ve often been ushering into the narrative that clutter and messiness are always a bad thing, the truth is they have their moments. Especially for someone who thrives amid the creative chaos of a mess or even finds joy in cleaning up as a “reset” at the end of the week, it’s possible to step away from the demonization of clutter.

People who leave small messes everywhere usually have these 11 distinct personality quirks

1. They’re overly empathetic

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to a study from the University of Michigan, people who have messy desks, specifically at work, are often perceived to be more uncaring and neurotic. So, it’s not necessarily surprising that these same people would feel a pressure to prove their kindness and compassion to others, making them more empathetic in social situations than the average person.

They care about how other people perceive them, which isn’t necessarily a quirky personality trait, as many of us do. However, people who leave small messes everywhere make an effort to prove their compassion to people — not in a shallow way, but in an intentionally compassionate way.

Advertisement

2. They’re effortlessly creative

AYO Production | Shutterstock

A messy desk often supports and encourages a “creative mind,” at least according to a study published in Psychological Science. When we’re surrounded by visual stimulation and inspiration through clutter, we’re more innovative and imaginative than we might be in a more sterile environment.

Whether it’s a part of their creative process or an intentional decision to prompt their creative thinking, people who leave small messes everywhere usually have these distinct personality quirks.

Advertisement

3. Their minds move quickly

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it’s intuition or restlessness, oftentimes, people who leave small messes everywhere usually have minds that work faster than their bodies. They struggle to both focus on tasks for long enough to see them through the cleaning stage, while also having a mind that’s always thinking three steps ahead about the next thing.

Our brains often perform best when they’re focused on a single task, rather than trying to multitask constantly. Especially for someone who struggles with focus in this way, multitasking can truly distract people from being present and often encourages them to leave a trail of half-finished projects in their wake.

Advertisement

4. They have a strong intuition

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

While someone who regularly dismisses their intuition may stick around and clean up their messes instead of prioritizing more important tasks, those with a strong intuition have the guts to leave it behind.

If someone’s trying to have a conversation with them or there’s a connection to be had with family nearby, they’re not afraid to return to their small messes later on in favor of more positive, healthy tasks. They’re not driven by only their to-do list, but also by their gut instincts and deep intuition.

Advertisement

5. They have strong relationships with material things

Ann Rodchua | Shutterstock

People who feel a strong relationship with objects and form emotional bonds with their material things may find it difficult to clean or get rid of things. Objects they don’t actually use and material things they’re holding onto for no apparent reason create clutter in their spaces, but when it comes to organizing, actually parting ways with them feels impossible.

According to a 2019 study, this attachment to material things could also be because they serve as an attachment to their identity. For example, keeping a million clothes that don’t fit — all of which are overflowing from a closet and creating small messes in their bedrooms — could be rooted in a kind of personal identity or expression that they’re not ready to let go of yet.

Advertisement

6. They’re occasionally avoidant

fast-stock | Shutterstock

People who are occasionally avoidant may also leave small messes everywhere, whether it’s at home in their own space or in public places. If they make a mess and feel overwhelmed with having to clean it up, avoidance could be their way of coping with that stress and strain.

While this kind of coping mechanism often sparks more stress and pushes people into a cycle of constant avoidance in their daily lives, it can offer a fleeting sense of comfort.

Advertisement

7. They’re driven by an internal monologue

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

People who always have a stream of self-talk going in their minds or an internal monologue that influences their behaviors will often leave small messes everywhere. They’re driven by new thoughts and feelings internally often, so if they’re in the middle of cleaning and side-tracked by another, more important thought, they’ll get easily sidetracked.

Like a study from Frontiers in Psychology explains, the prevalence of self-talk can also be related to a person’s executive functioning. So, if they’re dominated by tons of internal thoughts and their brains are overloaded with fielding that input, chances are doing small tasks like cleaning their homes will feel impossible in the moment.

Advertisement

8. They feel things incredibly deeply

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

People who are incredibly sensitive to their emotions and feel things deeply may also be prone to leaving small messes around their homes and spaces. When their brains are so tied up with regulating and acknowledging their intense emotions, these small tasks and elements of clutter may be the least of their priorities.

Of course, this kind of visual clutter can often add strain and stress to their emotional state. They’re already in the weeds with their own intense feelings and emotions, so the added stress and strain of a neglectful pile of clothes or a sink of dirty dishes can stress them out even more.

Advertisement

9. They feel pressured to be tidy

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

People who feel pressured to be tidy, ironically, may struggle with cleaning up their messes entirely. Not only does the stress and strain of being pressured into strict cleaning rituals and to maintain a level of cleanliness often lead to avoidance, but it also adds tension to their mental stability in ways that can cause a lot of damage.

People who leave small messes everywhere usually have these distinct personality quirks. They’re often clean and tidy, but when they do get side-tracked or feel overwhelmed with their responsibilities, it’s these high-pressure tasks that get avoided.

Advertisement

10. They’re internally very self-aware

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Cleanliness is often rooted in positive mental health, because it provides a sense of mental clarity and stability that’s otherwise difficult to prioritize. However, for people who boast a great level of emotional intelligence, being able to leave small messes behind and focus on the things that truly matter in their everyday life is much easier.

From emotional regulation skills to strong self-awareness, people with emotional intelligence can regulate their stress from clutter and focus on the tasks at hand better than the average person.

Advertisement

11. They’re perfectionists in disguise

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

According to a study shared by the American Psychological Association, perfectionists are often at risk for developing depression and anxiety because of the internal pressure they hold themselves to. They craft unrealistic expectations for themselves and often find it hard to avoid disappointment because of it.

That’s why people who leave small messes everywhere usually have these distinct personality quirks — if they’re focused on being “perfect” at school or in their work office, chances are the small piles of mess and clutter are the last of their priorities.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.