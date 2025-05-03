If you are a high-level thinker, you can understand complex concepts without seeing or experiencing them. You think in an abstract manner that allows you to take a bird's eye view of things and allows you to provide thoughtful analysis and solutions. These traits keep you leaps and bounds above the lower-level thinker and help you get through experiences that would destroy an average person.

While life can be tough for anybody, high-level thinkers are able to see past the worst of situations in order to find lessons that will serve them well for years and years to come. They don't just get through it. They get better and better.

Here are 11 experiences that make high-level thinkers stronger but would destroy an average person

1. Dealing with a crisis

Throughout life, we can face many things that we might deem a crisis. It could be something as widespread as a pandemic or something as small as a broken appliance. During times of crisis, it's pretty easy to become a Negative Nancy or Ned, believing that all is lost and there is no way out.

High-level thinkers use their problem-solving and analytical skills to determine the real size of the problem as it relates to them and to find the best possible solutions. They assess the possible risks and take steps to mitigate them while taking a solutions-oriented approach. Rather than drowning in fear, high-level thinkers are curious, preferring to grow and learn from negative experiences.

2. Handling drastically changing circumstances

Many of us are change-adverse, becoming anxious when faced with changing circumstances. Instead of embracing and adapting, people will fight tooth and nail, intent on sticking with the familiar. This makes it much more difficult for the average person to embrace change than it is for high-level thinkers.

High-level thinkers tend to move beyond the standard resistance to change, recognizing that nothing stays the same and adopting a change management mindset. They use strategic thinking to create a roadmap that limits anxiety about impending changes and allows them to stay the course, leading to the best outcomes.

3. Adapting to technological advances

High-level thinkers tend to be comfortable with the uncomfortable. When technology advances, they understand that the changes are intended to make life easier. High-level thinkers are the first to learn the new features and attributes during these times and quickly adapt to new ways of doing things.

Average people want to stick to what they know, refusing to jump on the wave of the future. They are satisfied with technology that can do the bare minimum and doesn't require them to learn something new or change their way of thinking.

4. Making ethical decisions

When it comes to right and wrong, there are many pressures around us. The average person can be influenced to do things they might consider unethical or not their preference. They may succumb to others' opinions due to a fear of being judged or not being accepted.

High-level thinkers consider circumstances independently. If something doesn't feel right ethically or morally, they simply do not do it. They use reason to come up with solutions that work for everyone and do not concern themselves with the opinions of others who expect them to blindly follow.

5. Coming up with an effective strategy

Strategic leadership requires foresight, innovation, creativity, and the ability to understand all of the variables and consider the future impact of your decisions. It puts you in a position of responsibility for others, and the average person will struggle with taking it on. They let fear of making the wrong decision stop them from making any decision.

But high-level thinkers have the skills and tools necessary to make reasonable choices and to reduce the risk of negative impact. Even when there is potential fallout, those who think on a higher level have contingency plans to address it.

6. Negotiating a major conflict

There are some key characteristics that you need to negotiate effectively. Diplomacy, conflict resolution, an understanding of everyone's motivations, and historical context are just a few of the traits that make high-level thinkers adept at negotiating with others. They know how to find common ground and satisfactory solutions.

The average person who does not possess these skills will become a part of the conflict, be unable to be diplomatic, and only be concerned about their own motives and getting what they want out of the situation. They will have tunnel vision and be unable to see all sides of a situation, escalating the conflict.

7. Managing unexpected financial difficulties

When it comes to finances, the average person wings it, unaware of what is coming in and going out. Then they are surprised when they find themselves unable to deal with unexpected expenses. In addition, they usually fail to plan, so, unfortunately, they may as well plan to fail.

High-level thinkers know the value of money and are fully aware that they need proper planning to retain it. They use their organization all skills to create budgets, save for future purchases, and plan for retirement. They are fully aware that if you stay ready, you don't have to get ready if a crisis arises.

8. Navigating extreme work-related stress

Work is filled with demands: deadlines, projects, and meetings. On top of that, you have to manage workplace relationships. For average thinkers, this can all be too much to handle. Being pulled in so many directions and having conflict in the workplace can lead to a lack of work-life balance and leave them anxious and depressed.

High-level thinkers know how to prioritize to meet deadlines, effectively manage projects, and only schedule meetings that are necessary to get the job done. They have the emotional intelligence, active listening, and people skills to navigate difficult interactions at work and keep strong boundaries that allow them to balance their personal and professional lives effectively.

9. Dealing with difficult relationship issues

The state of your relationship can impact all facets of life. Communication issues, arguments, infidelity, and the complexities of a romantic relationship can destroy your career or business. New relationships or the ending of an existing relationship are especially disruptive, and the average person might crumble under the emotional pressure.

High-level thinkers know how to feel and recognize the associated emotions and allow them to pass. They know that there are people who will be in their lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime, and view relationships with a sense of detachment. However, they are committed to creating an environment that they and their partner can thrive in, so they communicate effectively, listen, learn, and treat others as they want to be treated.

10. Addressing parenting challenges

Anyone with children will likely experience some parenting challenges. It can be very frustrating to do your best to be there for your kids and protect them, only to have them lash out at you and rebel. Average parents take their kids' behaviors personally, snapping back, invading their privacy, and in some cases, getting into altercations with them.

If you are a high-level thinker, you probably want to use your cognitive skills to get to the heart of the problem. You understand that children are individuals with unique needs and desires, and they won't just bend to your will simply because you birthed them. You find ways to make everyone happy, and when they can't have what they want, you openly talk about why so they understand. You respect them and their boundaries, and in turn, they respect you.

11. Facing health issues

Health is wealth. When we have it, we take it for granted. But when it's at risk, we become anxious and fearful, and rightfully so. We all know people who act as if they are on their deathbed when they have the slightest cold. Then, there are those who have a dire prognosis and seem unbothered, intent on beating their illness.

High-level thinkers tend to fall into the latter category. They fully understand that things don't look good, but giving up is never an option. They do their best to keep good energy because they know that negativity won't help. They start researching options and treatments, and get closer to family and friends, making the most of every moment.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that delivers informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.