Some important facts seem to have slipped through the cracks of the American education system, as evidenced by a recent Reddit thread. A user asked, "What’s something critical that a disturbing number of people don’t know?" and the responses were concerning.

If you know these facts already, congrats! You are doing better than the majority of people. If you don't, however, it's time to learn.

If you know these 8 critical facts, you're doing better than most people.

1. Sleep is incredibly important.

New Africa | Shutterstock

"A lot of people don’t realize just how bad sleep deprivation can be for your health," one Reddit user wrote. "It messes with your immune system, your heart, and can even mess with your brain long term."

They're not wrong — the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute noted that sufficient sleep is necessary for healthy brain function and physical wellness. Repeated inadequate sleep can lead to chronic health problems, affecting your heart and circulatory system, metabolism, respiratory system, and immune system. So, while it can be tempting to prioritize everything else over a good night's sleep; the importance of rest should not be understated.

Advertisement

2. Tariffs aren’t paid by the country they target.

fizkes | Shutterstock

This fact is especially prevalent right now, as President Donald Trump already imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and intends to implement tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada as well.

"A tariff is a government-imposed tax on imported goods and services, paid by businesses bringing them into the country," Al Jazeera explained. This means that American businesses importing Chinese goods will pay the tariff. To make up for this, they will likely raise the price of goods for American consumers.

Advertisement

3. Mental health is just as important as physical health.

SB Arts Media | Shutterstock

According to the National Insitute of Mental Health, an estimated one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness, including anxiety and depression. While taking care of your physical health is obviously important, a healthy body will only go so far if you have an unhealthy mind.

To take care of your mental health, make sleep a priority (see point number one), get regular exercise, eat healthy, prioritize relaxation, stay connected to loved ones, and seek help when necessary.

Advertisement

4. Propaganda works on everyone.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

It's easy to assume that propaganda could never work on you — you're simply too smart to fall into the trap. However, it's important to remember that nobody is immune, even the most educated among us. The best way to avoid falling for propaganda is to be aware of the commonly used methods of distorting information, critically evaluate all information you receive, and seek out multiple sources.

VeryWell Mind highlighted a few propaganda techniques to look out for, including name-calling, bandwagoning, employing scare tactics, using false statistics, making unrealistic promises, and appealing to emotion.

Advertisement

5. Never put water on a grease fire.

Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock

This was a very common response among Redditors — and rightfully so. According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking causes an average of 158,400 reported home structure fires per year. Of those, 66% began with the ignition of cooking materials, including food, fat, and grease.

It's vital to know how to put out a grease fire, and it's definitly not by adding water (or flour as another Redditor suggested — flour is, in fact, highly flammable and can cause an explosion). Rather, when dealing with a grease fire, you should turn off the stove, cover the pot or pan with a lid, and smother it with salt, baking soda, or a fire extinguisher. While water may seem like the obvious choice, the water will vaporize, propelling the grease into the air, and spreading fire.

Advertisement

6. You should walk on the side of oncoming traffic.

progressman | Shutterstock

This sounds like a trick — walking into oncoming traffic certainly isn't advisable. However, when there is no sidewalk, walking on the side of oncoming traffic actually is. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is safest to walk facing traffic, as far away from the road as possible. This allows you to stay vigilant.

Advertisement

7. Never mix cleaning solutions.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

"Mixing ammonia (window cleaner generally) and bleach creates a dangerous chemical and can seriously harm you," one Reddit user warned. "Be careful when cleaning your bathroom with the two products!"

Mixing ammonia and bleach creates life-threatening toxic fumes that can hurt your eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. It's not the only concerning combination to be aware of, however. You should also avoid mixing hydrogen peroxide and vinegar, and bleach with pretty much every other cleaning supply, including toilet bowl cleaner, rubbing alcohol, vinegar, and mold remover.

Advertisement

8. Vaccines save lives.

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

In recent years, vaccines have become a hot-button topic. However, the undeniable truth is that vaccines save lives — and lots of them. The World Health Organization reported that, over the last 50 years, global immunization efforts have saved an estimated 154 million lives.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.