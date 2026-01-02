When I was 16, I thought I had lost everything. I was kicked out of high school because my mom couldn’t afford tuition. My dad rejected me, our utilities were shut off, and some nights we struggled just to eat. I felt powerless, heartbroken, and completely lost in life. A deep depression took hold, and it honestly felt like the pain would never end. But it did end. And looking back, I’m grateful for those years, because they shaped who I became.

People who feel lost in life often don’t realize they’re standing at the beginning of something, not the end. Over time, many of us find ourselves again through small changes in perspective. These little truths help people who feel lost reconnect with themselves and start moving forward again.

People who feel lost in life usually find themselves again through these 7 gentle reminders:

1. Even your worst days still only last 24 hours

When life gets tough, time seems to drag on forever, doesn’t it? I know how you feel, and it’s not easy, but it will pass. I promise you.

Even those impossibly hard days only last for 24 hours. And each second, minute, and hour that passes brings you one step closer to overcoming this current period of your life and moving forward as a stronger, wiser person.

When you're struggling, time feels like it's dragging on forever, but that's just your brain playing tricks on you. A study found that when people are under stress or feeling distressed, they perceive time as moving way slower than it actually is, but that feeling shifts as things get better.

2. You are not given more than you can carry

Life isn’t always smooth sailing. As Benjamin Franklin once said: “A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.” And you know what? He was right.

Life might not always be easy, but it doesn’t give you more than you can personally handle (although sometimes it certainly feels that way when you’re in the midst of hardship).

All of your struggles culminate together will ultimately shape you into a more skilled, adaptable, empathetic, and passionate person if you let them. The question is, will you?

3. There is always something to learn

“Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first and the lesson afterward.” – Vernon Law

We are all students. Life is our teacher. And every experience we have provides us with another opportunity to learn and grow. This is especially true during challenging times when we’re placed on an accelerated path to growth.

The tricky thing, of course, is understanding we’re first given the challenge, and then presented with the lesson. During these tough times, remember, you’re always being guided to a new level of understanding.

It turns out that going through tough times can actually lead to something psychologists call post-traumatic growth, where you end up stronger and wiser than before. Research from the APA found that many people who face adversity report gaining new strengths, deeper relationships, and a completely different perspective on life.

4. You still get to choose how you respond

“He who conquers others is strong; he who conquers himself is mighty.” – Lao Tzu

Right now, as you’re going through this difficult period, remember — you STILL have the power to choose how you feel and react to circumstances. It’s up to you to decide what your perspective will be throughout every stage of life. And realizing this is powerful because it puts you back in the driver’s seat of your own life experiences.

5. Hard seasons often prepare you for something bigger

Look at Oprah, J.K. Rowling, Tyler Perry, Amanda Lindhout, and countless other people who are successful and inspiring. What do they all have in common?

They’ve all overcome tremendously challenging circumstances and chosen to use those circumstances as a launching pad to pursue their dreams while helping and inspiring others along the way. And they’ve all had a choice — they could have easily succumbed to their hardships, and people would have understood. But they didn’t. And neither should you.

Use the difficult periods of your life as ammunition to succeed and achieve your goals. Don’t let anything or anyone hold you back from greatness because greatness is part of you.

The challenges you face today are building the skills and inner strength you'll need for your future success. Researchers have concluded that people who navigate difficult circumstances successfully often turn their struggles into opportunities for personal transformation and growth.

6. If you are breathing, you still have another chance

Breathe in. Breathe out. Breathe in. Breathe out. Do you feel the oxygen effortlessly filling up your lungs, breathing life into your physical body? You’re still here. You still have now. And you were given this day and this chance for a reason.

Don’t give up. You can get through this. I believe in you. The universe believes in you.

Something as simple as focusing on your breath can actually build the resilience you need to keep going. Research suggests that people who practice mindful breathing regularly develop higher levels of hope, resilience, and mental strength.

7. The hardest things only feel impossible while you are in them

Impossible = I’m Possible

Have you ever looked back at your life and thought, “Wow, I can’t believe I lived through that!” I know I have, and it’s in those moments of reflection that I realize how resilient we are as human beings.

We try. We fall. We go through hard times. We get broken. We get hurt. We stand back up, and we try again. We are incredible. We are strong. We are capable. And we have the power within ourselves to make it through difficult experiences and come out stronger. You’ve got this, okay?

