People Who Do These 7 Things Before Age 30 Have Highly Sensitive Brains — 'A Huge Advantage'

Having a highly sensitive brain can sometimes mean shutting down when facing stressors or challenging transitions. But it can also mean a huge life advantage and, given the opportunity, becoming incredibly skilled at learning how to handle any challenges that may come up in the future.

People with highly sensitive brains are very perceptive and have an uncanny ability to pick up on the subtleties in their environment. This heightened awareness lets you connect seemingly unrelated events and make decisions more quickly than a person with an average brain.

People who do these things before the age of thirty have highly sensitive brains:

1. They nurture their mental gap

When we are triggered, the space between the source of anger and our reaction is what I call the mental gap.

Calm people who go far have nurtured their gap and rarely react with strong emotions. They take a breath and have learned to remain calm.

Those who continually make life hard, have little to no gap. They are reactive and this creates a lot of damage in their lives.

2. They learn how to market themselves

If someone is starting in business, you likely rely on one of the most vital skills in marketing and business growth, which is creating clients.

So, at the fundamental level, one of the most important skills is the habit of regularly reaching out to potential clients and adding value, so that over time, they create opportunities for paid work.

Few can do this well. Market yourself, develop your networking muscle, grow your community and you'll never have to worry about money.

The advantage of learning online marketing is its ability to leverage cognitive biases, emotional triggers, and social proof to create highly targeted and persuasive marketing campaigns.

Research by Northumbria University explained that this allows marketers to connect deeply with their audience and influence their behavior effectively, ultimately leading to improved engagement and conversion rates.

3. They develop a strong physique

One of the best gifts I gave myself in my thirties was spending a decent chunk of my twenties working out.

There are two key aspects to exercise, especially lifting weights: it keeps the brain and body healthy, which is vital for long-term happiness and performance.

But secondly — and this is what keeps me going — it lifts their mood and improves your effectiveness greatly right now, today.

4. They embrace the power of consistency

Writing every day for the last 15 years was one of the best things I could have done.

It taught me the power of consistency; it built an audience, and it created opportunities from speaking around the world to developing an income from writing.

Writing will help you find and hone a voice that will attract your people, no matter who you are. There’s little that has the leveraging power of writing and sharing every day, and the net makes this possible.

Writing online, particularly expressive writing, can offer several advantages, including improved mental health by allowing individuals to process emotions, reduce stress, enhance self-awareness, and provide a platform for social support.

A 2023 study explained that this is mainly true when used as a tool for self-disclosure on platforms like blogs or online journals. This is particularly beneficial for people with social anxieties who find in-person therapy challenging.

5. They desensitize themself to the self-esteem lie

Most people limit themselves greatly and take themselves too seriously because they believe in the lie of self-esteem. This is a mental construct that keeps us scared.

There is no link between what others say about you and think about you and your self-worth. No self-esteem can be reduced in the first place.

Teach people how to treat you. The more you can detach from the illusion of self-esteem, the more relaxed, confident, and alive you will feel.

6. They avoid stimulants

Stimulants like alcohol, cigarettes, refined sugar, and even bread are hard to avoid. Alcohol may initially provide a temporary feeling of relaxation, but chronic use can disrupt brain chemicals leading to increased anxiety and stress levels, which can improve when abstaining from alcohol.

We all know that quitting smoking improves physical health. But it can also boost your mental health and well-being: it can improve mood and help relieve stress, anxiety, and depression.

When used in moderation and with a healthy perspective, explicit material can have advantages like increased knowledge, improved communication within relationships, potential for exploration and experimentation, and even stress relief in some individuals.

However, it's crucial to consider the possible negative impacts depending on usage patterns and the type of content consumed, including distorted expectations and relationship issues.

Anything that sends you higher comes with a complementary crash that gives you a significant performance disadvantage. You will go far if you can maintain your mood instead of continually crashing.

7. They attune themselves to unfamiliarity

We live in a rapidly changing world. Nowhere on Earth is predictable, so by traveling and living somewhere for several months, people attune themself to unfamiliarity and change.

If someone can find the courage, like I did, to live somewhere alien for some months, there’s little else they can do. This puts them at a significant psychological advantage that they can apply to all areas of life.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

