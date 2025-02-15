4 Things You Should Do For A Good Mood Every Day, According To Research

Major delays at the airport, never-ending traffic jams, getting lost (again) on the road when you're already running late, the state of the world: plenty of stressful situations are bound to sneak up on you and cause tension.

We get it: slapping on a grin from ear to ear and maintaining a good mood is easier said than done, especially amid the current political climate. But, there are easy ways to avoid another unnecessary argument with the one you love and not let a bad mood keep you down or affect your day-to-day life.

Here are things you should do for a good mood every day, according to research:

1. Use a prop smile

Seriously! If you're finding it hard to crack a smile, use a prop to help change your mood. Even something like a goofy picture of someone smiling to inspire you. You can print it on card stock and attach it to a stick so you can hold it like a lollipop when you're in a long line or sitting at the airport. Hold it up to your face and look over at your significant other — it's sure to make the both of you laugh.

A study of laughter and dissociation found, "Laughter facilitates the adaptive response to stress by increasing the psychological distance from distress and by enhancing social relations," as published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

2. Creatively visualize

Rawpixel.com via Shutterstock

Channel your creativity to visualize what makes you happy: places you have visited and enjoyed, your favorite hobbies, activities, memories of a concert, athletic event, or a personal victory.

You may even want to use the time to brainstorm what your next trip together will be or plan weekend activities for the two of you. Studies in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine showed that having something to look forward to helps you tolerate stress.

3. Look around

Mindfulness is a spiritual practice that's been proven to ease anxiety, as shown by research from the American Psychological Association. Use the opportunity, wherever you are, to take in your current surroundings — the sights, sounds, smells — and to be present in the moment. You may even spot something you've never noticed before (as in, what is that weird noise our car is making?).

4. Keep a healthy perspective

Play a little mind game with yourself. "If you're inching along in traffic, imagine yourself riding across the country in a horse-drawn coach or wagon or train, in a time when heat and air conditioning were unheard of and the top speed was 15 miles per hour," says Solly. Remind yourself, that things could always be worse.

Yes, it's that simple. Turning that frown upside down doesn't just look prettier on your face — it can boost your mood, as shown by an research from the National Institute of Health. The reason is simple: it's harder to stay angry when you're grinning. The act of smiling evokes positive feelings and often sparks a positive reaction in others.

And it's not just your mood that your smile is improving. According to the report, "there appears to be a link between smiling and factors such as heart rate, blood pressure, and other stress level indicators." Not only can your happiness be contagious to your partner, but he'll also be able to thank you for lowering his blood pressure a little.

Michelle Toglia is the Executive Editor at Elite Daily, overseeing the site's entertainment, news, style, dating, and experiences coverage.