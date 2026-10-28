People With Very Low Common Sense & Self-Awareness Usually Have 10 Traits In Common

Having common sense helps people identify the things they need to do to live life in a fairly productive way. However, when someone lacks common sense, especially self-awareness, simple tasks become harder, and basic executive function becomes untenable.

People with low common sense or self-awareness usually have a few unfortunate personality traits:

1. They have a rigid mindset

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People without common sense are less flexible and open-minded than others. They tend to rely on dichotomous thinking, which means they see the world in absolute terms. They don't understand nuance and tend to judge people's actions as being either totally right or completely wrong, with no wiggle room.

Carol Dweck, a researcher at Stanford University, identified two types of belief systems, which she described as a person's ability to develop and change over time. A person with a fixed belief system thinks they can't change anything about themselves. On the other end of the spectrum, a person with a growth mindset believes they can learn from past experiences and grow over time. People with a fixed mindset are less likely to try new things because they don't believe they can change.

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2. They repeat their mistakes

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Someone who lacks common sense will repeat the same mistakes because they don't learn from past mistakes. They struggle to see patterns and make connections, which leads them to repeat behaviors that don't necessarily benefit them. While someone with strong common sense can see their errors and course-correct, a lack of common sense limits a person's ability to analyze their own actions.

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3. People with very little common sense are often indecisive

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People without common sense struggle to make decisions. They either overthink their options, leading to what psychologists call analysis paralysis, or avoid thinking about their choices, which also keeps them stuck in inaction. A 2021 study noted that decision-making is directly connected to evaluation, knowing what you like and dislike. Evaluation is a necessary first step in choosing, whether the choice is minor, like what to eat for dinner, or major, like which city you want to live in. People lacking common sense often base decisions on others' opinions because it's easier than forming an independent opinion and deciding on their own.

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4. People with very little common sense rarely consider consequences

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Lacking common sense means people don't think about how their present actions will affect their future. They don't consider consequences, so they take risks that put them in tense or uncomfortable situations. A person who lacks common sense isn't great at thinking about their long-term options. They tend to focus only on the present. For example, a student who avoids homework thinks only about what they want in the moment. They can't think about the consequences of not doing their work, which might set them back when it comes to getting into college or finding employment.

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5. They're apathetic

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Another sign someone lacks common sense is that they also lack curiosity. Instead of wondering how things work or asking about the deeper meaning of a conversation topic, they accept what they see as the ultimate truth. They think less about the "why" than people with high intelligence or strong common sense do.

According to information gap theory, proposed by psychologist George Loewenstein, curiosity arises when someone recognizes gaps in their knowledge and understanding; therefore, they seek more information. Other psychologists argue that curiosity helps facilitate learning. Curiosity motivates people to acquire knowledge, which can improve performance in academic settings and the workplace. A lack of curiosity can set people back and hinder their ability to climb the corporate ladder and advance their careers.

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6. Folks who lack self-awareness often ignore their intuition

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Intuition is the ability to make successful decisions without specific, deliberate analysis. People who lack common sense also lack a strong connection to their intuition.

Psychologists at the University of South Wales developed a way to measure intuition. Researcher Joel Pearson explained that people use intuition in decision-making, saying, "We can use unconscious information in our body or brain to help guide us through life, to enable better decisions, faster decisions, and be more confident in the decisions we make." Just as people with a lack of common sense struggle to make decisions and think long-term, they also tend to ignore what their inner voice is telling them.

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7. They're not self-aware

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Strong self-awareness means a person deeply understands who they are. They live a lifestyle that's aligned with their values. They consider the moral implications of their work and build relationships with people whose ideals match theirs. On the other hand, someone without common sense can't think deeply about who they are and what matters to them. Yet, according to psychologist Nick Wignall, self-awareness can change and grow over time. "It's something you build through practice," he explained. To develop self-awareness, Wignall suggested listening more than you speak and accepting your emotions instead of forcing yourself to change how you feel.

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8. They struggle to solve everyday problems

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Simple tasks are harder to complete for people lacking common sense. They tend to be less rational and logical than others, so small things feel like bigger deals than they are. Because they struggle to see patterns and connections, they also struggle to find solutions that might seem obvious to people with common sense.

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9. People like this get frustrated easily

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People without common sense also have low frustration tolerance, which is part of why they struggle to find clear solutions to the problems they face. Instead of harnessing their patience and working through complex issues step by step, they get overwhelmed and give up. They don't believe in their capacity to do difficult things because they don't understand commonly accepted information that could help them.

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10. They're overly trusting

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People who lack common sense tend to trust others too easily, which can lead them down paths that don't serve them. They struggle to judge people's character, and they often put their faith in the wrong people. Because they don't trust their own intuition, they tend to export their trust to outside forces.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things entertainment-related.