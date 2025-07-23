If Constant Clutter Drains You, You Probably Need These 5 Things To Stay Sane

Are you looking to get organized in your life and get rid of clutter both at home and at work? Do you feel like you are being swallowed by life and mess, but you need to start making changes?

If constant clutter drains you, getting organized and getting rid of stuff will help, and if you are willing to do the work, it will pay off in spades.

If constant clutter drains you, you probably need these five things to stay sane:

1. A calendar

The number one most important thing, as far as how to organize your life for success, is to have a calendar. And use it! So, how do you use your calendar for maximum success?

With one of my clients, I suggested that every Sunday night she sit down with her calendar and make a plan for the week. She would write down everything that was non-negotiable for the week, like work, appointments, after-school activities, etc.

Once she had those things noted, she could see where in her week she might have time to get other things done, things like haircuts, grocery shopping, and time at the gym. She noted those things on her calendar as well.

The thing about having a calendar and checking it Sunday night is that you familiarize yourself with what your schedule looks like — big picture — for the week. You also know when you have a specific time on your schedule for things that need to get done — you don’t just try to get them done whenever you have might have time.

2. A time block

SeventyFour / Shutterstock

Getting organized and getting rid of clutter requires some time, dedication and determination. And now that you have your calendar it is time to use it to that end.

Find a block of time on your calendar and mark it as a time to organize your life and get rid of clutter. Choose a window of at least 2 hours once a week (or more) that you will dedicate to getting rid of stuff in your home or office. That block will be written in red and be non-negotiable.

Once you have determined that block of time, it’s time to identify what exactly it is you are going to work on.

Does your kitchen need cleaning out? Perhaps the kids’ playroom? Does paper in your home office, or at work need to be either recycled or filed away?

It is important that we identify what work we are going to do ahead of time because if we don’t, we will get overwhelmed by the magnitude of what needs to be done. If we know that we are only doing a manageable piece of the work, getting started will be that much easier. So find a block of time, identify where you are going to start, and be dogged in your devotion to getting it done.

Finding a designated block of time to declutter can be beneficial by making the task less overwhelming and more achievable. Breaking down a large task into smaller, manageable chunks allows for a sense of accomplishment and can boost motivation. Studies show that tangible, positive results from decluttering, like a tidy space, can trigger the brain's reward system and release feel-good hormones.

3. Help

Some of us are really good at organizing and decluttering, and there are some of us who have different strengths. And some of us couldn't de-clutter if threatened with loss of limb or life.

If you are one of those people, consider investing in someone who can help you get rid of stuff and get organized. People, like me, who know how to de-clutter, can come into your home and get things done in the amount of time it might take for you to get started.

So, consider investing in some professional help. If you can’t afford help, find a friend who is a good organizer and barter for her time. Perhaps you can take care of her kids or bake some cookies, or help her finish her work project.

Whatever you need to do, get some help. You will be glad you did.

4. A routine

Once you have managed to instill some order into your chaos, it’s important to set up some routines to help keep everything organized. For me, some things that work:

Sorting through the mail immediately to get rid of envelopes and junk mail. Doing so immediately greatly reduced the number of papers that were piling up on my counter.

Doing the laundry and the grocery shopping on certain days every week. That way, I could stay on top of my laundry piles so that they don’t get too big, and I could manage the amount of food in your fridge and cupboards so that it didn't build up and get out of control.

Doing the dishes before bed EVERY night. No piles in the sink means no piles on the count,r which means a reduced mess in the kitchen.

Paying the bills on a certain day each week. I keep my bills in one place, arranged by the date they are due, and sit down and pay them every Thursday. That was, I know my bills get paid, and any paperwork gets filed away immediately.

Those are just a few ideas for establishing routines. There are more. Research has suggested that building and adhering to routines can help individuals reclaim control over their environment. Small, consistent actions, like daily tidy-ups or the 'one in, one out' rule, can become ingrained habits that prevent clutter accumulation.

5. Awareness

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

This one is so important and rarely done. After you have completed cleaning out one area of your house or office, take a moment to look at your newly organized space. Perhaps even take a picture of the before and after.

Noticing and appreciating how good your space looks makes you realize how good it feels to get organized and declutter. And that knowledge and awareness are all the motivation that you will need to get organized.

I remember when my kids were little, I used to keep the dining room perfectly clean, everything in order. That way, whenever I walked by the dining room, I could pause in the doorway and experience, even for a moment, a clean, organized ,and de-cluttered space.

It filled me with calm every time. So, when you are done with a task, stop, if only for a moment, and appreciate a job well done.

Good for you for looking to organize your life and get rid of clutter at home and at work. Using this list is an excellent starting place for making your life, home, and office all that you want them to be.

Get yourself a calendar and set it up. Use that calendar to block off some time when you can start throwing things away and putting things in their place. Get some help if you need it.

Once you have done that, set up some routines and always stop and appreciate the work that you have done. Being organized and clutter-free is a huge part of living your life to the fullest and of being all that you can be!

Mitzi Bockmann is a NYC-based Certified Life Coach who works with individuals who strive to heal their toxic relationships so they can have their happily ever after. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, among many others.