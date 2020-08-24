9 Incredible Benefits Of Working Out At Home For Optimal Health & Fitness

Incorporate these light exercises into your home workout routine.

Working out at home is easier and more convenient than you think.

Many of us are working from home for a lot longer than we expected. Gyms are closed and our spaces are smaller. If you used to walk to lunch and back from your office, you need a different tactic now.

It’s hard to create a new routine. And although the self-isolation may have been challenging at first, you did adjust, so you can do this, too.

According to the World Health Organization, occupational burnout is a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.

It's characterized by feelings of exhaustion, increased mental distance from our feelings of increased negativism toward one's job, and reduced professional efficacy.

Burnout can be seen in highly committed, conscientious, and hard-working people who care passionately about the work they do.

Many clients have reported a weight gain from the COVID-19 self-quarantine. (Freshman 15, COVID-19 right?)

It happened to me, too. I wasn't following any sort of disciplined meal schedule. I had a "snack" when I felt a little bit hungry, bored, or frustrated. Pick any emotion, they will probably go well with cookies.

I finally worked up the nerve to weigh myself, and I was up about seven pounds. That’s almost a full size!

I decided, then and there, that even with a demanding work schedule, I would schedule regular exercise.

I started with morning yoga and gradually incorporated walking for 20-30 minutes at lunchtime, light cardio, and frequent stretches throughout the day.

It wasn't easy at first. I had to wake up earlier. I had to block time off my calendar for an afternoon walk or bike ride (weather permitting). I had to practice, and I made a commitment to myself to be healthier.

I dropped the seven pounds and began tackling the ever-present 10 pounds that sits on my hips. That's going well. More importantly, I feel better and more alert.

Exercise gives your brain a much-needed break, too. View it as practicing self-care. Try to start with 20 minutes and work yourself up gradually to a "time-out" that works for you.

We need to practice self-care for at least 20 to 60 minutes a day.

So whether you're looking to lose weight, maintain, or just feel better, here are 7 home exercises to try.

1. Set attainable goals.

Remind yourself that this is a choice you are making to be healthier.

Start small with a 20-second plank. Increase the time by five seconds every week.

Start stretching every hour or walk around your home while on a call.

I initially set alarms on my phone to remind me to stand and stretch. It works!

2. Find your exercise tribe!

Many cable providers and YouTube offer exercise channels. There are plenty of fitness apps available, as well.

Find one that appeals to you and try it. Remember to go easy on yourself and go slowly.

3. Use household items for weights.

Soup cans, laundry detergent bottles, and things of that nature can be very useful for exercising and toning your arms.

4. Replace slippers and socks with sneakers.

I put on workout clothes when I wake up. It motivates me to exercise.

I jog up and down the stairs, rather than slowly walking, which is basically what I did throughout the month of March.

5. Involve the kids.

This will not only set a good example for your children, but they need an exercise break, too.

You can make it fun and select a dance video. Or make it a contest to see who can come up with the craziest dance.

Have fun with it!

6. Invest some in-home exercise equipment.

If you have exercise equipment at home, remove the clothes hanging from it and use it.

Invest in a bicycle desk. They are fantastic for energizing you throughout the day.

Get a jump rope and take several short breaks for jumping.

7. Just move!

Make sure you move throughout the day. Stand and walk for every call.

The benefits of even 20 minutes a day of light exercise will last much longer than the exercise.

In fact, here are 9 incredible benefits of working out at home that will lead you to a healthier, happier life.

1. Happy heart health.

Your heart health is important to help prevent a host of issues including stroke, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and more.

2. Weight loss.

This may be an obvious one, but regular exercise with a healthy eating plan will result in weight loss.

Focusing on specific areas can help tighten up areas with excess fat.

3. Stress reducer.

True fact. Exercising relaxes your brain, so you can focus on solutions rather than stress, thereby mitigating the stress.

4. Mood booster.

You’ll feel good about what you have done, flowing dopamine to the brain, which is the feel-good chemical in our bodies.

5. Energy burst.

Exercising is energizing!

Your metabolism is speeding up, and you will feel a burst of energy that will last throughout the day.

6. Improves memory.

Again, it benefits the brain.

Your brain loves the chemical reaction generated by exercise so feed it.

7. Increases productivity.

With all that stress-reducing and problem-solving, you'll increase your productivity levels.

8. Creativity recharge.

Ever try to solve a problem or find a lost item? Wracking your brain to figure it out.

What usually happens is that you remember hours later — during a workout, a shower, or the drive home.

That’s because your brain is no longer anxious — it's relaxed and able to access the memory banks.

9. Looking good

You’ll look better as you shape up and tone your body, and you will feel better as a result.

One of the positive results of COVID-19 is that we do have more time available to try something new and work it into a daily routine.

It’s important to manage the body-mind-spirit triad for a happy and healthy life.

Be well.

Maureen Cronin is the author of Happy Brain, Happy Life, a Reiki master, and an intuitive that understands the difficulties in overcoming trauma and loss. For more information, visit her website.