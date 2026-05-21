People Born In The 60s & 70s Have 10 Distinct Traits That Give Them Every Right To Be Stubborn

Most people condemn stubbornness, especially amongst Gen X and baby boomers, but the truth is that it's often a sign of longevity and resilience.

It's a superpower to know what you want and need, and to be stubborn enough to advocate for those things. Of course, empathy and grace go a long way, but people born in the 60s and 70s typically have distinct traits that give them every right to be stubborn. They're not leading with ignorance, but a range of intelligent, thoughtful, determined behaviors and traits.

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People born in the 60s and 70s have 10 distinct traits that give them every right to be stubborn

1. They're skeptical

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Stubborn people often question other people's opinions because they have a very strong perspective on how the world works. Most of the time, it's because they're socially and personally aware, while other people exist in a much less accurate reality. This skepticism is part of what crafts their intelligence, allowing them to avoid the trap of conspiracy theories and making untrue assumptions about complex issues.

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They might be stubborn about facts and arguments, but it's usually for good reason, because they've put a lot of time, thought, and energy into solidifying them.

2. They have strong values

Especially during a time of societal shifts and change, it's not surprising that Gen Xers and baby boomers have incredibly strong values. They were raised with these values at home, and without access to differing opinions and lifestyles through social media or the internet, they became a strong part of who they are as people.

Even when it comes to their own unique perceptions of themselves, stubborn people rarely allow their minds to be changed about internal beliefs. From positive ones, like being told they're intelligent, to more negative ones, like not feeling liked by anyone, nobody can change these people's minds, regardless of the experiences and evidence they face.

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3. They believe in their dreams

Gen X people were taught that the world could be their oyster if they worked hard enough. The American Dream that young people today have started to abandon still felt like a pillar of hope as they entered adulthood, which is why they're still protective of their goals and aspirations today.

Despite all the labels of laziness or entitlement they took on as young adults, their ability to be stubborn about dreaming and achieving is what crafts their ambition in powerful ways today. They believe in themselves and spread a kind of optimism about the world that so many others lack.

4. They're self-assured

Stubborn people often love themselves. They're motivated and they don't need anyone else's approval. Even if they come across as stubborn in ignorant, arrogant ways, because they don't people-please or shift themselves to make other people more comfortable, their decisiveness and self-assuredness usually stem from a much healthier place.

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Especially for women, whose confidence and assertiveness are often misguidedly taken as arrogance and entitlement, being stubborn is misjudged. However, that doesn't make it any less important. Knowing themselves is a superpower, and it gives them the right to advocate for themselves in a way that inauthentic people could never do.

5. They have a plan

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People who plan ahead and have a strong vision in their lives are often more stubborn, especially when dealing with people who fly by the seat of their pants. That's why intelligence is often associated with the ability to predict the future, or, at least, accurately perceive the future while everyone else focuses on instant gratification.

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People who are more grounded and intelligent are stubborn because they know how seemingly casual decisions can impact the big picture, and won't let someone else's ignorance affect them.

6. They're decisive

After they've questioned assumptions, had challenging conversations, and really solidified their own minds, stubborn people are decisive. Once they've invested in something in their minds, there's really no changing it, which can be both annoying and refreshing depending on the situation and environment.

Especially for Gen Xers, who have built their beliefs and moral code from the ground up, without pressures from social media or phones early in life to sway those opinions, stubbornness comes easily.

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7. They're persistent

According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, perseverance is often associated with better success, especially in someone who's also self-assured.

The more secure you are in yourself and the more disciplined you can be in your routine, the more successful you will become. Even if that means dealing with challenges and being resourceful, the most stubborn people believe they'll be successful no matter what.

8. They're self-aware

Self-awareness makes people better, because they're existing in reality. There's a much smaller gap between who a self-aware person actually is and who they believe they are. Rather than living in a dream-world with opinions full of biases and habits silently doing them damage, they can operate from a place of intuition, knowingness, and groundedness.

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So, even if it's annoying that they're so self-aware, typically in arguments and relationships, it's actually something everyone would do better with a little bit more of.

9. They set clear boundaries

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Clear boundaries come from a place of self-trust. You can't protect your boundaries or know what kind of behaviors you're willing to tolerate if you don't know and trust yourself first. Luckily, for many stubborn Gen Xers, their determination and thinking styles stem from the self-assuredness they built as kids.

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They have clear boundaries and expectations in their relationships, and know how to protect themselves because they did so from a very young age. While there are all kinds of consequences for adults who were parentified as kids, there are also all kinds of stubborn, intelligent, and confident traits they gained.

10. They're focused

Despite the negative connotation stubborn people usually experience, the truth is that in the right situations and around certain people, it's a superpower. Only people who truly believe in themselves and feel secure in their beliefs can be focused enough to make real change and achieve.

Even when it means overlooking the allure of conforming and fitting in, stubborn people thrive. For Gen Xers and baby boomers, who spent most of their time alone as kids, this self-assuredness and strong sense of personhood come naturally. They had to figure out who they were and how to solve problems on their own, hence their determination, independence, and concentration as adults.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.