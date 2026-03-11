Kids raised in the 60s and 70s learned a kind of civility many kids today don’t naturally develop:

2. Kids raised in the 60s and 70s understood that rules served a purpose

Younger generations often lack the wisdom to truly lead because many of them don't respect rules. The plethora of rules I grew up with served a purpose. They kept society functioning. Then, somehow, all those rules were increasingly discarded by each successive generation. And now we live in a world where the most dreadful ideologies are dominant, and no doubt, I will be asked in super-aggressive voices what those ideologies are. It feels like young people don’t know anything about the older person they're talking to, which makes me feel lost.

3. Kids raised in the 60s and 70s didn't project and assume

I find the constant projection of kids today horrifying. For instance, I recently wrote a piece on how shocked I was at the hypocrisy of both the political left and right. Neither side showed any understanding of what I was saying. Instead, they projected onto my story what they had heard others saying. This constant projection in any conversation comes from both the left and the right — and seems to be a generational thing.

Yet, research conducted to debunk some of the myths of generations and generational differences found that age and aging as stages of development are more critical than generational similarities. The study basically suggests focusing on how people grow and change over the course of their lives when designing programs and policies, instead of relying on broad generational labels to represent age.

As a kid raised in the 60s and 70s, no wonder I feel so lost.

