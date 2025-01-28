5 Things Successful People Subconsciously Do That Prevents Them From Achieving Financial Abundance

Even if you have all of the traits to be financially successful — a good-paying job, constructive saving habits, and the willingness to jump into new opportunities — one hypnosis expert says that doesn't mean you are achieving your financial goals as rapidly as you were hoping for.

These barriers, according to Juliet Obodo, are not physical. They all have to do with mindset and can easily be adjusted with a few changes in your everyday thinking. Obodo shared five subconscious habits that even the most successful people do that might be hindering their full financial potential.

Here are 5 things successful people subconsciously do that prevent them from achieving financial abundance:

1. They fail to identify earning opportunities

According to Obodo, the feelings surrounding your identity play a pivotal role in your financial success. If you often doubt yourself and feel unworthy of the money you attract, you may avoid going for opportunities that will earn you even more money, such as a higher-paying job or a doable side hustle.

Constantly criticizing yourself with thoughts that you aren’t good enough can manifest into your physical reality, blocking you from the opportunities you rightfully deserve.

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Confidence often blossoms into success. If you are a person who finds yourself plagued with feelings of self-doubt often, there are several ways to overcome them. Do some self-reflection to determine the root causes of your self-doubt. Focus on your progress, not your perfection, by viewing any setbacks you may have as a sign of growth. Replace negative self-talk with positive affirmations that highlight all of your strengths and abilities. Tell yourself that you are worthy of financial success.

2. They believe, regardless of their financial status, that they are broke

Even if you are financially comfortable and your savings are increasing, the constant fear of losing all of it and going broke continues to plague your mind. No matter how much you earn or how careful you are with your money, you cannot shake the feeling of it all disappearing.

This could be for a number of reasons. Maybe you grew up with little financial resources and always had to ration meals. Maybe you made a poor financial decision once before and are afraid to make one again. However, you should use your past experiences as an opportunity to do better in your future. Start believing that you are fully capable of securing your finances and making wise choices with your earnings.

3. All their hard work has depleted their motivation

Any person who achieved financial success without being born into it will tell you that it’s no walk in the park, and there were some days when they wanted to throw in the towel. Maybe you’ve worked three nights in a row brainstorming ways to improve your business, and none of them have been successful. Exhaustion overcomes you, and your motivation may start to fade.

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

It can become unbearable, and you may find yourself at a crossroads. In order to gain the necessary drive and determination to keep your business booming, you may just need a few mindset adjustments.

Recognize the fact that balance is key. While financial success should certainly be a motivator, relying strictly on rewards can often lead to burnout. Instead, focus on finding personal satisfaction in the process of achieving your financial goals. Learn more about investing and master budgeting.

Keeping your dedication toward the things that help you drive your business forward other than financial gain may just be the subconscious force that earns you even more money.

4. They have a habit of self-sabotage

Bad habits can be tough to break. One of your bad habits may be self-sabotaging your financial and business opportunities. Self-sabotage can stem from a variety of unconscious factors, including low self-esteem, fear of failure, childhood trauma, or the belief that they are undeserving of anything that will allow them to grow.

To break these negative habits, you can start by identifying the triggers. What do you think exactly causes you to engage in this habit? Next, change your environment by removing any cues that may trigger your habits. Celebrate the little victories, such as when you find yourself engaging in the complete opposite habits you used to.

Your bad habits will not magically break overnight, so have patience, and slowly but surely, you may find yourself reaching your financial goals.

5. They ignore opportunity out of fear

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Even if you have all of the opportunities to be financially successful, the looming fear that it can all disappear in a second may ruin your chances. The state of the economy or any other factors that are out of your control may worry you to the point where you believe that all of your hard work won’t even matter.

While this ongoing fear is completely rational, it may be hindering your chances at financial abundance. If you are constantly fearing that you will lose all of your opportunities, you are unintentionally manifesting it into your physical reality.

It often helps to truly map out what will happen in the worst-case scenario. Will you truly lose everything, or will you have the opportunity to rebuild and get your financial success back on track?

These negative thoughts can pose barriers to achieving what you truly deserve. Instead, come up with a guideline of how you plan to grow your business during tough times. Maybe it will help you realize that you are not completely doomed if you happen to experience a setback!

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.