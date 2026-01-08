The things we do to help ourselves only create lasting happiness when they turn into habits. Real change becomes even more powerful when those habits become rituals, meaning actions we return to not because we should, but because they matter to us. People who actively choose happiness understand that happiness is not accidental. It is something they practice through intentional daily routines.

The difference between a habit and a ritual is meaning. A habit is something you do automatically. A ritual is something you miss when it is gone. If you are looking for real-life improvement and emotional well-being, these seven rituals show how people who choose happiness support their mental health and happiness as often as humanly possible.

People who actively choose happiness do these 7 things as often as humanly possible:

1. They reward themselves with physical activity every day

Yes, reward yourself. After all, what could have a higher payout than increased health and longevity? People who stay consistently active have about a 30–40% lower risk of dying from any cause than those who don’t, and even starting later in life can cut your risk by around 20–25% according to a review of dozens of studies.

If that sounds a bit "rah-rah" for your tastes, that's OK. Physical activity isn't fun for everybody, but if you commit to it, you'll begin to feel better.

That feeling can lead to a habit, and that habit can become a ritual. Why should you commit to an hour? Because it sends a message to others and yourself that you're worth a solid sixty minutes.

2. They commit to one healthy eating habit at a time

When it comes to eating habits, the worst thing is an epiphany. This is because most diet-related epiphanies aren't really epiphanies at all; they're simply temporary and dramatic reactions to moments of frustration about the way we look and feel. Ultimately, there are no epiphanies here. Research suggests that making small, gradual changes to what you eat and how you live is more sustainable and effective over time than trying big, dramatic diet shifts all at once.

As adults, we know what's good for us and what's bad for us to put into our bodies. So, instead of swearing off sugar altogether or becoming a vegan in one day, why not make a single commitment each month to adopting one healthy eating habit, and then acting on that commitment every single day?

3. They protect time for personal learning each week

If you aren't able to create a habit or ritual out of anything else, please work on this step. There's nothing you can do to improve your life than to focus on your own educational development.

Once upon a time, it was very common for corporations to allow employees four hours each week for personal education and development. Why not give yourself the gift of that time each week?

4. They intentionally unplug once a week

You owe yourself and those who interact with you a commitment to spend time each week away from your phone, computer, tablet, and other devices. Believe it or not, your brain really does need a break from that kind of stimulation to stay sharp and focused, and research shows that people who cut down their daily smartphone screen time for a few weeks see better sleep, lower stress, and fewer symptoms of depression.

5. They commit to a personal project

Yes, you're busy. Yes, you get a lot done during the day. But you still need a project. It can be anything you wish, but it should be something that obligates you to work regularly.

The focus of your project should be your own enjoyment and development. If your project becomes a means by which you connect with a loved one, this is also a good thing. One final rule: you aren't allowed to beat yourself up over the progress that you're making. You can only criticize yourself for not dedicating the time that you should be.

6. They practice a one thing in, one thing out approach

Clutter has such a horrible impact on productivity. We know that people have different approaches to organization, but the beauty of "one thing in, one thing out" is that it can work for anybody. The basic concept is that for every new thing that comes into your life, you send another thing away. Research shows that cluttered spaces are linked to higher stress hormones and make it harder to focus, which can sap your productivity and mental energy.

Could this concept be applied metaphysically? Sure, it could, but for now, spending a bit of time each week finding things to donate, pitch, or re-purpose is a great way to balance out what you've consumed. Eventually, some people find their ritual in the purging of goods. Others crave the process of donating items or making them into something new.

7. They write their to-do list as if it's already done

There's nothing more important than what you tell yourself. Start with your to-do list. Phrases such as "need to," "want to," or "must do" permit you to push things off as either being optional or something that can wait. On the other hand, phrases like "I can," "I have," and "I did" will promote a feeling of obligation to reach your goals.

