They say that comparison is the thief of joy. In many cases, it can stop you from appreciating what you have because you keep looking over at the possessions of others. It's easy to believe that the grass is greener elsewhere and fail to notice the blessings life has bestowed on you.

Middle-class families make up two-thirds to double the median household income in the United States. They have the bare necessities, plus the ability to meet some of their more advanced needs. When you are not among the poorest in our society, you can assume that the things you have are normal and that they are universal, but some of them a huge privileges that you should be very grateful for.

Here are 11 things middle-class families think are normal but are actually huge privileges

1. Stable housing

Unless you have been homeless before, you might not understand what a privilege it is to have a stable roof over your head. Imagine not knowing where you will be from one night to the next and having to figure that out for yourself and your family.

Many less fortunate people have no choice but to stay in shelters, overcrowded houses, or even worse, face eviction. Having a consistent place to call home that has heat, clean water, and space for everyone in your household to feel comfortable is a serious privilege.

2. Nutritious food

Access to good food is a given for middle-class families. It is not abnormal for them to have fresh fruits and vegetables and regular meals of their choice. The middle class even has the luxury of frequenting their favorite restaurants and grabbing a dish they love. They can eat what they want simply because they have a craving, not because they are deprived of food.

But that is not the norm for everyone. For many, food insecurity is a constant threat to their family's well-being. They might skip meals to preserve what they have, missing out on vital nutrients and training their body to survive on less than they need. Conversely, they could rely on inexpensive food that is unhealthy to get by.

3. Access to good education

As a person who came from a middle-class family, I always assumed that being at a school with good teachers, updated learning materials, extracurricular activities, and resources to prepare you for college was normal.

Adulting is realizing that access to a quality education is not a guarantee for everyone. People who are less fortunate and live in low-income areas might be forced to attend underfunded schools that lack available resources and have limited educational opportunities.

4. Reliable transportation

If you are from a middle-class family, there is a high likelihood that you had a way to get to and from your destinations. Whether it was the family car, public transportation, a ride-share service, or these days, Uber or Lyft, you knew that if you needed to get somewhere, you had access to reliable transportation.

People who don't have a car, money to pay for bus rides, or the ability to summon a pickup service have to walk long distances or not go at all. They are always at risk for being late to work or school because they don't have the convenience of transportation to get them there quickly.

5. Access to healthcare

With the Affordable Care Act signed into law back in 2010 by President Barack Obama, healthcare has become much more accessible to everyone. Still, one in ten people go without medical care due to the cost, lack of insurance, or no access to clinics.

Middle-class families usually have coverage through an employer or the Healthcare Exchange. They can attend regular doctor visits to make sure their health is good, get mental health and dental care when they need it. The insurance coverage they carry gives them access to healthcare that might otherwise be unavailable, it should definitely make them feel privileged.

6. Current technology

In a middle-class family, access to technology at home is a given. Computers, Wi-Fi, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and other accoutrements and privileges are the norm. They are easily accessible for everyone in the home, and life without them seems impossible.

But many people do not possess these items. They have to go to places that have open access to Wi-Fi to get on the internet. They might have an older phone without all of the capabilities that your smartphone has, and have a hard time doing schoolwork, a job, or communicating because they don't have the tools.

7. Downtime

Sure, middle-class families work hard. But they also play hard. Self-care is vital to our mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Vacations, weekends off, sports events, reading, and creative hobbies are just a few of the ways that privileged middle-classers take time to do things that they love.

But low-income families might forego self-care because they need multiple jobs to provide the people they love with the bare minimum. This means that their free time will be limited and leave them unable to plan things that pour into them instead of taking away.

8. Clean and safe neighborhoods

If you've never had to live in an area rife with crime, pollution, and poor infrastructure, consider yourself privileged. Your middle-class status has allowed you to avoid communities with dilapidated buildings, public use of substances, and safety issues that make it scary to raise your kids there and limit their future opportunities.

Middle-class families can usually take a stroll around the neighborhood or find a green space to sit in and read for hours without any trouble. The streets they live on are safe, and there is likely a neighborhood watch to ensure it stays that way. They have access to stores and services that are beneficial, rather than a liquor store or dispensary on every corner.

9. Supportive networks

Parents in middle-class families are more likely to have support within the home. I know this is a generalization and that there are complexities within family dynamics to consider, so not always true. But middle-class families may have more resources and better stability, making it easier and less cumbersome to focus on familial relationships and providing support.

Many poor families face intergenerational poverty. Parents have no time to provide the necessary support, due to no fault of their own. Many of the children are the first to graduate from high school, go to college, start a business, or find success that elevates their family's status in the future. And they do all of this without any support to fall back on.

10. Clothing and personal care items

I remember a time when my family struggled. I was in middle school, and my dad had gotten hurt at work, so our middle-class lifestyle quickly deteriorated. My mother took me shopping for school clothes at Goodwill that year. I found the cutest pink jean jacket and was excited to wear it to school on the first day. When I did, a girl from a wealthy family accosted me in front of my peers, saying that I was wearing the jacket she had donated to Goodwill. I denied it, but a quick look at the tag made me the laughing stock that day. Since then, I have had a serious aversion to buying anything used.

Many people in less fortunate families are forced to wear hand-me-downs or go without basic hygiene items like toothpaste or deodorant. Weather-appropriate clothing, personal care products, and school uniforms are just a few of the things that middle-class families might take for granted, while others see it as a privilege.

11. Mental and emotional support

Whether it is due to a lack of insurance coverage, no transportation, or limited ability to use technology, poor families may not get the mental and emotional support they need. They suffer in silence due to the stigma surrounding mental health issues and cannot afford to pay out of pocket.

Middle-class family members typically have access to therapy sessions, parental support when they need it, and school counselors because they are receiving a quality education. The things on this list should be normal for everyone, not luxuries. But the differences in accessibility stem from deep systemic inequality, and by recognizing that they are privileges, we can move toward changing that.

