The Old-Fashioned Activity That Makes You Feel Less Alone Without Even Having To Talk To Anyone, According To Science

Research shows we're in the midst of a loneliness epidemic, and many people have turned to doomscrolling and artificial intelligence for a dose of the connection they seek. AI is evolving in ways that we never expected. Besides being virtual tools that are designed to help accomplish everyday tasks or answer questions, the AI industry is targeting loneliness by marketing AI chatbots as companions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that "1 in 4 older adults experience social isolation and between 5 and 15 percent of adolescents experience loneliness." Silicon Valley is telling us that AI is the solution to this problem, but research says that a certain old-fashioned activity is a much better alternative to combating loneliness.

Research shows that reading can help reduce feelings of loneliness and boost brain activity.

There is a significant amount of evidence that suggests reading can effectively reduce loneliness and improve overall well-being. The Queen's Reading Room found in a recent survey that "reading a work of fiction can significantly reduce feelings of loneliness."

A survey conducted by The Reader, a U.K. charity, discovered that 74% of the approximately 2,000 participants who read regularly reported a positive impact on their mental health and well-being, and 77% said reading makes them feel relaxed and happy. The survey also found that younger adults (aged 18-34) benefited even more from reading, as a majority, 59%, said that reading makes them feel connected to others.

Additionally, reading can help enhance social skills and behavior. A study by Dr. Josie Billington at the University of Liverpool found that "regular readers feel closer to their friends, their community and even to strangers than lapsed or non-readers." Readers tend to have more empathy and better social awareness of others because they have experience with social situations, behaviors, and reactions, even if they're fictional. Compared to non-readers, readers also find it easier to start conversations with strangers, and even enjoy talking to strangers more.

Reading has numerous other benefits for your mental and emotional health.

Besides serving our needs for connection, reading does wonders for our brains. The study by Dr. Billington found that readers were less depressed than non-readers, as non-readers were 28% more likely to report feelings of depression.

Reading was also found to be a popular activity for relaxation. Three out of five readers said they need alone time (and prefer it with a book), and two out of five said reading is their favorite hobby. It's the kind of activity in which people can be mentally and emotionally engaged, compared to passive activities like watching television or scrolling through social media.

Think about it. When was the last time you were so engaged with a social media post that you got butterflies in your stomach just thinking about watching it? Yeah, it doesn't happen. But with a book? It happens every time. Needing to know what happens to your favorite characters is immersive. You are invested in the author's world and the way you've conjured it in your head.

As if all these benefits weren't enough to get you to the bookshop, it's also been proven that reading reduces stress significantly. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that "A 2009 study at the University of Sussex found that reading can reduce stress by up to 68%" by lowering heart rate and easing muscle tension.

Reading keeps your mind sharp and your brain stimulated.

Your brain is a muscle; you have to exercise it to keep it in top shape. That's why it's not exactly a leap that a study published in the journal Neurology found that brain-engaging activities (like reading) were associated with a reduced risk of cognitive impairment.

Reading slows the rate of decline of your memory and concentration as well. When you read, your brain processes and stores information, reinforcing neural pathways that are crucial for memory retention. A number of studies have shown that frequent reading has been associated with reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

While many just see reading as an enjoyable activity that removes us from our lives and allows us to discover new things, it actually has the potential to benefit our health and wellness in the long run. Reading is an excellent solution to loneliness and social isolation, and while technology like AI can accomplish a lot of things, there's nothing quite like the feeling of reading a good book.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.