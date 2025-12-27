Growing up in the 1980s meant living in a world where convenience wasn’t guaranteed, information wasn’t instant, and kids were expected to figure out a lot on their own. What we might consider odd habits now were just part of everyday life back then, and if we're being honest, many of them actually made adulthood easier.

Without realizing it, Gen X absorbed a kind of practical resilience simply because the decade required it. Those quirky, analog habits taught them how to manage frustration without melting down, how to make do without endless choices, and how to stay resourceful even when things weren’t comfortable. When you look back, those strange little rituals of the ’80s were training for the future.

These are 11 odd habits from the 1980s that actually made adulthood easier

1. Navigating without GPS

There are several cognitive benefits of navigating without GPS that actually made adulthood easier in the 1980s. By not having to rely on a GPS to get them places, they were improving their problem-solving skills and memory.

A 2021 study found that when people use their environment and surroundings to help them navigate new areas, they are also more likely to promote their spatial learning. Spatial learning is the ability to create a mental map through the understanding and remembrance of relationships between objects, places, and the environment that a person is in. This is a crucial aspect of adulthood because it helps an individual maintain cognitive health and encourages independence.

2. Patiently listening to dial up sounds

While people in the '80s waited for telephone lines to establish internet connections, they would sit and listen to dial-up sounds. What may seem like a simple habit actually fostered important traits that made adulthood easier, such as patience and delayed gratification.

Research has shown that delayed gratification leads to important life outcomes. When a person practices patience and holds out for something more satisfying, they develop better social skills, promote professional success, and improve their health and well-being by managing stress.

3. Unsupervised freedom

In the 1980s, unsupervised freedom was the norm, and it actually led to several benefits in adulthood. When children experience life without being closely monitored, they develop resilience, self-sufficiency, adaptability, and problem-solving skills, all of which make adulthood easier.

People had to make their own decisions and figure things out for themselves when they were unsupervised by parents. Studies show that when children engage in free play, they are more likely to develop self-regulation skills in adulthood that make it easier for them to become successful contributors to society.

4. Using phone books

During the '80s, before digital technology took over the world, people would use phone books in ways that promoted the development of certain skills and traits that would make adulthood easier for them. Individuals had to be good at seeking out information, problem-solving, and planning interactions.

When individuals know how to and are eager to seek out information, they typically experience improvements in their overall health and well-being, as well as greater success in navigating day-to-day life. A study published in the National Library of Medicine highlights that individuals who are curious and knowledge-seeking will endure several positive outcomes, such as “better physical, psychological, cognitive, and social well-being.”

5. Using proper phone etiquette

Interpersonal and communication skills are essential for adult competence. In the '80s, practicing proper phone etiquette was an everyday habit that encouraged the development of these two skills.

Research has shown that the development of strong interpersonal and communication skills helps people entering adulthood have an easier time, as these traits positively impact mental and physical health and their ability to build healthy personal relationships. Being able to have social relationships is especially crucial to making adulthood easier for individuals because it provides a strong support system later on in life when health concerns arise.

6. Bicycle freedom

There are several key benefits of children in the '80s having the opportunity to embrace bicycle freedom. Not only does this motivate them to develop high levels of physical activity when they are adults, but it also increases their independence, confidence, and cognitive skills.

Adulthood becomes increasingly easier when an individual feels comfortable practicing independence and feels confident in their abilities to navigate life on their own. This usually comes down to their ability to problem solve on their own and make crucial decisions that they have to, similar to when they were younger, doing activities on their own.

7. DIY entertainment

During the 1980s, people were encouraged to learn how to do things on their own. Whether this was through crafting, imaginative play, or being resourceful, they developed skills and traits through this habit that would prove to significantly impact the quality of their adulthood.

Building a habit of doing things themselves helped people who grew up in the 80s to develop self-sufficiency, creative problem-solving skills, and adaptability. When a person practices creative self-efficacy, which is a result of DIY projects, they are able to not only see improvements in their ability to problem solve, but they also see positive impacts on their critical thinking abilities, according to one study. All of these abilities are significant for making adulthood more manageable.

8. Solving Rubik's cubes

Solving complex puzzles can build crucial life skills in individuals that greatly impact their adulthood. In the 1980s, solving Rubik’s Cube was a common habit that many people dedicated time to, and it's one that "engages multiple high-level cognitive processes, including visuospatial reasoning, working memory, procedural learning, and executive planning."

Developing these skills so early in their lives and during such formative years greatly enhanced their mental endurance and strategic thinking abilities. Studies have shown that engaging in complex puzzles often helps prevent cognitive decline and promotes cognitive health in older adults.

9. Making plans in person

Having strong social relationships and being capable of effective communication play a key role in our overall well-being, happiness, and longevity. Adulthood becomes easier when a person has the skills needed to develop healthy relationships that positively impact them.

Research published in the National Library of Medicine found that people who engage in social relationships are more likely to live longer, healthier lives. When positive relationships offer emotional support and do not involve excessive stress or unresolvable conflict, they have long-lasting benefits for a person’s health.

10. Reading books

People who grew up reading physical books in the ’80s often carry real advantages into adulthood, from sharper thinking to better career outcomes to longer life expectancy. When reading becomes a habit early in life, it supports both mental and physical well-being in ways that show up years later.

Research backs this up, showing that strong literacy skills developed in childhood have a major impact on adult health and emotional awareness. Studies show that people with lower literacy levels tend to struggle more with managing their physical health and often have a harder time understanding others’ mental states. Those with higher literacy rates experience the opposite. They navigate health decisions more confidently and are less likely to handle emotional challenges entirely on their own.

11. Relying on local knowledge

In the 1980s, people often turned to their neighbors for advice or information. Those everyday conversations, during which they would swap tips, ask questions, and share local knowledge, did more than build community. They also strengthened social and cognitive skills that would benefit them well into adulthood.

Regularly solving problems through real-life interactions helped people develop practical, flexible thinking. A survey by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that adults with strong adaptive problem-solving skills are more likely to achieve their personal and professional goals. So even if these habits seem old-fashioned now, the social routines of the ’80s played a big role in making adulthood feel more manageable later on.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.