The people you choose to keep in your social circles and invest effort into seriously affect how you live your life. Of course, their values and choices influence your perception of the world, but even their energy choices and mindsets can greatly impact your personality and sense of well-being, according to a study from Nature Energy.

If you’re tolerating misbehavior from toxic friends or simply holding onto relationships you’ve outgrown, you’ll notice some obvious signs the people in your life are simply the wrong people for you. From feeling consistently drained to struggling with your own sense of self, the negativity these interactions and people promote ends up being too contagious to avoid.

Here are 11 obvious signs the people in your life are simply the wrong people for you

1. You feel more drained than energized around them

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After spending time with your friends or having a conversation with a loved one, you should feel emotionally energized. While your body might be tired and ready for alone time, you’re not second-guessing yourself or experiencing an upheaval of emotions that others forced you to suppress.

So, if you’re regularly coming home, crashing, and feeling drained after spending time with certain people, they may not be worth keeping around. Whether they’re narcissistic and taking up all the attention in a room or expecting you to “perform” and be someone you’re not, feeling drained is the aftermath of a misguided relationship.

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2. All your conversations are surface-level

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While it’s common for people to be reluctant to have deeper, more meaningful conversations, making space for them and leaning into their discomfort is incredibly important for feelings of closeness and belonging. Even with strangers, as a study from the American Psychological Association reveals, deeper conversations can boost our well-being.

However, if we’re lingering on the surface-level with everyone in our lives, we’re missing that important feeling of belonging with the people who are supposed to be our community and biggest supporters. Not only does this encourage people to suppress their needs and feelings at the expense of well-being, but it also makes relationships feel draining and disconnected over time.

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3. You never fully resolve issues

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Conflict resolution and healthy arguments boost long-term well-being and health for a reason. When we hold concerns inside, suppress our feelings, and walk on eggshells with people we’re supposed to trust, we create unnecessary amounts of anxiety and draining stress. So, if you feel unsafe expressing feelings with a partner or resolving arguments with a friend, there’s a chance they’re simply the wrong people for you.

The nagging resentment and underlying feelings of tension that come from never fully resolving issues will never go away. It will only continue to grow and become more difficult to ignore as time goes on. You deserve to have relief and clarity, even if it means starting new relationships and friendships to find it.

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4. You feel anxious before seeing them

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While anxiety before and around someone can sometimes misguidedly boost our attraction or pull to them, these feelings aren’t always a healthy indicator of who’s worth making time and space for in our lives. Chronic “butterflies” that drain your energy and a sense of anticipation in place of a safe space with friends is only throwing your nervous system out of balance.

It’s making your daily relationships and interactions harder to manage, and likely creating a baseline of anxiety that negatively affects every aspect of your life. So, if you’re nervous before seeing someone, especially a friend or loved one, consider what you’re nervous about. If it’s a fear of being argued with or pressure to be an inauthentic version of yourself, they’re not for you.

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5. They speak negatively behind your back

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While we’ve somewhat normalized gossip in today’s culture, it’s rarely productive for building strong relationships and friendships. While harmless gossip sessions with friends, venting about struggles and issues, can sometimes boost closeness, most of the time it spreads an unshakeable kind of negativity and drain energy.

If you can’t trust someone to keep your secrets or constantly learn that they’re gossiping behind your back without actually bringing up their concerns to your face, they’re probably the wrong people to keep investing time and energy into.

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6. They shut down your excitement

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Whether it’s a small appreciation for something you love or a celebration of your achievements, your social circles and friends should be there to support you. It’s envious, unhappy friends who shut down and try to “one-up” your accomplishments, not truly supportive people who are happy to see you win.

Even if it’s only social media jealousy, causing people to not like their friends' posts or talk about them negatively behind their backs, these are the experiences that lower both relationship satisfaction and a person’s mental health. Stop subjecting yourself to personal harm and making yourself smaller to help “friends” be more comfortable and seen.

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7. They never listen to you

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From being distracted by their phones to looking for “something better” when you’re having a conversation in a crowded space, a misguided, toxic person will rarely make space for you to feel seen. They care more about their own need for attention and admiration than about contributing to the foundation of a healthy friendship with you, whether it’s eye contact or active listening.

You shouldn’t have to drain yourself fighting for attention with someone whom you call a partner or friend. Being willing to inconvenience themselves to support you and actively listen, even when they have something to say, is the bare minimum. If they’re not practicing or doing it on their own, they’re simply the wrong people for you.

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8. You put in far more effort than they do

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Relationships shouldn’t feel like an obligation you have to show up for, but they do require effort and work. Whether it’s a friendship in adulthood or a romantic relationship, both people should feel willing to put effort in, even when it’s not convenient or easy. That’s why we build these relationships and invest into communities, because they support us through hard times.

However, if someone is too entitled to give up their own time and energy, and instead expects constant support and admiration without effort, they’re not the right people for you. You’ll inevitably end up drained and isolated at some point, especially if they’re guilting you into showing up for them without evidence that they’d do the same.

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9. They’re inconsistent

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From emotional inconsistency, like avoiding you when you need support, being physically inconsistent from showing up late, or cancelling plans at the last minute, the people who aren’t meant to be in your life will always remind you why with this evidence. They not only disregard your emotional needs, but they also consistently disrespect your time and effort, over and over again.

While it might be easy to overlook this kind of misbehavior and shift your boundaries in their favor to cling to the “good” moments, it builds internal strength and resilience to stick up for yourself. You deserve people who balance effort and maintain friendships through intentionality, rather than convenience.

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10. They bring out the worst in you

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While it’s possible to respond thoughtfully and maintain our values with strong emotional regulation skills, sometimes being around the wrong people, like those who know how to push our buttons, can bring out the worst in us. They know what hurts us most or where our vulnerabilities lie, so they can shift narratives and protect themselves by weaponizing them.

These people are often the victims, making us feel like the worst version of ourselves to boost their ego or self-esteem. So, if your well-being is always a second priority over someone else’s attention or admiration, chances are they don’t care about you enough to deserve a place in your life.

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11. They intentionally misunderstand you

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Entitled, narcissistic people and friends often intentionally misunderstand the people around them to control the narrative. They want all the praise for being the best friend, without needing to exert any energy or effort into actually being one. They want admiration for being a great mother or partner, but never put in any effort, other than manipulating people’s perceptions of them, to create that image.

Whether it’s running from accountability when they hurt you or spreading rumors behind your back and trying to get a grip on their “story,” it’s clear there’s an element of self-preservation coming at your expense.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.