Friendship means different things to different people, but some friendships offer a telepathic or soul connection. A best friend who truly gets you may not see you for years, but they can pick up where you left off because you share a beautiful and rare connection.

You may yearn for your best friend because you enjoy their company so much. A close companion may even have telepathy with you and be able to predict your behavior because they know you so well. Research has explored how being "a like-minded other" with your best friend has an unmatched comfort level. Relationships with others may be good, but there is something different about a best friend who truly gets you, and these little signs suggest you've found them.

Advertisement

Not everyone has a best friend who truly gets them — 9 little signs you do:

1. You accept each other for who you are

This acceptance must be mutual because if it is not, the friendship is not complete. A reciprocal feeling or bond needs to be there if there is to be a true soul connection between friends. The mutual acceptance of each other and their general world perspective is helpful. This does not mean you must totally accept another person’s point of view, but there needs to be commonality between you.

Mutual respect must exist before a genuine connection can be made. And, luckily, you can form this kind of bond with your best friend, as you accept one another for who you are deep down, no questions asked.

Advertisement

"We live in such a pessimistic society these days, and too many people can’t live their lives or themselves because they constantly feel bombarded," added life coach Debra Smouse. "When you go out of your way to appreciate others and acknowledge their good deeds and their humanity, it goes a long way in helping others see they matter."

2. You're empathetic toward each other's needs

GaudiLab via Shutterstock

This is about the emotional bond you have with another person. But it is different from simply accepting someone, because just having the same belief system is not enough. Intellectually, being a friend is important, but without the emotional component, there is a missing element.

Advertisement

Being empathetic to one another's needs means you offer a shoulder to cry on, and vice versa. It means you both lead with compassion in the face of challenges that come your way. It also means you are better able to understand where you are both coming from, and it is no doubt appreciated on either side.

3. You trust each other

This is another layer of friendship that is essential in having a soul connection. Mutual trust means you can both keep each other’s confidence without reservation. Keeping a secret and respecting their privacy is an element of being a good friend.

The trust you share is what makes your bond so strong. You are each able to confide in one another and share your thoughts without fear of being judged or ridiculed. Studies from the American Psychological Association have shown that platonic friendships increase our sense of belonging and acceptance to benefit our health.

Advertisement

4. You're honest with each other

An honest friendship means you are willing to take the risk of hurting their feelings and accepting the consequences of saying what you have to say. The foundation of your relationship must be strong, because a weak friendship can end when honesty is employed in it.

This is about being able to say “no” or letting someone you value know something is not in their best interest. Sometimes, it is not possible to meet the needs of a friend because of your own circumstances. But this is when the respect from your companion needs to come into the picture.

5. You're loyal

StratfordProductions via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Having a loyal friendship means your friend can count on you in their most vulnerable moments in life. Neither of you has to worry about a secret being revealed or having to walk on eggshells around one another.

You are willing to stand up to others if your friend is accused of a misdeed. You defend your friend at all costs, whether it is over a simple misunderstanding or something much larger. A loyal friend is dependable, as long as they are not enabling destructive behavior. And in your friendship with your bestie, rest assured, you are devoted to one another in all the right ways.

6. You're dependable

You are a reliable person and keep your word, even when it may be uncomfortable. If you are willing to get up at midnight and rescue your friend in the pouring rain, you have a friendship that is stronger than most.

One of the key signs you have a soul connection with your best friend is in your mutual ability to show up for each other. You are there in good times and bad, when they are going through a bad breakup or starting a new job. You each follow through on promises made and offer support when it matters most.

Advertisement

7. You're supportive, even when it's challenging

You understand your friend and are willing to listen to them, even when they may “bore” you, or you do not quite agree with their thinking. You support them when they are experiencing a loss of some kind, when they are planning a major life change, or even when they end up in the hospital. No matter the circumstances, this level of caring indicates you both see each other as an important part of your lives.

Life coach Erika Jordan explained, "When a friend is upset, they might not know what they need, and it’s easy to feel stuck or even more frustrated. By giving them a clear set of choices, you are helping them identify what might make them feel better, without overwhelming them with too many possibilities. Plus, it’s a way of showing you care about their well-being in a simple, effective way to offer support, and it might just be exactly what they need to start feeling a little bit better, not pushy or intrusive."

8. You're both capable of setting boundaries

Inside Creative House via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Research has found that boundaries are important in any relationship, even in friendships. Because you have those boundaries set, you will take action to prevent your friend from engaging in negative or inappropriate actions.

A best friend should not be placed in a difficult situation by another person, no matter how much they are bonded together. So, it is not a betrayal to save a person if a situation involves harm to someone. On the contrary, enabling someone has more consequences than an intervention. Your friendship will be tested, but it is worth it to prevent a potential tragedy.

9. You're willing and able to offer forgiveness

Forgiveness is a huge part of a friendship, especially with best friends. Misunderstandings and disagreements happen between even the closest friends, but the “magic” of a relationship is when two people can forgive and forget and move on stronger than ever.

Advertisement

This is perhaps one of the most important signs that you have a soul connection with your best friend. Many people believe they have a best friend and lose that person’s respect because a problem developed, and one or both people were unable to reconcile.

Luckily, you are each willing to forgive one another when you make mistakes. You not only like your friend, but you also have a love for them and can be vulnerable despite your discomfort.

John Cappello, M.B. A., is a practicing psychic medium, astrologer, radio talk show host, and author of metaphysical books and children's books about angels.