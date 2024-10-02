The Mysterious Health Issue That Altered The Course Of My Entire Life

When summer ended, I needed to get routine tests to let the school know I was healthy enough to run on the team. My birthday had just occurred and classes would begin soon. I was spritely and naive. A round-faced boy, only beginning to gain a chin, and also to recognize girls and the crushes I had on them.

That late summer day, I walked down the concrete campus and into the doctor’s office to get the results of my tests.

“Come in. Sit down, young man,” the bespectacled doctor said. He seemed to have a humped back under his smock, and his hair was parted in one giant lop combed over to cover his bare, white scalp. “I have some news. News you might not like here today now.”

I was alone, and his words came out stilted. Cold. Emotionless. With a dull, aching accent straight from the heart of the Northland.

“Son, you have a bad heart, a bad curve of the spine, and kidney problems. Not good. Not good, all of it. You’re going to have to stop running, And you’re going to need to get more tests. You might need dialysis.”

It was like he was reading a verdict. My death sentence. Then, he handed me a medical document in triplicate. White on top, then pink, and yellow on the bottom page.

He pointed at the document and said, “You’ll need to have your parents sign this. Then, you go follow up with these specialists here. Your parents will do that then, okay?”

I nodded, took the papers, and looked at them. There was my barely legible name on top, and below that, his scrawl read:

Scoliosis. Heart murmur. Probable kidney disease. Diagnostic testing is required. Not permitted to run or exercise.

Under that were various specialists’ names, phone numbers, addresses, check boxes, finger smudges, and a signature. My heart dropped. My blood raced. Anxiety shot through my body like a machine gun was firing from inside my head. Whatever else the mad doctor said didn’t register because I was in shock.