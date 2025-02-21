I Moved Here From Europe And Find The USA Needlessly Difficult — 'American Life Is Cruel, Abnormal & Unhealthy'

Women and children too. There is no protection for the individual. People are used for the benefit of the government, rather than protected by the government.

And I’m not saying this doesn’t happen everywhere. I’m not that naïve. Politicians are the same all over the world. But the systems they operate in are not. Some systems are created to protect the individual, and some are created to let the individual protect himself.

In all honesty, I’m not a fan of coddling people, telling them what to do every step of the way, and protecting them as if they were children who didn’t know any better. On the other hand, we’ll all reach a point when we need someone to take care of us when life renders us unproductive. For example, we’ll need medical care when we’re sick, and rest when we’re overworked.

And so far it seems that the US only helps people to be as productive as possible and completely forgets about them when they fail to function at maximum capacity. When I first entered an American supermarket (I think it was Ralph’s), I was mesmerized by how beautiful everything was.

There were perfectly aligned pyramids of vibrant colored fruit, everything packaged to perfection, ready-made salads, everything from enormous buckets of ice cream to individually packed bite-sized sweets, cubed watermelon, the works.

It looked like everything was perfectly designed to suit people’s every need so that when they came home from their tiring job they didn’t have to worry about dragging home a 20-pound watermelon and carving it on the kitchen table like a wildebeest they just slaughtered.

That’s my experience with watermelons. I might have been especially biased on that one. Don’t imagine we don’t have the same beautifully colored everything in Europe though. We do. We’re just more relaxed about the way everything looks. Or is it more negligent?

On the other hand, that’s as far as caring for the people goes in the US. The medical bills are astronomical. Insurance covers very little. There is no public transportation. The food is laden with chemicals. Paid vacation days and maternal leave are practically non-existent.

All of this is not normal. And it’s not because anyone gave Europe the right to define normality. But because zero protection and overwork are abusive, and if you live in a society that uses and abuses the individual, you need to redefine normality.

Universal health care is not a joke and it should be freely and readily accessible to everybody. That’s normality in a developed modern country.

Public transportation should be something the cities offer to their inhabitants. Otherwise, you’re forcing them to buy a car, so your main concern is not making the individual’s life better, but the car company’s life better.

The same goes for food. There is no reason to pump all your food full of chemicals. Some are necessary to preserve it, but most are not, and a lot of what the FDA allows in the US is banned in Europe. And what do you know, we still have plenty of delicious food to eat.

The same goes for paid vacation days and maternity leave. When you don’t give people paid vacation days you’re working them into the ground, just to punish and discard them like a used battery when they can’t go on any longer.

Plus, who is going to raise those children that American women are forced to have whether they want to or not? Maternity is not a walk in the park, it’s hard work, so why wouldn’t mothers be paid for it?

This is not normal. It’s abusive, cruel, and honestly outrageous. Americans are treated like battered wives who are never allowed to step out of line, or they might get left for a more performant and compliant model.

Stepping out of line is human. We all make mistakes, we all have health problems, and we all have financial difficulties that sometimes don’t allow us to be on our top performance. It’s only natural.

Lack of lenience for small mistakes is abnormal and unhealthy. Everybody needs time, space, and support to breathe. It doesn’t seem like Americans get any.