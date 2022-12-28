4 Steps To Take When Life Is Really Freaking Hard

By Gretchen Hydo — Written on Dec 28, 2022
Photo: Lucky Business / Shutterstock
Why is life so hard? And what is happiness anyway? Why is finding happiness so far off your grasp? Why do bad things happen that stop you from living your best life possible?
Let’s face it: life is hard. Much harder than anyone tells you it’s going to be.
I remember when I was a teenager, rolling my eyes at my mom and thinking about how stupid her rules were. I couldn’t wait to be an adult.
I would fantasize about working for a magazine, living in Los Angeles, and coming and going as I pleased.
RELATED: 10 Ways To Fake Being A Proper Adult, Because Sometimes Life Is Really Hard
For most of college, there was a running countdown in my head towards graduation day, when I would grab my degree, throw off my cap and gown, and finally be able to make my mark on the world.
About a year in, I realized the bitter truth: real life was a struggle.
The world, it seemed, wasn’t interested in me. And how could I even begin to figure out how to "make my mark" when I had to pay so many bills? And go to work... every day. And face so many daily disappointments and injustices that it was all I could do to get to Friday so I could go out with my girlfriends to look for a "him" because I was supposed to have a relationship too.
Real life was hard, and here was the other thing: when it wasn’t hard, it was boring. Really boring. I would ask myself "Why can't I be happy?"
In other words, the idea that I would leave my mark on the world seemed pretty far away.
Later, when I got out of my 20s and had a house, a husband, and a baby, I realized my dreams did still matter. I just hadn’t been prepared for the day-to-day of real life, which can hand you so many challenges and problems and distracting goals ("Maybe this face cream will solve all my problems!") that focusing on yourself can take serious effort.
David Foster Wallace talked about this in his essay, "This is Water," which is actually a speech he gave to the graduating class of Kenyon College in 2005. In it, he spoke about the routine and the boredom and the petty, exhausting struggles of real life.
And right in the middle of the speech, he delivered some of the best life advice I’ve ever heard.
Surviving life, with its crushing injustices and petty disappointments, and mind-numbing routine, boils down to how we think. And that exercising some control over how we think and what we think about is the key to staying sane and developing success.
RELATED: 10 Habits The Healthiest People Do Before 10 AM Every Single Day
I think that learning how to be happy and successful as an adult means learning how to knock down or ignore all the reasons you’re given every single day not to try, not to change, not to take risks, and go for what you want anyway.
No matter how out of reach. No matter how naïve. No matter how impossible it may seem. And this is a matter of changing and controlling the way we think.
When life seems too hard, here are 4 ways to find happiness again.
1. Get clear on your thoughts.
What exactly do you think about money? Love? Success? Or whatever you truly want? Do you think you can actually have it and still be a good person, or does a part of you deep down inside believe that this is not possible?
Do you believe that what you want is truly supposed to be yours? Or that you don’t deserve it?
2. Meditate, meditate, meditate.
If we want to learn to control our thoughts and learn how to be happy in life, meditation is the single most important thing we can do.
By focusing on our breath and calming the hamster wheel inside our brains, we can see that most of our thoughts are actually automatic and not that helpful.
Taking a few minutes every day to detach from our thoughts and quiet our minds can help us to notice self-defeating, negative patterns in our thinking that we can change.
RELATED: 4 Unsexy One-Minute Habits That Save Me 30 Hours Every Week
3. Notice where your thoughts go.
The next time you are stopped in traffic or feeling uninspired at work or have just received some disappointing news, notice where your thoughts go.
Probably nowhere good, right? So, then re-frame the thought.
If the thought is, "Ugh, of course, that didn’t work. Why did you even try? You’re stupid, naïve…", gently reframe the thought into, "Huh. Okay, that didn’t work out. Too bad. Guess I’ll just have to try again. There must be something better for me around the corner."
Related Stories From YourTango:
Period, end. Enough of this over time and you can train your thoughts to be more positive and happier.
4. Realize that you’re not alone.
Day-to-day life can be lonely. There’s no getting around that. We can wind up spending long periods of time alone every day without meaning to. When we are in our cars or at our desks, we listen to a monologue that may be extremely unhelpful.
And if we are tired from a long day or week, it may feel easier to isolate ourselves than to put ourselves in the way of other people who can give us a feeling of community and support.
Don’t do it! Being around others and leaning on others for support teaches us that our negative thinking isn’t special to us. It makes it a little less powerful. We can gain perspective. Believe that what you want is within your grasp, even if everything in front of you tells you otherwise.
Real life isn’t easy. But it doesn’t have to defeat you.
RELATED: 11 Ways You Can Become A Better You In Under One Minute
More for You:
Gretchen Hydo is a certified professional coach, keynote speaker, nationally syndicated advice columnist, and thought leader.
Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!
This article was originally published at Gretchen Hydo International. Reprinted with permission from the author.