Man Expresses Rage Over The US Government Being Quicker To Ban An App Than Protect Schoolchildren From Violence

As the United States moves closer to banning TikTok in the name of protecting Americans, many people are upset over the thought of losing one of their favorite social media platforms. Until now, the anger over the decision has been mostly directed at the potential loss of the app.

All of that changed when one man compared it to the government’s slow approach to doing anything to protect children from violence at schools.

In a viral video, a musician expressed his anger that the U.S. government is doing more to protect citizens from TikTok than from gun violence.

TikToker Bryan Andrews described himself as a country musician on the app. Andrews has previously expressed his distaste for the likely coming ban of TikTok, discussing how detrimental it would be for musicians.

In a new video that has quickly gone viral with over 11 million views, Andrews took things a step further. In an expletive-ridden rant, he questioned why the government would be so quick to ban an app but make no moves to protect children from the violence that is being seen in schools all too often.

“If TikTok’s really about to be banned this time, I’m gonna start saying how I really [expletive] feel,” he began.

The man felt compelled to share his thoughts regardless of the potential blowback from critics.

Andrews admitted that he knew his opinion might impact his follower count, but he said that didn’t really matter to him.

“The United States government, who historically can’t agree on a [expletive] thing, agreed on banning an app before they ever did a single [expletive] thing to help stop your kids from getting killed in their [expletive] classrooms,” he insisted.

Andrews was clearly passionate about the topic he was discussing, almost yelling throughout the video.

“If as many CEOs got shot and killed in this country as kids who get shot and killed in their [expletive] schools, then the government might actually [expletive] do something about it,” he continued. “Let that one [expletive] marinate.”

Andrews ended his rage-filled monologue by saying he didn’t understand how TikTok was considered the true risk to national security.

Although the man thought he might lose followers over his rant, the exact opposite seemed to happen.

While we don’t know what Andrews’ follower count was before posting his latest video, his previous posts did not average millions of views. Now, he has over two million followers.

cottonbro studio | Pexels

“Actually, you gained a follower,” one person commented on the video.

Another added, “How can I repost this 15,000 times?” with a clapping hands emoji.

“I’m from Canada and I even feel your rage,” a third person said. “My heart goes out to you guys.”

It was clear to see that the majority of people who watched the video, based on countless positive comments and almost three million likes, agreed with Andrews’ take, or at the very least, were not against it.

TikTok has been a higher priority for the government than gun reform has.

According to CBS News, the United States government voted for a ban on TikTok to take place in the U.S. unless it was sold to another owner by January 19. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to the ban on January 10, meaning the Court could step in and stop it from occurring.

♬ original sound - CBS Mornings @cbsmornings President Biden earlier this year signed into law a bill passed by Congress requiring TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, face a Jan. 19 deadline to cut ties or be banned in the U.S. The companies have tried to delay the deadline pending a Supreme Court review, but a federal appeals court, which upheld the law, denied the request last week. The companies asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily pause the law. #tiktok

Despite the strong and seemingly bipartisan support for a TikTok ban, the government has done little, if anything, to make access to guns harder, and any action that has been taken has been along party lines.

In 2021, the House of Representatives did pass two measures making access to guns harder, dealing with the “window for review of a sale” and expanding background checks, per ABC News.

Andrews’ perspective is more than understandable. It’s difficult to comprehend how the government could work so quickly and unitedly to ban TikTok when killers are still able to access weapons.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.