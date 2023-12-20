After Neighbors Put Up A Water Fence To Stop Her Sons From Fishing, A Mom Digs A Trench To Bypass Her & Show They Won’t Be ‘Bullied’

Oftentimes, seemingly innocent people in our lives can turn out to be the bane of our existence. TikTok alone is filled with horror stories about entitled neighbors, gross roommates, and untrustworthy friends.

For one Louisiana mom on TikTok, @boymom4life77, the neighbor horror story was taken to another level.

After lawsuits, over thirty police visits, and constant bullying, this mom had enough. Not only was she going to fight back to show this neighbor they weren’t going to be taken advantage of — she was going to teach her boys an important lesson about “standing up to bullies.”

This mom showed her sons she won’t tolerate ‘bullying’ by digging a trench next to the fence her neighbor put up to stop the boys from fishing.

The horrifying story between this mom and her neighbor goes far deeper than just a fence or property violation. She admitted the neighbor “has a problem with control” and has felt a sense of entitlement over controlling the family’s behavior since they moved in over three years ago.

On Mother’s Day this year, she hit her breaking point and posted a video showing her beautiful Southern home that had been spoiled by her neighbors.

Water runs through the backyard, connecting their home to a river that she proudly admits her boys take full advantage of — kayaking through, fishing in, and spending time hanging out during the summer. Although the river is not on anyone’s “property,” the water connecting the river to their home flows through this neighbor's backyard.

Supposedly angry to see the young boys fishing and riding their boat out to the river, this neighbor dedicated a great deal of energy to keeping them out — complete with numerous calls to the police and screaming matches with the young boys.

After several months, the mom said they went to court, where the neighbor tried desperately to get legal backing to keep them out of the water. However, the neighbor’s efforts failed and the judge admitted there was no legal issue and the boys were permitted to continue using the area.

Ultimately, the video shows a “water fence” that the neighbor put up “solely to block the family from the river” after failed legal attempts to keep them out didn’t work.

After the neighbor put up the ‘water fence’, this mom diligently worked with law enforcement to get it taken down.

She was told by multiple law enforcement agencies that the fence was a violation and tried getting in contact with the right people to have it taken down. To this mom’s frustration, every agency and division she contacted pointed her elsewhere.

In the video above, she provided an update on the long ongoing process, saying she’s realized that the fence is not only blocking the family’s access to the water but is equipped with multiple safety violations that threaten her young boys.

The fence is far larger than ordinances permit, and wires that run along the “water fence” are extremely dangerous to have — and not appropriate for water use.

After days and months of trying to contact the right people, the mom ultimately realized that nobody was going to take accountability for removing the fence until something dangerous happened. Unwilling to take that chance with her family’s safety, she took matters into her own hands.

After failing to have the ‘water fence’ removed, this family built their own boat launch — sending the neighbor into an angry spiral.

On just the other side of the fence, the mom had construction workers craft a brand new water entry point for their boys.

With almost ten million views on the video, the mom continued to relay her frustration — saying she would not tolerate the harassment any longer. Complete with all necessary permits, the family built a massive entryway back to the river.

Of course, the updates from the mom continue each day — the most recent being from December 10 when she said the neighbor had been having daily “meltdowns,'' calling the police, contacting the HOA, and complaining to the agencies who gave the permits.

This mother ultimately taught her sons a lesson about ‘standing up’ for what’s right.

This mother’s actions, despite constant alleged harassment from her neighbor, have taught her sons an important lesson — entitlement does not equal correctness. This neighbor had to learn the hard way that anyone can “fight fire with fire” and this mom was willing to do whatever it took to keep her family safe and happy.

Surely we can predict this neighbor’s rage as her initial lawsuit of defamation, struck down by a judge, was only targeted at the single TikTok this mom posted asking for advice almost a year ago.

Now, thousands of viewers get constant updates on the “fence debacle” — sending this neighbor into an angry rage, whilst building a platform of almost half a million followers backing this mom.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture analysis and human interest stories.