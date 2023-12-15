Wife Feels ‘Humiliated’ That Her Husband Talks Bad About Her To Their 3-Year-Old Son

Relationships can be complicated. That doesn’t mean that all respect and human decency should fly out the window, however. But unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to one mother and her son.

A mother is concerned about the way her husband talks about her in front of their son.

An anonymous mother of a three-year-old toddler, took to Reddit to discuss her situation.

“My husband seems to think it’s okay to tell him that I’m lazy, stupid, etc.,” she wrote. “I am neither of those things,” she insisted.

The mom asserted that the insults always happened in “ridiculous situations.” For example, when she was sitting down and reading a book, her husband would say she was being “lazy.”

Unfortunately, the name-calling didn't stop with her. “He calls our sweet son names too,” she said. “I am by no means a perfect parent and neither is he,” she shared, “but I have never spoken bad about him to our son nor have I ever felt the need to.”

She closed her post by describing her situation as “humiliating and unfair,” but apologized for her “rant.”

The consensus of the comments was summed up by one: “This is verbal and emotional abuse.”

People who took the time to comment on the woman's post were disturbed by the story she told. “That’s abuse. It’s not okay,” one person said. “He is poisoning your child’s opinion of you and themselves,” another wrote. A third person chimed in and pointed out, “Even if you were lazy, I couldn’t imagine saying it to your son.”

Other commenters took time to offer some advice to the woman. “You gotta plan your exit strategy,” one user said. “Divorce. Immediately,” another said.

Although it may not be as visible as physical abuse, emotional abuse is a serious problem.

The National Domestic Abuse Hotline reported that in 2020, 95% of their contacts said they were victims of emotional abuse, which they stated “is used [to] erode a person’s self-esteem and self-worth and create a psychological dependency on the abusive partner.”

According to The Hotline, name-calling is indeed a red flag of emotional abuse.

“While these emotionally abusive behaviors do not leave physical marks, they do hurt, disempower, and traumatize the partner who is experiencing the abuse,” the resource explained.

It can be very difficult to leave an abuser in these situations. “When you care about someone and have invested time in the relationship with them, you want to believe the best of them, and you may convince yourself that you were overreacting in how you interpreted their hurtful actions or words.”

When someone is in an emotionally abusive relationship, it is easy to make excuses for the other person’s behavior, especially if you love them.

It seems like that may be what this woman was trying to do. However, abuse is never okay in any form. Let’s hope that this woman and her son are able to get the help and support that they need.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or the threat of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org

