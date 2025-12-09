Men Who Are Deeply Insecure Always Slip Up In These 15 Ways

Many of us have been in relationships with bad boyfriends in the past who were overconfident and too vain to care about anyone else. This makes any kind of change welcome.

And so, when you finally meet a nice guy who always brings you flowers, takes you out on nice dates, doesn’t take his eyes off you the whole time, and keeps reminding you that he doesn’t deserve you, you’re swept off your feet. You think you might have a future together, but soon enough, this kind of care and love turns into something like a crazed infatuation where his possessive actions become overwhelming.

When dealing with an insecure partner, it’s essential to approach a relationship with empathy and understanding. Research stresses that both partners should work together to address these issues through open and honest communication, boundary setting, and the help of a professional, if necessary.

Deeply insecure men always slip up in these 15 ways:

1. He doesn’t have any hobbies or buddies outside the relationship

He doesn’t talk about his coworkers, ‘the guys,’ and you’re the only person he chills with. Besides his job, he doesn’t pursue any other activity, except being with you or just dreaming about you when he is alone.

According to Darlene Lancer, a licensed marriage and family therapist, this pattern reflects someone who has "lost the connection to their core." People who make their partner their entire world often struggle with low self-esteem and fear of abandonment.

2. He believes you're not over your previous relationship, even though you are

For no reason at all, he firmly believes that you still love your previous partner, no matter how long it’s been since your breakup and no matter how you actually feel about them. He’s too unsure of himself to believe you can fully care for him, so he concludes that you still care for your past lover.

Psychologists call this "retroactive jealousy," and research has found that individuals who struggle with self-worth tend to feel more threatened by their partner's past, even when there's no real reason to be. Feeling like you're not enough or comparing yourself to your partner's past can fuel jealousy, amplifying the fear that you might not measure up.

3. He falls in love very easily

As soon as you’ve gone on a couple of dates, he is ready to tell you that he is head over heels in love with you. Initially, you might think that this is adorable, but soon enough, you’ll realize that the intensity he claims is bizarre because you barely know each other.

4. His feelings for you feel very intense

He is convinced that nothing means more to him than you. You are the reason for his continued existence. You might feel warm and fuzzy about this in the beginning, but the sheer burden of his feelings will get to you at some point, as he will completely depend on you to keep him stable.

While that devotion might feel flattering at first, the long-term effects can be draining for both people. Studies indicate that if you're overly dependent on a partner for emotional support and validation, it can put a strain on the relationship, as the partner may feel overwhelmed by the constant need for reassurance.

5. He makes you keep reaffirming your feelings

He has very little confidence in himself, so he’ll keep asking you if you love him and will be desperate for any sort of appreciation. But even when you tell him that you love him or try to compliment him, he won’t accept that you mean what you say.

Repeatedly needing reassurance and validation in a relationship can be a sign of insecurity, particularly if it's excessive or interferes with the relationship's dynamics. Research on attachment styles suggests that anxious individuals may be more likely to seek reassurance.

6. He’s extremely possessive of you

You hanging out with friends or colleagues, especially men, can set him off. He’ll keep messaging or calling to see what you’re up to when he is not there. You might be pleased with the attention at first, but it will soon become annoying as you can’t spend time with people who make you happy.

Studies show that people with high attachment anxiety report increased monitoring of their partner's behavior, including closely watching the partner's daily activities or going through their stuff, including their phone, to look for signs of a problem. While his attention might initially feel flattering, this kind of possessiveness is rooted in his fear of being abandoned rather than genuine care for you.

7. He blackmails you

He’ll constantly try to make you prove your loyalty to him by pretending to end the relationship. He’ll go on about how he doesn’t feel like you truly care for him or want him. He’s hoping that you will be manipulated into pleading with him not to leave. It will get so bad that one day you will just tell him to get out.

8. He constantly complains about his previous relationships

All his stories about his old relationships will be about how none of his partners cared about him. He’ll say that they simply used him and then dumped him when someone better came along. Take all these stories with a grain of salt; otherwise, you might stay with him just because you pity him.

A tendency for victimhood is closely linked to attachment insecurity, research shows. For anxiously attached individuals, this victimhood acts as a framework for their insecure relationships that involves gaining others' attention and compassion.

9. He obsessively checks your social media

The moment you put up something on any of your social media accounts, he knows. And God forbid you to put up something without telling him about it first. This becomes quite ominous after a while.

10. He tries to find out who you talk to and what you’re talking about

If you’re texting, he’ll try to stand behind you and read what you’re typing. He might try to casually find out who it is, or he’ll just bluntly order you to let him check your phone. You could just be watching funny cat videos, but he’ll always be suspicious that you’re keeping some secrets.

While everyone may occasionally experience insecurity, if this behavior becomes a pattern and is accompanied by other signs, research affirms that it's worth exploring what might be driving this behavior and seeking professional guidance if needed.

11. His lavish affection is overwhelming

It does feel good to receive extravagant presents and have your every whim fulfilled, but it will soon become overbearing. You will be forced to wonder whether he truly loves you or if he’s just trying to bribe you into staying with him.

12. He suspects you of cheating

He’s made the craziest accusations about you carrying on affairs with everyone from a random salesperson to a colleague because he fully believes that you could do much better than him.

A 2025 study found that people who see themselves and their partners as less desirable are significantly more prone to "suspicious jealousy," which involves constant insecurity and vigilance about their partner's fidelity, even when there's no actual threat. When a man genuinely believes you're out of his league, his brain starts working overtime to find evidence that you'll eventually figure that out too.

13. He wants you with him all the time

You initially feel flattered that as soon as you leave, he’ll send a message telling you how much he wishes you were back with him. We all like to feel needed, but this can get annoying fast.

He’ll want you with him all the time, even if you have important work to do. He’ll even make you feel bad just for taking time out to do your job or hang out with friends and family.

14. His happiness is fully dependent on you

While it is important to be in tune with your partner’s needs, he will just be too needy. As long as you’re relaxed and in a good enough mood to constantly validate him, he will be happy. But if you are busy and stressed, he’ll just fall apart. You’ll always feel like you need to be happy just for him.

Highly dependent individuals struggle to address emotional issues on their own and become increasingly reliant on their partners to manage their feelings over time, a recent study found. This creates an exhausting dynamic where his emotional stability rises and falls entirely based on your mood and availability, rather than anything he's cultivated within himself.

15. He cannot handle being told that he is wrong

Even if you mean well when you criticize him, he will take it too seriously. He is already unsure of himself, and your criticism will only make him feel that he was right about himself. If you try to address any issues you might have, he’ll just end up blaming it all on you.

Research indicates that people with low self-esteem and a fragile ego may struggle to accept criticism or admit mistakes because doing so can significantly damage how they see themselves. Accepting they were wrong can trigger anxiety and a sense of vulnerability, prompting them to defend their position even if it's inaccurate.

Mykh Goldstein is a writer, artist, blogger, and former contributor to The Mind's Journal.