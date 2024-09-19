Manifestation Expert Reveals A 'Power Move' To Use To Stop Worrying So Much

In a world full of chaos and unpredictability, it can be challenging not to feel worried when certain circumstances interfere with your desires. Uncertainty is an element of reality, and it’s not always easy to lean into and trust it.

Alleah Friedrichs is a manifestation mentor and expert who frequently shares action-oriented power moves that help individuals “uplevel their energy” so they can bring their manifestations to life. She has the perfect power move to help you stop worrying so much and embrace the uncertainty.

Friedrichs explained how the process of worrying is similar to that of watering a garden.

She recently posted a TikTok shedding light on how obsessively worrying about your circumstances will only “feed your problem.” She explained how this process is analogous to watering a garden.

Friedrichs suggested how our manifestations are similar to a garden — the energy you emanate reflects the outcomes you receive. She expounded on this analogy further with a metaphorical picture she drew of a person watering their “worry garden.”

“This is your worry garden with your carrots,” she detailed. “And this is you worrying, and your worrying is feeding this. And then the universe is like, ‘Oh, you want to water that garden? I will totally water the garden with you.”

She demonstrated this process by drawing intense lines depicting the universe’s flow of energy pouring into your worry garden, reinforcing and escalating the source of your worries. As the law of attraction affirms, the energy of the thoughts you produce will directly attract the outcomes you receive.

Friedrichs revealed the ‘power move’ that can help you learn to let go of your worries.

“Step one, I want you to look up at the universe, take a deep breath in, and declare, ‘I give up,’” she shared. “Take three breaths in, and as you say and declare, ‘I give up,’ you are going to picture the universe just pouring pure, beautiful, pink love onto you.”

By professing that you give up and visualizing the reception of this divine energy, you are relinquishing the worries and anxieties you have over your life.

“After you do this, you’re going to look up, breathe in, and say, ‘Everything is OK,’” she added. “And then you’re going to actively look around and appreciate with your heart where you are.

Okrasiuk | Shutterstock

Friedrichs revealed the third step of this practice, which she claimed is the “most important part.”

“In this calm energy, with your mind’s eye, I want you to picture the world as you wish,” she said.

Visualize yourself embodying calmness, tranquility, peace, and intuitive wisdom. She said to allow the pink, loving energy that surrounds you to do all the work for you. She then detailed the fourth step of this exercise, encouraging viewers to say to themselves, “This is it, and it is beautiful,” and to hold onto that energy for 30 seconds.

While the idea of “giving up” may not seem like a positive approach to finding peace, the process allows you to give up the hyper-fixation and stress that is only holding you back from experiencing the love you deserve.

This power move can help you learn to trust in the divine universe and open your energy to experiencing peace no matter the circumstances.

Of course, this technique may not seem so simple when life has thrown hit after hit at you, making you feel helplessly incapable of finding peace. But it’s important to acknowledge how worrying will only amplify the problems in your life.

Once you refuse to surrender to the hardship and adversity you experience and instead remain faithful and compassionate, you are allowing the universe to bring this energy to fruition. After all, maintaining mental and emotional endurance in the face of misfortune will bless you in the end.

Life may feel unpredictable and challenging at times, but we mustn’t let these experiences dim our light and jeopardize our manifestations. As humans, it’s natural to feel worried and stressed, but by setting time to intentionally release this anxiety and trust in your intuitive nature, you can align with your inner peace and create a bountiful and abundant life full of love.

If you continue to shower your mind with worry and concern, you’ll only attract more reasons to feel this way. But when you nourish the garden of your mind and heart with love and compassion, the universe will grant you this energy tenfold.

