Manifestation Expert Reveals 4 Tiny Steps To Transform Your Personality From 'Insecure To Irresistible'

The law of detachment is connected to the law of attraction in learning not to chase your desired outcomes.

It can be challenging to not yearn and long for the things we desire, such as true love, money, a fulfilling career, and adventures. But if we hope to attain the life of our dreams, we must learn to abide by the law of detachment by letting go of all those wants.

A manifestation expert took to TikTok to share four small steps you can take to follow the law of detachment and transform your personality:

Manifestation expert Sarah Perl explained that the law of detachment is the principle of releasing attachment from your desired outcomes.

The practice emphasizes the significance of letting go and allowing things to happen. Hyperfixation and attachment to our desires imply distrust in nature, but when we detach, we trust our inner intuition.

While many people are already aware that the key to attaining our desires is detachment, we don’t all understand how to do this. So, Perl offered some helpful steps to align with the law of detachment, allowing you to rid yourself of insecurity and open the door to abundance.

1. Convince yourself the outcome needs you

“The reason that you are so attached to something is because you have decided you need the outcome,” Perl said. “You need to flip the script and start telling yourself that outcome needs you. That person needs you; your boss needs you.”

It’s all about reframing your perspective and recognizing your value. Your purpose in life is not to chase your dreams; it’s to attract them.

When you are desperate for a certain outcome, you subconsciously believe that it is out of reach and that you are not enough to obtain it. This sense of insecurity will only drive a wedge between you and your desires.

But when you flip this perspective and reassure yourself that you are more than enough, you’ll notice a shift in your inner confidence.

With practice, you’ll become a magnet for all your desires because you are no longer wishing for them — they are wishing for you!

2. Focus on everything you already have

“The reason that we attach is because we’re so insanely focused on the future outcome rather than the present,” Perl explained.

It’s important to plan and work towards your future, but don’t lose sight of the abundance of blessings that you have in the present moment. It can be difficult to identify these when there’s chaos and stress in your life. Still, when you frequently fixate on everything you don’t have rather than focusing on your daily blessings, you’ll get trapped in a cycle of never reaching contentment.

Remember to slow down and smell the roses that are already blooming around you. Once the present moment is gone, you’ll never get it back, so try to enjoy it while it lasts.

3. Become more present by expressing gratitude

Practicing daily gratitude will be your golden ticket to living a freeing and fulfilling life, no matter the circumstances.

Even if you feel like you’re in a rough patch and life has been throwing shot after shot at you, which is only a temporary element of the human experience, the best way to come out of this patch is by committing yourself to practicing gratitude regardless of the tension and unpredictability you may be experiencing. Focus on the people, or pets, that are there for you, peaceful walks in the park, each meal you get to enjoy every day, the admirable strength you’ve developed, and the positive interactions you have throughout the day.

It can be challenging to embrace these parts of our lives when it feels like we’re surrounded by negativity, but where there is darkness, there is always a glimmer of hope. Giving in to negative or desperate thoughts will only inhibit you from attracting the desires you seek.

Some simple ways you can practice daily gratitude are through writing in a gratitude journal, practicing mindfulness, carving out time for self-care regardless of your schedule (even if that self-care is rotting in bed), and ultimately giving yourself reasons to be grateful.

4. Trust that the outcome is a certainty

“You need to convince yourself the outcome is a certainty or something better,” Perl emphasized.

Tied with the law of attraction and manifestation, when you fully trust and believe that your desired outcomes are a certainty and are already on their way to you, you release the restraints you have over them and allow events to unfold naturally.

As Deepak Chopra explained, "In my willingness to accept uncertainty, solutions will spontaneously emerge out of the problem, out of the confusion, disorder, and chaos. The more uncertain things seem to be, the more secure I will feel because uncertainty is my path to freedom."

Additionally, try not to have any expectations for your manifestations. Believe in them, yes, but also believe in the process. Sometimes, the universe just might have something better in store for you, even if it doesn’t seem like it at the time.

By practicing these steps with confidence and faith, you’ll transform your personality allowing the universe to acknowledge your irresistibility.

We are made up of and surrounded by energy. When you master how to raise your vibration and tune into the power of your energy, your life and personality will evolve. Your energy will light up each room you walk into, and others will magically feel drawn to your divine presence.

Of course, we’re human, and we’ll slip up and fall off track from time to time, especially when unpleasant circumstances prompt us to do so — this is a part of life, and it’s okay to feel vulnerable. But the solution is knowing how to pick yourself back up and not lose sight of your worth and the bigger picture.

When you learn to value yourself, the rest of the world will follow suit.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.